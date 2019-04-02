Gary's Stuffed Mushrooms

Chicken flavored dry stuffing mix is the secret ingredient in these stuffed mushrooms created by my cousin Gary.

Recipe by TINACOX

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
42 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 mushrooms
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Arrange mushroom caps on a medium baking sheet, bottoms up. Chop and reserve mushroom stems.

  • Prepare chicken flavored dry stuffing mix according to package directions.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Mix in garlic and cook until tender, about 5 minutes.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together reserved mushroom stems, prepared dry stuffing mix, cream cheese and imitation crabmeat. Liberally stuff mushrooms with the mixture. Drizzle with the butter and garlic. Season with salt, pepper, garlic powder and crushed red pepper.

  • Bake uncovered in the preheated oven 10 to 12 minutes, or until stuffing is lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
413 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 14.4g; fat 37.9g; cholesterol 105.7mg; sodium 693.5mg. Full Nutrition
