Joy's Easy Banana Bread

This banana bread is quick and easy to prepare, and everyone always comes back for seconds!

Recipe by Joy

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 9x5-inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan.

  • Combine bananas, sugar, egg, and butter together in a bowl. Mix flour and baking soda together in a separate bowl; stir into banana mixture until batter is just mixed. Stir in salt; pour batter into the prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of the bread comes out clean, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 42.4g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 398.8mg. Full Nutrition
