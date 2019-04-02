Gary's Stuffed Mushrooms

Wow! I gave this recipe five stars; even though I needed to tweak it a bit for our taste, the base recipe was da bomb. Like other reviewers, I used only half of the stuffing. Even so, I still have leftover stuffing (NOT a problem, as it will get eaten!) I did not use the amount of butter called for; I prepared the stuffing with the butter called for in its preparation instructions, then sauteed two pressed cloves of garlic and the chopped mushroom stems in about another tablespoon. Since I do not like the texture of surimi (fake crab) I added one king crab leg's worth of crabmeat, shredded. For seasoning, I used garlic powder, onion powder, Old Bay seasoning, and a touch of cayenne. Also, 2 tablespoons of sherry (dry, not sweet) went into the mix; sherry tends to enhance the taste of the crab. Sprinkled with parmesan and paprika, and baked for 15 minutes. (My mushrooms were large.) All in all, this is a great recipe with stellar results. It is excellent for company as well as a special evening at home.