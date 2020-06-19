Joy's Easy Banana Bread

I've never made Banana Bread before because I'm not a huge fan of bananas but since I had some turn super ripe I thought why not!? After researching some recipes, I picked this recipe because it looked (and was) super easy to make. After reading the reviews I did modify it at little like some people here suggested. I added 1 tsp of Baking Power. I also added 1 tsp vanilla, and 1 teaspoon cinnamon because I like the taste. I did however only use 1/2 cup sugar. I had 4 bananas so I split this recipe into two to add chocolate chips to the second loaf. This is the main reason I used only 1/2 cup sugar. I didn't want to get the bread too sweet with the chocolate but in the end I will use the full cup of sugar next time. The loaves were smaller so I cooked them for 45 min at 325* instead of a full hour. The regular non chocolate one cooked perfectly in about 35 mins and the chocolate chip one took a little over 45 mins but that was in a smaller pan too. They rose just fine with no issues there. Both the loaves turned out fantastic. Super moist and melt in your mouth yummy. I will definitely make this recipe again to enjoy.