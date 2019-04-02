Gary's Stuffed Mushrooms
Chicken flavored dry stuffing mix is the secret ingredient in these stuffed mushrooms created by my cousin Gary.
stuffed mushrooms are a holiday staple, but i make mine a little different...chop and saute the reserved stems and about 1/2 cup chopped onion... also, i use ham instead of crab. (you can either us the canned ham, or chop up some deli ham). -I've never tried them with cream cheese, but think it would be a nice compliment to the ham. - also, for extra moist mushrooms (and to save a little fat), omit the butter and drizzle a little chicken broth over the stuffed creations just before baking.Read More
this is a good recipe, but holy cannolis does it have an insane amount of calories!!! ONE mushroom is almost the equivalent of a Mcdonalds Big Mac!! ONE MUSHROOM! I tried to cut it down since only my husband and I were eating these, i made 8 msrms. I used only 4tbsps butter, 4 oz crm chse, 1C stuffing mix, chopped garlic and small onoin. along with spices, it came down to about 148 calories per serving! still quite a bit but at least i can eat 3 versus eating only 1!Read More
I just love recipes that I can throw together using ingredients I already have available; that much better when the food tastes so good that everyone wants the recipe. This is one of those recipes. I eliminated the crabmeat since I had none on hand and J_TATUM and LOTHRID both said this did not hamper the success of the recipe. I used one and a half sticks of butter during step five, and a half stick during the preparation of the boxed stuffing, bringing the total butter usage to 1 cup. This was in response to the postings which said too watery or too much butter. It worked fabulously. Served these at a dinner party with much success.
These are FANTASTIC! I did take the advice of other reviewers and reduced the butter. I used one stick of butter to saute the garlic, then I added the cream cheese to the melted butter/garlic until it was melted and smooth. I added this entire mixture to Stovetop chicken flavored stuffing and added two cans of Geisha snow crab meat. It does make alot of stuffing but it freezes well so you can save some for another batch of stuffed mushrooms. These taste unbelievalbe. Whether I make 25 or 75 of these for a party...every last one is eaten. Thanks for a fantastic recipe!!
I made these for an appetizer, and everyone loved them. I didn't see the point of all the butter, but after checking on them in the oven half way, I understood that it is for cooking the mushroom. I have made them since, and added stock to the pan instead of butter, it worked just as well. Thanks for a great recipe.
I made these to have as appetizers before our Christmas dinner and they were absolutely delicious with some changes.......I doubled the amount of mushrooms but really I could have tripled and still come out okay. I omitted the crabmeat, used mushroom and onion flavored Stove Top and light cream cheese. And the butter-there's no reason to use that amount! I just used the few tablespoons it took to make the stuffing and that was it. When I finished stuffing the mushrooms, I sprinkled them with a little Parmesan cheese, paprika and dried parsley flakes. Right before baking, I also sprinkled on a dry white wine and poured just enough wine in the pan to cover the bottom of it. Perfection! Everyone loved them!
I used pork sausage instead of Crab and used small mushrooms instead of large. We had to get more mushrooms because of the amount of extra stuffing. I use 4 - 8 oz packages of small mushrooms. It was wonderful. Also, you don't need as much butter. I only used about 1/2 cup.
Yum, yum, yum . . . wow, I thought I'd never find mushrooms this good. We had a restaurant here in St Louis that closed and I've been searching for their mushrooms and this recipe is close to it. I read most of the reviews and changed things a bit myself, I made this with pork sausage (no crab) and half the butter. It was great and dont tell anyone but I ate 6 myself (needless to say I was full), I made 16 mushrooms and had plenty of stuffing left for Sunday dinner, I stuffed chicken breasts with the stuffing like another reviewer said. I still have to find something to do with the rest but I'd eat that filling on crackers really. Thanks Gary, great mushroom recipe.
415 calories in each mushroom?!?! The recipe says 12 mushrooms, 12 servings, and 415 calories per serving?!?! I hope this is a typo. They were excellent, but never will make again if that is true.
This was a good recipe, but very garlicy. I cut the amount of melted butter in half, and was glad that I did. I think the mushrooms I used were too big because they ended up being really watery. I will definitely make this again, but next time use smaller mushrooms, and stuff them a little less.
This was excellent!!! A few minor changes. First - I never use imitation crab meat - blech. Only real crab meat will do. I sauteed the chopped mushroom stems and some garlic and then added to the stuffing mixture. I also used green onion and mixed that into the stuffing mix. Lastly, being from the east coast, crab ALWAYS has to go with Old Bay, so I sprinkled about 3 generous shakes into the mixture. Oh - and I topped with a pinch of locotelli cheese. Perfecto!
These were amazingly delicious. I did however make some changes based on the reviews I'd read here. Firstly, there was enough filling to stuff a ton of jumbo mushrooms - well not a ton, but certainly more than 12. Secondly, 2 cups of butter just seemed like way too much fat. What I did was this. Make up the stuffing mix according to directions. Sauted the chopped up mushroom stems along with about 3 cloves of minced garlic and 1/2 an onion also minced in about 1/2 cup of melted butter. Mixed up the stuffing, sauted vegetables, crab and cream chese. Before stuffing the mushrooms we poached them lightly in some red wine and beef stock. Stuffed them and cooked as directed here. Very Yummy!
This is an excellent recipe. So many reviewers said that they had way more stuffing than needed I bought 15 good sized white mushrooms and cut all other ingred in half. I cut the butter to just 1 cube (1/2 cp) and I used the full amount of crab. I didn't add garlic powder or salt but I did add the red pepper. I love that little bite of the red pepper. I still had some stuffing leftover even after piling it on the mushrooms. My husband loved it so much he just sat and ate it without mushrooms. In the 10-12 min baking time the mushrooms don't get cooked at all. I would like for them to be cooked a bit more so I'm going to work on that next time I make them. Otherwise they are perfect
Great Recipe. Instead of just crab, I used minced scallops, shrimp and clams that I cooked in the butter and garlic. I used only 2 sticks of butter and added 2 Tablespoons of lemon juice and white wine.I also prefer to use Herb stuffing rather than chicken. The cream cheese makes this recipe soo amazing. YUM YUM.
These were great, but I changed things up a bit. First of all, made as written, the taste of stuffing would be overwhelming. I should have cut the amount of stovetop down to half or 2/3 at least. Cut cream cheese in half and used three cans of chunk crabmeat, which I think was perfect. I only used the butter in the stovetop and to saute the garlic. Subbed chicken broth in the baking dish and sprayed some butter spray on the mushrooms before baking and it worked well without the extra fat. Thanks for a great base recipe!
I have been making these mushrooms every year to go with my Christmas standing rib roast. I really mound up the stuffing on the mushrooms and they are delicious and a hit every single time. I see how other reviewers write that there is too much butter. I do make it as the recipe states and a lot of the butter runs down into the bottom of the pan just so the mushrooms kind of stay moist and soak up all that yummy garlic flavor...so what I am saying is you are not really EATING all that butter. But hey, I make them for a special occasion so decadence every once in a while is a real treat! I have always made them with the imitation crab as it states in the recipe, but this year I am trying lump crab meat. I can't wait till Christmas...GREAT RECIPE!
LOVE these! I have had many different versions of stuffed mushrooms and find these to be THE best. The crab meat, chicken stuffing with cream cheese make these fabulous. I make the stuffing mix the night before my guests arrive I fill the mushrooms, saute the garlic and butter, drizzle and bake. If you have left over crab meat stuffing mix, it tastes amazing in chicken. Just slice open a boneless chicken breast put in stuffing (bread if you like) and bake. Yumm-O
Awesome recipe! I omitted most of the butter. I used the 4 tbsp called for in the stove top mix, and sauteed the garlic and stems in 4 tbsp of butter. I added the cream cheese and crabmeat to the sauteed ingredients, mixed them well, and added them to the suffing mix. from there I added half a can of chicken broth, then the salt, pepper, garlic powder, and a little bit of thyme. Lastly, I shredded some monterrey jack to top it off. Instead of crushed red pepper, I just sprinkled a little cayenne pepper on top of the cheese and popped them in the oven. Turned out fabulous, will definitely make again!!!
These were delicious! My husband is still raving about them weeks later and he can't wait for me to make them again. I did use real crab-meat (2 cans) instead of the imitation. I also added some Worcestershire sauce, onions, and bell peppers. I diced onions and peppers and sauteed them with the garlic. I had bought 18 of the stuffing portabella mushrooms and still had a lot of the stuffing leftover. Oh and when you pull them out of the oven grate some fresh parmaesan over top. You have to have some cheese. I will definitely be making these again for our next get together!
This was delicious! I did make a change, I left off the mushrooms all together because I hate them, but instead, stuffed red bell peppers.. Oh my gosh! fabulous! My husband and I were fighting over who got to take the leftovers the next day for lunch! also, 2 cups of melted garlic butter was waaay too much for doing 4 pepper halves.. 1 cup was MORE than plenty! Thanks for the great tasting recipe.... oh, one last thing, we used canned Bumble Bee brand pink crab meat. NOT imitation crab meat!! 2 cans was about 2/3 lb of crab meat but it turned out great!
The biggest perk to these stuffed mushrooms were how simple and quick the stuffing was, and how great the end result tasted! I used the 12 biggest baby portobellos I could find, and almost managed to use all of the stuffing. Gary's gotta have HUGE mushrooms, lol. The only major adjustments I made was that I cut WAY back on the butter, and only used one stick, and I used light cream cheese. To make sure that the 'shrooms didn't dry out while cooking, I drizzled a little EV olive oil on them before and after stuffing them. They came out perfect, and a whole lot lighter than the original 2 cups of butter would have been. I would have liked to use real crab, but sadly, here in Denver, even cheap-o, gross canned crab is pricey. :( But even with the imitation crab, these mushrooms were fabulous.
Wow! I gave this recipe five stars; even though I needed to tweak it a bit for our taste, the base recipe was da bomb. Like other reviewers, I used only half of the stuffing. Even so, I still have leftover stuffing (NOT a problem, as it will get eaten!) I did not use the amount of butter called for; I prepared the stuffing with the butter called for in its preparation instructions, then sauteed two pressed cloves of garlic and the chopped mushroom stems in about another tablespoon. Since I do not like the texture of surimi (fake crab) I added one king crab leg's worth of crabmeat, shredded. For seasoning, I used garlic powder, onion powder, Old Bay seasoning, and a touch of cayenne. Also, 2 tablespoons of sherry (dry, not sweet) went into the mix; sherry tends to enhance the taste of the crab. Sprinkled with parmesan and paprika, and baked for 15 minutes. (My mushrooms were large.) All in all, this is a great recipe with stellar results. It is excellent for company as well as a special evening at home.
These were great, economical, easy stuffed mushrooms that everyone really enjoyed. The cream cheese made these really rich, and because of the butter I opted to use 1/3 fat cream cheese, no loss there, especially not in taste. I tripled the recipe because I was attending a party for 25, and I ended up with way too much stuffing, trust me I generously stuffed the mushrooms. I also cut back the butter extensively, using only three sticks for my tripled recipe. I think using what is called for would make these greasy, still a great stuffed mushroom recipe.
I have been making a similar recipe for years, only without the cream cheese or fresh garlic. The other reviewers are right- there is no need for all that extra butter. I did find the cream cheese an interesting addition, but it makes the final product mushier. So it depends on your taste. I think next time I would use 1/2 or 3/4 only of the cream cheese amount. One big tip- use a combination of crab. I go a little light on the liquid for the stuffing. When it's done with the five minute rest, add a can of white crab meat with all of the liquid from the can. Then add 1/2 pkg of chopped imitation crab (which is real fish). This adds the texture and color of fresh, lump crab without paying 16.00 a pound. You are already adding garlic powder to taste, there is no need to sauté garlic adding butter. Add your other ingredients and top with quality parmesan and it's great. This stuffs about 3 packages of baby bella mushrooms.
This recipe was a huge hit! BUT very fattening. You do NOT need all the butter! I used half a stick. It was plenty. Also I used less butter in the stuffing. Also it makes 24 large mushrooms with only 12 stems. I tried a lower fat version and cut the cream cheese in half. It was still awesome! So a half a stick if butter and a half a package of cream cheese and less butter in the stuffing and your waistline and your taste buds will thank you!!!
Wow. These are sooo good! So simple, but so very good. I guess it just proves it doesn't have to be difficult to be great. Thank you!
This recipe is not only as good as our favorite restaurant mushrooms, it's better! As others have said, this amount of stuffing will make far more than a dozen--more like 40 or so. I made 20 with half of it, and froze the rest to use later in the week. I did make some minor adjustments. Instead of using chicken flavored Stove Top, I used the Savory Herb variety (I didn't want any chicken flavor at all). I sauted the chopped mushroom stems with the butter and the garlic, and I also added and sauted some chopped onion in the butter for extra flavor. Finally, I used real crabmeat instead of imitation (the Bumble Bee canned premium white crabmeat is expensive at around $3.79 a can--and you need 2 cans, drained, to make 8 oz.--but it is sweet and delicate in flavor, and well worth the price). Overall, best mushrooms I've ever had.
I did as other said and dipped these in butter before broiling them. I've only made these once, but they went over very well at my party. I will make these again. Thanks.
SOOOO GOOD!!! These were the best stuffed mushrooms I've ever had. I brought them to a party and literally everyone wanted the recipe. I ended up using 40 oz. of mushrooms. I used chive and onion flavored cream cheese. I sauteed the stems in 2 tablespoons of butter with an onion and 3 cloves of garlic. I only used 1 cup of butter to drizzle over the top and I sprinkled an Italian blend of grated cheeses on top. I baked 20 - 25 minutes.
This recipe is pretty good but I liked my variation better. Instead of using a whole package of stuffing for the recipe, I used 1/3 package. I also sauted the mushroom stems and garlic with onion and celery. It added a lot of needed flavor. I omitted the red pepper and crab meat. Before filling the mushrooms, I seasoned the inside which helps flavor the mushroom itself instead of just having flavorful filling. 5 minutes before the mushrooms are done, I added a pinch of fine shredded parmesan cheese to each mushroom. They turned out much better than the original recipe. The tender mushroom, creamy filling, and the thin crunch of the cheese made these wonderfully delicious and addicting. Perfect for entertaining!
Loved this recipe! I needed to quadruple it for a birthday party we were attending. I read some reviews and decided to make some changes. I used 4 24oz packages of button mushrooms and doubled the filling. I sauteed the stems in some butter and added a finely diced onion, minced garlic, salt and pepper. I used 1.5 pounds of crab meat. I mixed all the filling ingredients together and seasoned it with salt, pepper and red pepper flakes. I filled a pastry bag with the stuffing and piped it into the mushroom caps. I only used one stick of butter with the garlic to pour lightly over the top of the mushrooms. I added just a little grated parm cheese to the tops and baked them for about 15 minutes (I really stuffed them full). Even just doubling this recipe I had a ton of filling left over. But it was so tasty, I didn't mind! I will make some crab stuffed chicken breasts for dinner tonight! Everyone raved about them and I will use this recipe from now on! Thanks!!
These things are pretty much the best appetizer ever in the history of the world. SO SO GOOD. I was hooked at first bite.
This is a great recipe except for the butter component. There is simply TOO much. After a lot of toying with it, they tasted best when each mushroom was brushed lightly with butter, as opposed to pouring it on. In addition, I think you could easily skip the canned crab meat, as it is expensive and overwhelmed in the recipe. Also, just one batch of the stuffing in this recipe generously filled up 65 mushrooms.... and fed a whole party!
I used real crab and reduced the butter to one stick (4 Tbsp went in the stuffing, 4 got melted and drizzled over the mushrooms). I also sauteed the reserved stems and garlic in the butter for the stuffing. Next time I may pre-roast the mushroom caps (to cook them more thoroughly and reduce liquid). The filling mixture is delicious!
I chose this recipe after reading all the great reviews for it. However, I have to say that this is the first recipe that has disapointed me on this website. The stuffing was rather flavorless, and the mushrooms were not cooked enough. They are definitely missing something and I would not make them again.
Very Good! I used the canned white crab meat and I also sauteed onions and celery with lots of garlic to put into the stuffing mix.
I did not use the crab meat and cut the butter WAY down and these were still awesome!!
I didn't care for these. I thought they would be creamy and have a good crab flavor (I used real, canned crab). They weren't creamy and there were rather bland (couldn't even taste the crab), even with drizzled butter and parmesan baked on top. I won't be making them again.
My dad even ate the three leftover mushrooms that sat on the counter overnight the next morning, haha. He said they were too good to let go to waste. The hubby liked them as well, but next time I will add more garlic for his tastes :-)
Not to my taste. Won't make it again.
The use of the stuffing mix makes this recipe quick, easy and wonderfully seasoned - perfect for a small New Years party. I substituted 1/2 lb. of sausage for the 1/2 lb of crab and topped it w/ Parmesan. Had enough filling to generously stuff 35 regular sized mushrooms with filling left over. They were the first of the appetizers to disappear and then I found guests in the kitchen eating the left-over filling with spoons!
I made these for a New Year's Eve party and everyone liked them, (reason for 4 star rating), except me. They were fine, but nothing special. I guess I'm not a fan of Stove Top. The only change I made was to use real crab. I wished I had just used the imitation, as the original recipe called for. Using real crab was expensive, and you couldn't even taste it. Advice for others tempted to use the real stuff, as I won't be making them again!
I don't know why I haven't rated this before! I have used this recipe so many times! Everyone (even non-mushroom people) loves this. I am asked to make it all the time, my husband gets offended if I do not make it for him when I am taking it to a party or something! A couple things I must note: do not skimp on the butter, and when you are serving these, spoon the butter over them before plating them!!! mmmmmm! And I have tried other brands of stuffing and I think it doesn't work as well, so stick with the Stove Top.
I prepared this recipe for a staff thanksgiving meal at work. I wasn't aware of a contest for best side dish, and I wasn't present during the actual meal. Upon my return, I discovered the mushrooms had won 1st place! Kudos, Gary, great recipe!
Loved it! I used canned crab meat. Next time I am probably going to use dried garlic cloves because my hands smelled like garlic for weeks.
I browned a 1 lb. roll of hot breakfast sausage drained fat and melted in the cream cheese then stirred together with the box of stuffing mix that I made. I used 2 pkgs. of large mushrooms and I still had 1/2 bowl of mixture left. When I made them I thought I made too many but, that wasn't the case at all they were the first to go,everyone loved them.
I made Gary's stuffed mushroom's for a group of mushroom haters and converted them all. I leave out the crab meat though.
These were really good. Instead of the imitation crabmeat, I used bacon. I also did not use as much butter. Very tasty!
As written, this is very good, but I did adjust the recipe slightly to make it perfect. (The 4 star review is for the original recipe.) 1) Halve the butter. 2 sticks? That's gotta be a mistake. 2) Sautee the mushroom stems with the garlic/butter. 3) I use white mushrooms. They're small, so if you use them, buy two packs. Use all the stems/caps, but only use a single recipe of the stuffing. You won't be disappointed - this recipe is AMAZING.
Over the years I have tried several different recipes for these things, and found this one to be just "OK". They were a bit bland in flavor and were made exactly as prescribed.
These were great! The best i've ever had in fact. The only thing wrong with the recipe is that you have so much stuffing mix left over. I doubled the amount of mushrooms to stuff. Worked out perfectly.
OMG, these were sooooo good. My family went nuts over these stuffed mushrooms!! I used 1 cup of butter (2 cups is too much). Will be making these often, thanks Tina for the awesome recipe!
I took these to a party ....they were INHALED...... East to make ...and Yummy.. The butter topping tops this recipe above the rest .
Great, easy recipe! I thought there was too much butter. Made them a little too rich and sloppy. Will cut that in half next time. Will be making these again!
Everyone loves them! A +++
I made these for a dinner party and they were so easy and so yummy!
I am so glad I decided to test this recipe before stuffing 50 mushrooms for my party tonight. We were so disappointed after reading all the great reviews. They just tasted like mushrooms with stove top stuffing on top. Just boring. I'll keep looking. Sorry :(
Loved this. I added the crab but couldn't taste it. Next time I'll leave out. Way too much stuffing for the amount of mushrooms. Double the mushrooms and halve the dressing mixture.
Had a lot of leftover stuffing. Definitely get extra mushrooms. I also agree that too much butter is used. I used about half the amount requested and it came out fine
Absolutely wonderful! My dinner guests gobbled them up as quickly as they could! I cut the recipe in half, and ended up still with enough stuffing to fill 36 small white button mushrooms. I only used 1/4 cup of butter, mixed with 1/2 cup chicken broth, and they turned out great.
It was okay, but not what I was looking for. The stuffing mix was too prominent. Needs more seafood flavor.
I agree, Gary never proofread this because 2 sticks of butter is just crazy. I used sausage, scallions, cream cheese and stuffing, which made a tasty stuffing for 3 boxes of mushrooms. I put a pinch of fresh parm on top of each one, and drizzled a melted half stick of butter over the lot. Cook time was close to 30 minutes. EVERY time, they get top reviews from my quests!
As good as any restaurant version! I went a bit easier on the butter - only used 3/4 cup and it was still great.
Delicious!! The stuffing is amazing and is wonderful with a meaty portobello mushroom top. I didn't have any crab meat, so I made it without. I can imagine it would be divine with the crab meat, too. A+++ recipe. You have to try this!
absolutely delicious!!! i halved all the ingredients and still had more than enough to stuff 12 large mushrooms. i ended up just eating all the extra stuffing! this is the first crab stuffed mushroom recipe i tried, and i don't think i'll try anything else. it will be quite hard to beat this one!
Very tasty. Recipe needs to NOTE that mushroom stems need to be reserved. Do not need as much melted butter as indicated. Can absorb a lot of red pepper/black pepper/other seasonings successfully. Will also make a good dip for crackers or celery, perhaps with a bit less stuffing mix.
I tried the first time just as it said and it had way too much butter for my family! The next time I took the advice of other reviewers and used only one stick of butter and sauteed the mushroom stems with garlic and minced onions and mixed it with the stuffing mixture. As other people said it was way too much mixture for the mushrooms but it came out delicious! It is a great recipe, thank you for sharing!!!
delicious...stuffing was way too much for the amount of mushrooms...i would double the amount of mushrooms because they were a huge hit!
These are awesome, the only adjustment I made to this recipe is that I cut down on the butter. But it does make way more than can stuff into the mushrooms.....you can cut back on all the recipe ingredients or utilize the leftover stuffing and spread it on crackers. Yum.
This was really good. Ended up going Gourmet and using real crab. They disappeared once the party was started.
they were pretty good. the family didn't devour them like i thought they would. maybe less cream cheese next time. was just a lot of stuffing. but it was tasty and easy. will tweek the texture some next time but a good base recipe!
I took these to my family christmas gathering. I don't even like crab, and these were pretty tasty. All of my family loved them!
These were AWESOME !!!! Will definitely make again and again !!! I did make a few minor changes...I put the stems, garlic and added 1 good sized shallot in a food processor to chop, then added just enough butter to a pan to saute the stems, garlic and shallots. I used a 6 oz. can of lump crab meat and a 6 oz. can of small shrimp. I also added some Mexican shredded cheese to the mixture. After I stuffed the caps, I used olive oil to drizzle over the tops instead of butter. The texture was perfect, I'm sure the stuffing was the key. And as in some other reviews...I agree that this does make quite a bit of stuffing, and if you run out of mushrooms like I did, I just rolled the rest into little balls (like meatballs) and bake them on a rack in a baking pan along with the stuffed mushrooms. They were just as good !!!
I made these for my Hubby and company and plate was clean in minutes. You have to try this one.
I added a tablespoon of olive oil to my stuffing mix since it seemed a little dry. After testing a mushroom with only the stuffing, I decided to place a thin slice of Monterrey Jack cheese before baking the mushrooms. I didn't get to add the cooked garlic on top of the mushroom but did drizzle the olive oil. That seemed to help with the baking process and prevent the mushrooms from drying out in the oven. The stuffing was enough for about 20 large mushrooms. Everyone loved these, it was an easy recipe to follow and I will definitely make again!
I am with the previous reviewer - the recipe must mean HUGE mushrooms if they only used 12!!! I had so much of the mixture left over that I now have 2 tupperware containers in the freezer. Other than that, the flavor was good. I used half butter and half chicken broth for the liquid in the pan. My boyfriend (picky eater) ate at least 8 of them!
These are absolutely wonderful. My kid begs me to make these. I used only 1C butter. I make double the mushrooms for the stuffing mix, & I still have left over mix. I think next time I'll add a lil bit of butter/seasonings to the inside of the mushroom cap before packing them.
I did as others have suggested and cut down on the amount of stuffing (also used the cornbread variety) and precooked the mushrooms beforehand to cook out some of the water. This received raves at two parties I brought them to. I made these along with Dinah's Stuffed Mushrooms and these were, hands down, the winner. Do add the red pepper flakes it gives a nice little bite.
Absolutely delicious. My husband and I loved these. The only thing I changed based off reviews was the butter. I used what the box of stuffing recommended, and 3/4 cup total for the mushrooms themselves.
I used large portabella mushrooms and scooped out some of the innards of the mushroom so there was plenty of room for all the stuffing. (Next time I won't scoop out as much) I only used 2 TBS of butter in the stuffing and only 2 TBS of butter with the garlic. I added all the ingredients to the garlic butter to help it all meld together well. Definitely add the pepper flakes to the top. I also added a little bit of shredded parmesan. A definite keeper. I'm glad I didn't let the initial 2 cups of butter in the recipe scare me off.
These are awesome! I put the extra stuffing in a dish, sprinkle on some parm cheese and bake to serve as a spread for crackers. I also leave out the butter except for the amount called for to make the stuffing mix and use chicken broth in the pan with the mushrooms instead of butter to cut calories.
Do yourself a favor and use real crab and only about 2/3 of prepared stuffing mix. Also added a dash of Old Bay seasoning. Yummy.
My family is crazy for stuffed mushrooms, but I have to mix it up...I can't always use the same recipe. This is one of their favorites with one exception...I don't use the crabmeat. We're not big fans of imitation and when I tried it with lump crabmeat, no one really liked the combo. Without the crab, however, they are awesome.
I have made these several times following the recipe exactly. They are scrumptious!!!
These were ok. I only used about 1/2 the butter called for and they were still swimming in it. I used about 20 mushrooms and still had leftover stuffing. I would just recommend taking it easy on the butter, especially if you're trying to serve it as finger food. They get really messy with all the oil.
Good! I used sausage instead of crab. Also, instead of 2 cups of butter, I only used 1/2 cup. and just mixed it into the stuffing, along with the red pepper flakes and pepper. I made the stuffing in advance to save time.
These mushrooms were a huge success. I've made them twice and the only thing is that I didn't use the 2 cups of butter but instead put a drizzle of butter over every stuffed mushroom. Also this recipe makes alot of stuffing way more then the 12 mushrooms. Even when they are large mushrooms but the stuffing mixture does freeze nice. Also try baking them on the BBQ it adds a nice flavor.
Incredible mushrooms! Family loved them! Changes made - only used 3/4 cups of butter (besides what was used to make the stuffing) and I melted the cream cheese in with the butter and garlic for easy mixing. So yummy! We did have alot of stuffing left over after making over 30 mushrooms, but we didn't mind. Taking the suggestion of another person, we ate it on toast and it was SOOOO yummy! Thank you!!
Followed exactly and it came out delicious. Compliments galore. Thank you!
Delicious! Was the hit of the pot luck supper at church! The only thing I changed was that I used less butter and stuffed more mushrooms.
Ah Ha! I cut down considerably on the butter and my mushooms didnt cook all the way... Next time I will know better. The flavor was good. There was way too much stuffing and I really loaded mine up.
Oh my goodness ... are these little guys SPECTACULAR! I made them for our Memorial Day cook-out and they were a huge hit! I substituted 2 (4.5 oz each) cans of crab for the 8 oz. imitation crabmeat, since that's what I had on hand. While they were baking, we and our guests were salivating waiting for them to come out of the oven! We love to get crab-stuffed mushroom appetizers at our favorite restaurant and these are so much better. They were still great reheated the next day.
These are fantastic! I did a little bit different. Used Snow Crab, and when diced up the mushroom stems, I sauteed with about a tablespoon of butter and garlic and added 1-2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice. Then added to the stuffing mixture. I halved the recipe and that stuffed 2 14 oz packages of stuffer mushrooms. Which was more than enough for several people. I also only used about 1/2 the butter to pour over them (for the halved recipe, that was only 1/2 cup). And before putting in the oven, I sprinkled with fresh parmasean. Yummy!! :)
DELICIOUS! Don't change a thing, follow the recipe as it's written and you won't be disappointed.
everyone loves these mushrooms !!!
These mushrooms are outstanding. I used 2 cans of crabmeat and sauteed a small diced onion with the crabmeat and mushroom stems. I then added the cream cheese to the pan and melted it. I poured the mixture over the prepared stuffing mix and it was delicious. Everyone loved these and they're so easy to make. Tastes very gourmet!
What a fantastic recipe. I made it for New Years Eve and it was the last thing I needed to make for ourselves and company. I did it while our guests were arriving and couldn't beleive how quick everything is put together and in the oven. I had to hide a couple because they were going so fast!!!
I made this hosting my first Thanksgiving and it was delicious! I should have scaled the amount of stuffing down because we used the smaller mushrooms, and half of it is sitting in our freezer waiting for another gathering.
I think Gary is a genius! I followed the recipe, but added provolone in the last few minutes of baking. I did have lots of extra stuffing - we made another 6 mushrooms because I had a few extra on-hand, and I still have leftover stuffing. I just ate some on a plate with a slice of provolone. I think I have a new after-Thanksgiving tradition. Yummy "mushroom stuff"!
