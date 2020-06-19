Joy's Easy Banana Bread
This banana bread is quick and easy to prepare, and everyone always comes back for seconds!
This is a really good simple recipe. 2 important tips!! DO NOT OVERMIX THE BATTER. Just mix enough to incorporate ingredients. That's the trick to a moist banana bread. Also make sure your baking soda is FRESH. I did add a couple of my favorite ingredients and it turned out oh so good. I used a 50/50 mix of white sugar & brown sugar. I added an extra banana, 1 tsp of cinnamon and 1 tsp of vanilla and 1 cup of walnuts. I also find a glass loaf pan works best. Before baking I sprinkled more chopped walnuts and brown sugar on top. I baked for a total of 70 min at 325 and covered with foil for the last 30 min so it wouldn't brown too much. Yum!!
didn't rise at all ... would recommend adding some baking powder otherwise good taste
I used 2 1/2 bananas that came to 1 1/3 cups of mashed to make this bread, and the sugar I used was Sugar in the Raw organic cane sugar. The bread itself turned out to be a smaller loaf than what I've made in the past, and it was easy to make because of the few ingredients it called for. It is especially good toasted with butter because the outside gets crunchy. I would definitely make this again! Thanks, Joy!
This is very similar to the banana bread my mother made - simple, moist, and tasty with the banana the star. The only thing I would change might be using baking powder instead is baking soda to try to get a bit more rise. I will be making this again and again especially since Marianne suggested toasting it! Thank you, Joy
I did't get to try this yet, but the family LOVED it! I only had 4 large-ish bananas, so I just used those, which worked out fine. Also, I did reduce the salt to only 1 teaspoon b/c I felt that 2 would be too much. This baked longer than an hour in my oven...had to add about another 15-20 mins. (I covered the top of the bread w/ foil so that it wouldn't get too dark). This makes a HUGE loaf...great for sharing! This was very easy to throw together...a keeper! Thanks for sharing. :)
This was the best banana bread I have ever made. Came out so moist and absolutely delicious. It's very easy to make aswell which is an added bonus. The bananas I had were quite small so I used 4, I only had self raising flour so omitted the baking powder and salt, and added 5ml of vanilla extract. I am so happy to have found this recipe....no more throwing over ripe bananas away. Problem is my 4 year old loves it so much I'll be baking this every week.
Yummy and moist! I followed directions exactly but only had 1/2 cup of sugar on hand but it still had just the perfect amount of sweetness thanks to the bananas! I also added a pinch of cinnamon and about a tsp. of vanilla extract. My loaf turned out moist and fluffy. Perhaps the reason why some reviews stated that it didn't rise was because of over mixing? I've learned that with banana bread, if you over mix it turns out flat. I will definitely make this again!
I doubled the recipe for two loaves. Cooked one in a dark metal pan and the other in glass. The glass one baked more slowly and evenly. I made a couple changes to the recipe: for a double recipe I decreased sugar to 2/3c brown sugar and 2/3c white sugar. I also added about a cup of milk chocolate chips. It was delicious. Will make again.
I am 85 years young and I make this banana bread for my wife who can no longer cook. I do all of the meals, but she really loves Joy's banana bread and It is so easy to make. I add chopped nuts sometimes. I can do it by heart it is so simple.
My wife and I love this, and we made some slight modifications which we believe incredibly enhance the original, already excellent recipe. (You won’t regret these very easy additions.) To the batter, add 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract, in addition to chopped walnuts, chopped pecans, dried cranberries, and pepitas/pumpkin seeds. Prior to pouring the batter into the loaf pan, spray cooking spray on the bottom, then rub a thin layer of butter directly from the stick. Add chopped walnuts, chopped pecans, dried cranberries, and brown sugar to cover the bottom of the pan, followed by another thin layer of cooking spray for adequate toasting. Place the pan in the oven to toast the bottom layer for 10 minutes (also at 325 degrees.) Remove from the oven and add the batter, then bake as directed. If you’re not a fan of any of the above, you can adjust and use nuts and berries that you prefer. Turned out EXQUISITE, and we’ve already made this six times.
After trying to bake banana bread one time years ago and miserably failed, I decided to look for a simple recipe. This was amazing! Was not soggy in the middle at all like the one I had made years ago. I did add a splash of vanilla extract and added walnuts to the top. Also, baking time for my bread was only 45 minutes in a 9x5 metal pan and it was completely done. This recipe is fabulous! Will be making it more! Thank you!
This was THE BEST banana bread I've ever made! I only had two bananas but decided to give it a try anyway and it came out perfect. The only thing I added to the recipe was a teaspoon of baking powder n it came out light n fluffy. Will be making it for sure next time I have a couple ripe bananas. A+
Best and easiest banana bread ever. I'm 71 and have made a lot of banana bread. I do use 5-6 bananas sometimes and on those recipes the bread disappears quite quickly. I have also found out that this recipe adapts very well to mangos. Just squish them up just like the bananas and In the same amount. I even used canned ones. I like to add some lemon zest to the mango bread or about 1/4 cup orange marmalade. I bake mine in a glass 9" pan. Takes about 40-45 minutes to bake. My youngest granddaughter 12, wants this recipe. Will send it too her. This is really a keeper. One last thing. If you have any left for the second day, it even gets moister and tastier.
PERFECT!!!although I couldn't help but to add a lil of my favorite spices, just a dash of cinnamon, ginger, and all spice, also about a teaspoon of real vanilla extract. Never made banana bread til tonight and wow you'd think---I thought I was a pro baker,,,,,,YUMMY!ThAnKs JoY!!!
Made it just as the recipe said, and it was very good
This is a wonderful and easy recepie. I made a few small changes. I cut back on the sugar to 3/4 cup. Added 1/2 tspoon of vanilla extract . Also added 1/2 cup or so of crushed walnuts. Bread came out very flavorful . All done in about one hr.
My new favorite banana bread recipe. And I have tried A LOT of recipes. This one has such a wonderful banana flavor it doesn’t need any spices or chocolate chips. I did add about a half teaspoon of baking powder.
I was sitting in class one day and I was craving banana bread really bad. So, I took out a sheet of paper and wrote down this whole recipe. I had it for a while but one day I decided to make it. Everyone loved it! It was my first time making banana bread ever and I was super proud of myself. This recipe is amazing!!
Can I do 10 Stars?
I made the recipe as is. It was good, but I could taste the salt. To me it was very salty. So next time I make it I am going to try 3/4 tsp of salt. I've marked 4 stars because it's not the best tasting banana bread I have ever made and that's what I am using my 5 star rating's for, the best.
This is one of those perfect and simple recipes that if changed can only make it worse. So easy, so good.
My family and I gobbled it up in one sitting! It was perfect!
Best and easiest banana bread ever. I made no changes. A couple of hints. Make sure when you add the flour to not over stir or it will fall. STIR ONLY UNTIL BLENDED. Same goes for all quick breads, cobblers, pancake mixes, etc. You can put as little banana or as much as you like, just remember, the more banana, the more dense the bread.
I put a half cup of butter, and two eggs., along with a wee bit of vanilla extract. Came out perfect. Also changed the baking soda to 1/4 tsp, and added 1/4 tsp baking powder. Seems to make it a bit lighter.
I have to say that this is so light and moist! I have added Pecans, Walnuts and even Blueberries and Strawberries. You can add just about anything and it still comes out perfect!
Excellent recipe, quick and easy. This was my first time making this. I followed the recipe exactly but also added a pinch of cinnamon and 1/2 cup chopped walnuts as another reviewer did. It turned out great and my family absolutely loved it. It did take 10 minutes longer to bake, I think because I used a tinted brown glass loaf pan, I will definitely make again! Thanks to Joy
Truly an easy recipe to follow and make! I had enough mix that I could make two loaves of the bread. If you have two bread pans, keep one on standby! My family couldn't stop saying how good it was.
Excellent recipe! I made it for a bunch of teenage boys and they gobbled it down!
This recipe is great! I had three very ripe bananas that were not getting eaten sitting in the kitchen, and I knew that I wanted to make banana bread so they did not go to waste. I was looking around for a recipe that was simple considering I only had some basic ingredients around the house. I had everything for this one! At the recommendation of others, the only thing I did differently was add about a teaspoon of baking powder to the recipe; it turned out amazing! Super tasty, fluffy, great texture. It took just over an hour in the oven at 325 degrees. I also added pecans to mine. Thanks for the great recipe! Will definitely be making again.
great recipe! I should have cooked mine for a little less time, but over all tastes amazing. I added some chocolate chips in my mix making it super yummy! also tossed some oats on top to make it pretty. I have a gas stove so maybe that's why it cooked a little quick. AMAZING
TOO MUCH SALT
I'm eating a slice as I type. Delicious! Easy! I'm glad that it's not soggy like too many banana breads I've made. It's a true bread -- not overly sweet and nicely moist. Thanks, Joy!
This will be my go to recipe for banana bread from now on...thanks Joy!
love it !!! best banana bread I've every made
Way too salty for me.
It was so easy to throw together, even with a demanding 1 year old around. I didn't even mash the bananas very well but it still turned out consistent! I added about 1/8th of a cup of dark chocolate chips for a smattering of chocolate here and there, so decadent! I will bookmark and use this again :)
I didn't make a single change to the original recipe because I had limited ingredients and it was perfect! Light, fluffy, cake like texture. I did however make two small loaves (8 x 3.75 disposable pans) and added dark chocolate chips and walnuts to one. Heavenly!! Cooking time was about 35 mins, a little extra for the one w/ choc & nuts.
I'm 16 and ever since my mimmie (grandmother) whom lived with us passed, I've wanted to whip up delicious recipes just like she did for us every day...this bread is such a simplistic and delicious recipe that my very picky family even adored it. It was amazing to feel like I could make something so special for them. Just as a tip you will have to cook it for 1 hr and 20 minutes, but for the last 20mins cover the top with foil so it doesn't get too brown.
This was my 1st time making banana bread (more like a cake). I have never baked any cake before except using cake mix as a teenager. I used less sugar (3/4 cup brown sugar), had no vanilla, so used 2 tsp 5 spice powder and 2 1/2 bananas. It was absolutely delicious and it came out perfect. The hubby was impressed and I gave some to my neighbour who said it was spot on for a 1st time and I should continue making more. This was last month and I will be making another one tomorrow. I hope I have beginners luck again. Thank you for this recipe. It took me a good month to work up the courage to try this recipe. After looking at a couple others I decided on this recipre
I added a sprinkle of cinnamon and a teaspoon of vanilla, as well as baking powder (in addition to the baking soda called for in the recipe) and it was delicious! The whole family loved it--wonderful, easy recipe that I will definitely use again!
I doubled the recipe and took the advice of others about using Baking Powder. Also I added pecans. We were using up over ripe bananas so I didn't measure them, I just added them all and it turned out to be just right. I cut down on the amount of sugar suggested just for personal taste. I made 4 mini loaves plus I should have made one more, but I didn't have the right size of pan. It was a little off on size compared to the others but still tasted great.
The reason I chose this recipe over all the other countless banana bread recipes is because this one only uses 1/4 C butter, which is a half stick. All of the other recipes require an entire stick of butter (or more!). After reading the reviews, I added 3/4 teaspoon baking powder and added a 4th banana. I baked it in an 8x8 pan because I wanted to spread peanut butter frosting on top so didn't want it in a loaf form. This turned out really great and it was delicious.
Really good, just right. The crust is caramelized a bit and the texture is cake like and perfect.I will keep this as my basic banana bread recipe.
Perfect the way the recipe is written although I added one tsp of cinnamon. I did this recipe on face time with my ten year old granddaughter during this Covid 19 social distancing period. Each of us made the recipe in each of our homes as a part of her homeschool routine. It turned out perfectly which I was happy about as I’ve used a lot of recipes in which the bread remains mushy in the center after additional baking time.
Wooowwww!!! This recipe is so easy and yet so delicious! We ate it right after it got out of the oven. Gone in 2 minutes. Haha. Thank you for this recipe!!!!
great little recipe! super easy and comes out yummy even if it accidentally burns (i found an hour baking was much too long and cut the time to 40 minutes)... i've made this recipe many times, so many that i started doing things my own way. i usually add chocolate chips, skip the nuts, and have found no reason to dirty 2 bowls to make one loaf of bread (i use a square cake pan usually but this also fits in 2 eight inch round cake pans). the more bananas you use, the more intense the flavor, but my family are banana lovers so i'm lucky if i can come away with more than 3 (make sure they're like, yucky ripe! the blacker and squishier the better. eww)
Easy enough for a complete amateur and it came out great. Added a little brown sugar on top before baking. Good stuff. Wife and kids want more.
I was looking for an easy recipe with baking soda as I didn't have any powder. I followed it almost exactly, except I cut down the sugar for my own preference. WOW! This turned out to be the best banana bread I've ever made, so easy and it was gone in a day. I would love to try and add nuts or maybe vanilla someday, but for a base recipe, this one is 'bananas!'.
This recipe was super easy to make and simply delicious. I had some bananas that I wasn't going to use fast enough before they went bad, so I decided to look for an easy banana bread recipe. I had some once and loved the flavor, but not the walnuts. This recipe was perfect. It called for exactly the number of bananas I had left and I had all of the ingredients on hand. I did have to bake it about 5 more minutes than the recipe called for, but it turned out wonderfully. The top crust was nice and crunchy while the inside was super moist and flavorful. I will definitely be making this again.
Super easy and my bread turned out so yummy! I added vanilla extract and 4 bananas because they were going bad. All four kids loved it and husband! I am currently making this for the second time. Putting this recipe in my favorites!
Best and easiest banana bread I have ever eaten! or made. I think there was a mistake in ingredients for flour. I used self rising flour instead of all purpose flour and omitted the salt and baking soda since, it is already in self rising flour. Instead of butter, I substituted the same amount of vegetable oil. I also doubled the recipe to make two loaves and added 1/2 tsp vanilla and 1/2 tsp cinnamon per loaf. I cooked it in two metal loaf pans for exactly 1 hour as directed. It came out moist and perfect! I will try it with chopped walnuts the next time I make it.
Very tasty It was flat in the middle so only 4 stars Very tasty though and easy. I would take the suggestion of a few others and add baking powder, 1tsp, rather than baking soda
I added to 4 different loafs, blackberry & walnut, raisins & chocolate chips, and plain walnuts. Mmmmmm good
Excellent banana bread recipe! So surprised since it was super easy. Substituted coconut sugar for white, added chopped wanuts and chocolate chips and sprinkled cinnamon sugar on top before baking. I used a convection oven so it baked in 45 minutes. Even then, I thought I overdid it but it was fine. Regardless, I would watch that 60 min baking time and check it after 45 or 50 min. An hour seems like a lot especially since it doesn’t rise all that much . If I make it again I will add a little bit of baking powder. Great recipe if you have bananas that got a little too ripe for your cereal!
Make it all the time for my family and especially for my father in law!
Absolutely love it. Added a teaspoon of vanilla scent just for the extra wow factor. Perfect recipe.
I'm terrible at cooking and baking, so this easy to fallow recipie is perfect for me. Plus it tastes great, and lets me use bananas I'd other wise toss out.
I messed up and used 'salted' butter It caused a salt overload.
The banana bread was easy to make and very delicious. I did not have baking soda. So I read that you can substitute baking powder for baking soda, but you triple the amounts. So 1 tsp of baking soda is 3 tsp of baking powder. I did not add the salt, because baking powder has salt in it already. The bread rose and browned beautifully. The flavor is delicious. My kids love eating the banana bread!
This was a great recipe and made a moist, flavourful loaf! Baked perfectly in a glass dish in 1 hour as suggested. Only tweaks made were I added 1 tsp of Vanilla and some chocolate chips per personal preference :) I will be making this again!!
Loved this recipe! Added dried cranberries plus sprinkled moderately with brown sugar on top. Baked in a bundt pan. Awesomely moist with a crunch top and bottom. I'm making another today!
I made this once already, second batch is in the oven as I type this. I absolutely LOVE this recipe!!! I do my usual adds, touch of cinnamon, splash of vanilla and I usually cut sugar a bit when I can. 3/4 cup instead of a full. And I use an equal mix of white and brown. I always read the reviews which help so much. So a tsp of baking powder was added too. And I covered part way through cooking. It's PERFECT!!! I just want to thank all who post reviews, that helps more than you know. And encouraged me to do the same. Trust me, this is the best banana bread!! Enjoy!
Delicious! I loved the sweetness and simplicity of this bread! I followed this recipe to a T with the exception of 2 additions which I thought were simple enough without completely changing the taste. I added 1/2 tsp of vanilla and lightly dusted (not even quite half a tsp) the top with white sugar to make a sweet and pretty crust.
Very good and simple to make. I did add chopped nuts, 1 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp vanilla. Took 75 minutes for the center to finally bake. At the 60 minute mark I covered the edges with foil and left only the center exposed. Will make again.
I will make this again, didn't change a thing. 5 stars all around!
I didn't make any changes to the recipe but this recipe came out way too dense.
This is an excellent recipe! I have made it both exactly as is and tweaked for my family's taste. The one for family, I used brown sugar instead of white, I half tsp more vanilla, and about a TBSP of cinnamon, and 1 more banana (just because I had 4 I needed to get rid of). I admit I prefer the tweaked one, just because I love the taste of cinnamon on banana bread but both ways my family ate it up. Thanks!
I have been making this recipe for years . If I only have 2 bananas, I add a chopped up apple. Always add walnuts and add tsp vanilla. If I use apple, I top cooked bread with melted butter and cinnamon sugar.
I was looking for a good banana bread recipe that didn't call for any special ingredients. This was it! Easy to make and tastes awesome! Will make again!
Ok, I just found this recipe a week ago, and I've already made it three times! It's that good! One was for my sister who wasn't feeling well, and she absolutely raved about it! She even texted me the day after to tell me AGAIN how good it was! Make sure not to over mix when adding flour to egg/banana/sugar mixture to avoid a rubbery bread. Mix until flour JUST incorporated into mixture--maybe even a tad short of this. This will be my go-to staple for years to come!! Thanks a million, Joy :)))
The best recipe yet! I added a little bit of banana extract and vanilla extract in the recipe and the family loved it! Now I have to make two loaves at a time!
Just a touch of cinnamon!
I was craving for some fresh banana bread and found your recipe. Its very simple to make and turned out delicious and moist. I used raw sugar instead of white sugar and added some roasted crushed nuts too. Now I buy bananas and can't wait for them to get over-ripe before I can bake a fresh loaf . Thank you so much for sharing.
I loved it because the top was crunchy I assume from the sugar and melted butter. but it did have that baking soda taste slightly. I think I may just use half of the recipes called for. but I will definitely make it again today.
I just made this recipe and put it in the oven... it smells so good! I doubled the recipe, made one loaf just as the recipe, to the remainder I added cinnamon, allspice, and vanilla, and put them into a large muffin pan. I will let you know how they turn out!
I used 3/4 cup brown sugar instead of white sugar, 1/4 teaspoon of baking powder, 1/8 teaspoon of salt. added walnuts. Turned out excellent.
A super simple, 7-ingredient banana bread. I pulled the bananas out of the freezer to use in this recipe. I doubled the recipe and baked in 5 (6x 3 1/2) pans. I did add 3/4 tsp. of baking powder to ensure a nice rise in the bread. The results were a delicious banana bread that we love to toast. It is definitely the quickest and easiest banana bread I've made.
So easy and delicious! Does anybody know of an egg substitute?
I read a lot of the reviews before making this, but none of them commented on the salt amount. I didn't think a teaspoon was over the top, but YUK! Cut the salt to about 1/4 tsp. Everything else turned out great, it rose with the addition of baking powder as suggested. Just can't eat salty banana bread though.
Super fast, easy, moist, and terrific! My family loved it. I did top it off with a strudel type topping of flour, brown sugar, butter, and cinnamon. Saw one review which stated that it made two loaves but it only made one medium size loaf from the recipe. Will definitely use this one again.
AMAZINGLY delicious
I've never made Banana Bread before because I'm not a huge fan of bananas but since I had some turn super ripe I thought why not!? After researching some recipes, I picked this recipe because it looked (and was) super easy to make. After reading the reviews I did modify it at little like some people here suggested. I added 1 tsp of Baking Power. I also added 1 tsp vanilla, and 1 teaspoon cinnamon because I like the taste. I did however only use 1/2 cup sugar. I had 4 bananas so I split this recipe into two to add chocolate chips to the second loaf. This is the main reason I used only 1/2 cup sugar. I didn't want to get the bread too sweet with the chocolate but in the end I will use the full cup of sugar next time. The loaves were smaller so I cooked them for 45 min at 325* instead of a full hour. The regular non chocolate one cooked perfectly in about 35 mins and the chocolate chip one took a little over 45 mins but that was in a smaller pan too. They rose just fine with no issues there. Both the loaves turned out fantastic. Super moist and melt in your mouth yummy. I will definitely make this recipe again to enjoy.
Very sweet and rich. Excellent and simplease to make.
Love this recipe!! And you can easily add walnuts or choc. chips!
Thank you so much for this recipe. It's my first time baking and It turned out perfect ??
Made this recipe for the first time tonight. Used only 2 large bananas, substituted baking soda for baking powder, added a tsp of vanilla extract and cinnamon...turned out amazing!!!! Other than maybe having to cut down the sugar next time, will be my go-to banana bread recipe
Delicious! No problems at all, and the flavor is very good. However, these were the changes I made: 2 bananas instead of 3; 1/2 the salt, because I used salted butter, not unsalted (just what I happened to have on hand); added a little bit of cinnamon, cloves, and ginger; added orange zest. I cooked it for an hour as directed. Came out essentially perfect! I will absolutely make this again.
Great taste with a little added cinnamon and vanilla but it came out flat. Most likely from over mixing and I think I should’ve use baking powder to make it fluffier and less dense. I will definitely use same recipe with the modifications needed.
Easy to make and is now a family favorite. I add chocolate chips or blueberries, 1tsp of vanilla to make it different every time. You can add nuts too. Thanks for this great recipe!
Used a 50/50 blend of white and pure cane light brown sugar and added about 4 drops of pure vanilla extract. I cooked it in a 9x5 for only about 45 minutes (as I love my banana bread super moist). The end result was nothing short of brilliant! Will share this one for sure!
This was delicious! For some reason I ended up taking it out of the oven at 45 minutes and it was perfect! Super moist with a touch more ooey gooey-ness! If you love that, I highly recommend! I'm going to make it with dark chocolate chips next time!
1st time making this, and it turned out great ( even if I did forget the salt, lol) next time I may try it with nuts
This is a great basic recipe. Thank you for sharing. My hubby and I don't eat much sugar or white flour. Instead of white sugar, I used 1/2 cup brown sugar & 1/2 cup swerve granulated sweetener. For the flour 3/4 cup all purpose, & 3/4 cup whole wheat. I threw in some walnuts and a little cinnamon, and my hubs said it is his favorite banana bread by far! Thanks again, very tasty!
Very easy to make with ingredients already on hand. My husband loved it!
Easy and yummy recipe with ingredients I had on hand. Used self rising flour and bananas I had in freezer that I let thaw before making. 2 thumbs up!
Best ever. Definitely add 1 tsp baking powder.
Loved it, followed other peoples tips, added tsp vanilla, didn't over mix and I only added 1/2C of sugar and it was sweet enough. Thank you for the recipe!
Made a double batch and took the advice and added baking powder and the loaves rose beautifully. I also added a bit of brown sugar and some semi sweet chocolate chips...let's just say that the loaves didn't make it long in my house!! Yummy, will be making more this week!
I made this now two times. Didn't change a thing. It was amazing in flavor and easy to make
