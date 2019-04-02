Roasted Potatoes and Onions - Easy and Delicious

Roasted potatoes and onions are a tasty alternative to mashed potatoes, fries, chips, and all the other ways potatoes are prepared. If you are looking for an uncomplicated and flavorful roasted vegetable dish, then this is it!
Directions
Tips
For really crispy potatoes, remove the foil after 10 minutes. For softer potatoes, keep the foil on the entire cooking time. Softer potatoes can be whipped or mashed to make incredible mashed potatoes.
Sauté bell peppers on the stovetop for 10 minutes before serving them on top of roasted veggies.
Stir with a large spoon every 15 minutes if you don't want pieces seared to the pan.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
474 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 34.3g; fat 37g; sodium 424.2mg. Full Nutrition
I made these potatoes tonight for dinner along side a crispy Greek chicken - and we were really impressed! I did change the recipe a bit by eliminating the canola oil altogether and using only about 1/4 cup of olive oil - the end result was golden delicious potatoes with exactly the right amount of color on them! We will most definitely make these potatoes again!
Roasted Potatoes & Onions Haiku: "Oil off the charts. Seriously, a whole cup? I couldn't eat mine." Used red potatoes, and went w/ Cook's Notes about leaving uncovered longer to allow for maximum browning, which unfortunately also resulted in the onion soup mix turning to little black flakes. That I was OK w/ though, b/c I actually like things overdone, but what I didn't jive w/ was the insane amount of oil. A 1/2 c. canola + 1/2 c. olive oil seemed like an amount better suited for frying rather than tossing and roasting, but oh well, I followed the recipe, and it was just too greasy for me. Husband kindly told me (as he happily ate his, maybe for my benefit and to not have to toss leftovers) that he wouldn't mind me making the recipe again, but drastically scaling back the oil(s).
Delicious! I did lighten this up a bit, so I hope the submitter doesn't mind. I followed the recipe as written, but instead of using all the oil, I just sprayed them very well w/ olive oil cooking spray...worked perfectly! Great flavors and very easy to put together. The recipe didn't specify which type of potatoes to use, so I used yukon gold, which were great for this. These were a nice change from the usual potatoes, and I will definitely be making these again~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
Easier than mashed potatoes, and my family loved these! I made it exactly as the recipe calls for. Outstanding flavor, tender but crispy, into the oven in eleven minutes. I used Yukon Gold potatoes because that's what I like, and I did not peel them. I stirred when I took off the foil and then again after 15 minutes. Made it to go with Creamy Herbed Pork Chops from this site, and they were a marriage made in foodie heaven! There was just a little potato leftover, and hubby heated it up to go with his eggs the next morning. This qualifies as company food!
I made this today and turned out great. I did make some changes. I only used EVOO and 3 tablespoons of bacon grease. Along with the onion soup mix I used salt, pepper, rosemary, sage, and a little tarragon. I left in the oven a little longer as I like my potatoes a little on the crispy side, soft in the middle. At the end I added Mitzithra Greek cheese. I will be making this again
I will definitely make this again. I used red bliss potatoes, onion soup mix and oil. I didn't use any other seasoning. It came out great. I only used 1/3 cup olive oil and that was plenty. I baked it at 450 for 45 min uncovered.
Definitely did not need such a large amount of oil - I used strictly olive oil and only enough to coat everything when tossed. Ended up adding quite a bit of salt and pepper and couldn't really taste the onion soup mix... the rosemary was overpowering. Thinking next time I will keep it simpler and make it with olive oil, salt, pepper and dill and cut the onions much smaller so perhaps they will caramelize better.
I’ve been using Lipton onion on my “Hobo Potatoes” (cooked in foil) with dry Lipton soup mix for over 45 years now, but never with rosemary added. I tried this with the rosemary and unfortunately, it got low reviews. First of all, why two kinds of oil, and so much? Biggest problem was it was way too greasy. Second, Rosemary is not always a favored herb. My family has never liked it, & apparently, neither do my neighbors. So...made my Hobo Potatoes with Lipton & onions again, with half the oil (Virgin Olive) and used chopped curly parsley! I’ve added sage another time, chicken seasoning, garlic. You might want to leave the herbs as optional.
I made this using a bag of "celebration blend" multi-colored small potatoes. Like the other reviewers, I didn't use as much oil ( just 1/4 cup of olive oil). I didn't have fresh rosemary, so I used crushed, dried. My entire family loved this recipe, and the only thing I will change next time is MORE GARLIC CLOVES, possibly more onion. It was delicious!
Very good! A few notes. The recipe calls for WAY too much oil. I'm making it for my 2nd time now, and I've cut oil in 1/2. Also, potatoes take a LOT longer to soften than most recipes call for. I baked covered for 25 minutes and uncovered for 45 minutes. The potatoes were pearly inside with a nice crust outside, and the onions partially carmelized.
Thanks to the other reviews I only used a little over a quarter of a cup of olive oil. I cannot even imagine how soggy they would be with the amount in the recipe. I took off the one star for that. Otherwise it was very good. I did not use the rosemary because I didn’t have any and am not a huge fan, it still tasted good. I think next time I will use a green pepper as well.
I used Safflower oil mixed with olive oil and dried rosemary (that's what I had). I cut the (big) onions into quarters, then halved those. BUT, I will leave them in quarters so they don't fall apart as much next time. And, I stirred them twice. They took longer, about and extra 20 minutes uncovered as well. Really good, my husband loved them!
I decreased the amount of oil used in the recipe, and left it in a bit longer so they were, as my ex would say, "burnt". They were not. I like them crispy. I only had five potatoes, and I needed to use them up, because they were starting to stare at me from the bin. I don't know what came over me. I ate nearly all of them. I said nearly. I shared them with my dog.
So delicious and even better the second day. As a novice, I have a couple of questions. Is there a reason you use 2 types of oil and why the amount of each? Regardless, I will make this dish again SOON. Thank you.
Yum! I skipped the onion soup mix and I used Yukon potatoes, skin on. In resit don't know how much oil I used but, I used enough to coat the potatoes. I added pats of butter, Cajun seasoning, cayenne pepper, black pepper, & minced garlic from jar for flavor. Oh, and I added slices of bell peppers! It's was delicious! Thanks!
I made this, using coconut oil rather than olive oil and canola. I also cut the oil down as suggested by others. (1/3 cup). It was pretty good, though the potatoes were a bit overdone. I'll watch the cooking time more closely the next time I make it.
The recipe is pretty easy, I did bake mine about 10 - 15 minutes longer, all the potatoes hadn't cooked through. But flavor was great. Used it as a side with salmon patties and kale n spinach mix. Very good.👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾
Decrease oil by at least half (I poured off 1/2 way through cooking the first time). They were delicious and my family requested a repeat right away.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2022
Amazing! Only problem was not making enough. I did not use rosemary bc I didn’t have any. I did add a bit of seasoning salt at the end and garlic powder. I didn’t need to but did for a just a bit more extra flavor. I will def use this as a normal. Never thought about the Lipton onion soup mix kick. Thanks!
