Slow Cooker Creamy Pot Roast
Savory pot roast in a creamy gravy that's just perfect for serving over mashed potatoes or noodles.
My only mistake was I did not get 2 cans of Golden Mushroom soup and substituted an extra can of Cream of Mushroom that was in the pantry. I maybe added a bit more garlic and I did add about 1/2 pound of sliced fresh mushrooms early. It was fantastic and my beautiful bride gave me accolades! I will try it as posted next time, because I think that it is a great recipe. Thanks, no many thanks to the originator of the recipe. I will share it with family and friends.Read More
Pretty good. The easiest meal I ever made. Served over noodles. Going to serve the leftovers over garlic mashed potatoes.Read More
I have made this recipe and it's delicious. So easy and the meat just melts in your mouth. Perfect comfort food.
made this and cut the recipe in half, added onions to the slow cooker, the leftovers were good the next day over toast, brought me back to something my mother always made but without the fuss, thank you for the recipe
A definite crowd pleaser!
Always great to make when the roasts go on sale.
Great recipe. Made it for my parents and they loved it!
I have made this a few times and it comes out wonderful every time. Somewhere along the way I started adding 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar to the soups. I thought it was in the recipe but I see now that it's just in my notes. The flavor it adds is delicious! Maybe a little like stroganof.
I’ve made this for years. Tastes even better by adding a tablespoon Worcester sauce, thickly sliced baby portobello mushrooms, and a medium sliced onion in the slow cooker at the beginning. Makes a great sauce.
fast to prep, easy to toss in the slow cooker, tastes great!
I know by the ingredients that this will be good!
This will be my pot roast recipe forever more! Made with a 3.5 lb roast. It is absolutely delicious. The leftovers are even better. Adding this to my cookbook and our regular rotation!!
I used about a 3 pound roast, but two cans of golden mushroom soup, 1 can of cream of mushroom and what the recipe calls for on the other ingredients. I tried it with pasta for something different and it was ok, but had leftovers with mashed potatoes and that was MUCH better. I’ve been looking for a new roast recipe and I found it!
Fall apart yummy!! Thank you!!
So easy, tasty, even better the second night. Set it and forget it!
This recipe was absolutely delish!! I didn't have all of the exact recipes on hand, just substituted some soups & seasonings, but it turned out wonderful. I had always seared my meat before, but obviously as with this recipe, it is not necessary! :-)
Delish! Made according to recipe (except that I added half a package of McCormicks pot roast seasoning)
I just finished mixing this all together. I did add carrots, celery and fresh onions as I had some left over and wanted to add some veggies to it, but I'm looking forward to it when I get out of work!
Easy to make and a big hit. Leftovers are even better as flavors blend. A big hit at this house
I have made my pot roast this way for years in my pressure cooker, once in awhile I will cook it in the oven. The smells are sooo good. I also use bay leaves (a remnant of my mom's cooking pot roast). I also developed a taste for golden mushroom soup I can't shake...MMMM!!
My whole family enjoyed this. I made it as the recipe stated and would make again. No need to change anything.
This was great comfort food and easy to assemble. I used a can of cream of mushroom with roasted garlic instead of adding minced garlic and cut the recipe in half. Served it over egg noodles. I will be making this again!
Simple and yummy!
Don't know what Golden Mushroom Soup is, so just used condensed mushroom soup in a tin. Delicious
I made this I did not use egg noodles. 4 hours in I put 6 small potatoes ,3 medium carrots and vadalla onion turned it on high heat and used the gravy on the meat and veggies so good
Very good and kid approved! Simple to make especially on a week day. I served over egg noodles.
Followed recipe as written, except I used a bottom round roast. Came out perfectly, and super easy!
I cut it down, but made it according to the recipe..it was wonderful
I made this with a bottom roast because it was on sale. Cut off a lot of the fat and cooked it as the recipe says less the two cans of mushrooms (I don't like mushrooms). It was SO good. Shredded the meat and served it over egg noodles like in the picture. So easy and definitely comfort food. Next time I'm going to try seasoning the meat more.
This was delish and easy! I used fresh mushrooms
This is delicious!!!
Kind of bland even though I used extra garlic. Meat was fatty. Gravy was good over noodles.
Super easy recipe for such a tasty meal!
I wasn't sure what Golden Mushrooms were (I'm from NZ) so just did it with 2 x tins of condensed Mushroom soup and it was delicious.
Added montreal seasoning to the roast and cooked for 9 hours, had really good flavor.
So... When I started out, I thought "I'm pretty sure I have all the ingredients". Well, not so. Had only one can of the golden mushroom and two cans of the cream of mushroom so that's what I used (I think I read that another reviewer had done the same thing). Also, used fresh sliced baby bellas instead of canned 'shrooms. Should have added a couple of onions, too. Bottom line. Fast and easy prep; delicious result. Will definitely make again (and again).
This was really delicious! I only had a 1.5 lb roast so i had to modify slightly and do a 1:1 ratio for the canned ingredients and 1/2 onion soup packet mix. Will definitely be keeping this recipe and making again. Thank you!!
do you add the water for each can of soup???
Perfect
Very good. I forgot that I wanted to add veggies. It was ok. I added carrots and potatoes about halfway through cooking. Turned out great.
I use beefy mushroom soup and golden mushroom soup. I sear the roast and then add it to the crock pot. Cook for eight hours. Serve over fried noodles.
