Easy Lemon Sheet Cake

Rating: 4.46 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A delicious, moist, lemon sheet cake. It is essential to use an 11x17-inch baking sheet or the cake will be too thin or too thick. Store cake in the refrigerator.

By kelliemmo

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Frosting:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat eggs in a bowl with an electric mixer until light yellow, about 30 seconds; add lemon cake mix and beat until completely incorporated. Mix lemon pie filling into cake batter mixture until well-blended. Spread batter out into an 11x17-inch rimmed baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until set, about 20 minutes. Cool completely.

  • Beat confectioners' sugar, cream cheese, and butter together in a bowl until frosting is smooth; add vanilla and stir. Spread frosting over cooled cake and sprinkle lemon zest over the top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
310 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 47g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 90.7mg; sodium 241.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

Most helpful positive review

FrackFamily5 CA—>CT
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2017
The cake came out dense and moist. I used lemon curd instead of pie filling- my store didn't have it. Instead of vanilla I subbed lemon extract- I have a boy that LOVES lemon. Really good cake! Read More
Helpful
(6)

Most helpful critical review

ncsimon
Rating: 1 stars
07/07/2018
Not a good cake. It did not rise. Read More
Helpful
(1)
gross022
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2017
yummy Read More
Helpful
(1)
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2016
Tasty and easy! Great lemon flavors and turns a box mix into a fancy desert. I used "cup" cupcake molds. Nice recipe in a pinch! I will make this again. Read More
LADYD088
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2018
Made as stated minus lemon zest! Delicious...new family favorite!! Read More
Tonya Wickerink
Rating: 4 stars
07/29/2018
Made this tonight and it was great! I followed the recipie exactly. I wasn t sure at first because the batter was think but very pleased Can t wait to make it again Read More
Nola Smith
Rating: 5 stars
07/31/2017
Simple to make excellent to take to a church dinner or picnic. Tastes even better chilled from the fridge the next day. Read More
Jacqueline Withers
Rating: 3 stars
01/01/2022
I baked a tiny sample cake first. I didn't like the texture. I made another Duncan Hines Moist lemon cake according to the box, then added 1/2 of this mixture and it was the best I've ever had. I'm going to try it again today according to the directions. I'll have a standby box if I need to mix it again. Read More
Rupert Piper
Rating: 5 stars
06/14/2018
This was so easy to make and so delicious to eat. I did bake the cake for five extra minutes at 20 minutes it did not appear baked through to me. Read More
