Lemon Cake From Scratch

Super yummy, light lemon taste. A different thing to try is to put the cake mixture into large muffin tins to make a bunch of little cakes, you just need to reduce the baking time. Let cake cool before frosting or glaze while still slightly warm.

Recipe by BakersDozen

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 8-inch cakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter and flour two 8-inch cake pans, tapping out excess flour.

  • Whisk flour, lemon zest, salt, baking powder, and baking soda together in a bowl.

  • Beat butter and sugar in a large bowl using an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Beat eggs and egg yolks, 1 at a time, into creamed butter mixture on low speed, beating well after each addition before adding the next. Beat lemon juice into butter mixture. Beat flour mixture, alternating with buttermilk, into butter mixture until batter is just combined. Divide batter between the prepared cake pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cake pulls away from sides of pan, 32 to 35 minutes. Cool cakes in pans for 10 minutes. Run a knife around the edges of pan and invert cake onto a wire rack to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 27.9g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 74.2mg; sodium 182.6mg. Full Nutrition
