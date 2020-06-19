Lemon Cake From Scratch

This. Cake! Ohmigoodness, this is a cake recipe I've been needing. First off, I wanted a recipe that actually used lemons, not lemon cake mix. I followed the directions mostly except I used cake flour, didn't have a full cup of butter, I used a bit less and I used the zest and juice of one large lemon. I did 12 cupcakes and one 8" square pan for roughly 33 mins, they turned out flawless. They are dense yet light all at the same time. This could be enjoyed without an icing or frosting, but I made a whipped vanilla pudding with lemon topping and ate with fresh blueberries. Would make for an amazing trifle with any sort of berry. Secondly, this is a great base cake, in the fact I think you could keep out anything lemonly and use vanilla or almond extract to make a different flavored cake...which I will try sometime in the near future! Thank you for posting this recipe! I use to frequent a now closed cupcake shop that had cupcakes at this denseness and moisture, and I've been trying to recreate them ever since.

