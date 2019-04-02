Roasted Potatoes and Onions - Easy and Delicious

Roasted potatoes and onions are a tasty alternative to mashed potatoes, fries, chips, and all the other ways potatoes are prepared. If you are looking for an uncomplicated and flavorful roasted vegetable dish, then this is it!

By curryfamily2012

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Combine potatoes and onion in a roasting pan; cover with canola oil and olive oil. Add garlic, onion soup mix, rosemary, and black pepper; stir until potatoes and onion are evenly coated. Cover roasting pan with aluminum foil.

  • Roast in the preheated oven for 25 minutes. Remove foil and continue to roast until potatoes and onion are browned and edges are crispy, 15 to 30 minutes.

Tips

For really crispy potatoes, remove the foil after 10 minutes. For softer potatoes, keep the foil on the entire cooking time. Softer potatoes can be whipped or mashed to make incredible mashed potatoes.

Sauté bell peppers on the stovetop for 10 minutes before serving them on top of roasted veggies.

Stir with a large spoon every 15 minutes if you don't want pieces seared to the pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
474 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 34.3g; fat 37g; sodium 424.2mg. Full Nutrition
