Italian Tomato Sauce
The best spaghetti sauce! We had this every Wednesday when I was growing up. The secret ingredient is the nutmeg. Just a pinch. Delicious! Serve over spaghetti.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Baking soda helps to neutralize acid in tomatoes, making the sauce more palatable. Add soda in very small increments and cook sauce several minutes after adding. Taste and add more soda if desired, but sauce will tend to be more or less acrid, depending on quality of tomatoes and paste.
I freeze the remainder and simply defrost and heat in the microwave. This can be done several times and it is as good as a leftover as it is when it is first made.
If sauce becomes too thick, add a little water toward the end of cooking. If too thin, cook uncovered about 15 minutes.
Use whatever ground meat you prefer. This works with beef, turkey, or chicken.