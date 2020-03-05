Blueberry Crunch

Rating: 4.21 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A family favorite that has my hubby coming back for seconds. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream.

By CoOkInGnUt

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 8-inch square pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Topping:

Directions

  • Combine blueberries, pineapple chunks with juice, and 1 1/2 teaspoons flour in a saucepan over medium heat; cook, stirring frequently, until mixture thickens, about 5 minutes. Spread mixture into an 8-inch baking dish.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine 1 cup flour, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, and sea salt together in a bowl; mix in butter until topping is crumbly. Sprinkle topping over blueberry mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until topping is lightly browned, 30 to 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
345 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 64.7g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 283.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (25)

Most helpful positive review

Francine Lizotte Club Foody
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/30/2015
Very nice change from other crisps. I tried to follow this recipe as much as I could with minor changes. I substituted rolled oats to quick-cooking oat just because I prefer the nutty flavor from rolled. Also, I increased butter to 1/2 cup because after mixing the ingredients together, the topping wasn't crumbly enough to my liking. I decreased salt and used a pinch instead since I don't cook with much salt. Oh one more thing; I used a fresh pineapple therefore not too much juice so what I did is added 1 tbsp. of pineapple juice from a container...don't do that! I had to cook it much longer on the stove top to reduce the liquid. Next time, I won't add any juice at all and let the fruit extract their own juices instead. Read More
Helpful
(18)

Most helpful critical review

Julia Smith
Rating: 3 stars
08/11/2015
The topping needs way more butter than the recipe calls for. Mine came out of the oven a powdery mess! Next time more butter until I get the crumbly consistency that I prefer. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Screepe
Rating: 4 stars
08/12/2016
Loved it! I used 1/2 cup melted butter and quick oats. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Carianne Rochford
Rating: 5 stars
09/15/2017
Followed recipe and the crumble looked like it was too much on top of my 8" pan. I appeared to be about half an inch thick and I was afraid it would be overwhelming so I didn't put all of the topping on the fruit. That was a mistake, I should have just followed the directions and went with it. It was good but my husband and son both remarked that it "needed more crumble". That was my mistake. We enjoyed this very much and I'd make it again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Sherrie
Rating: 4 stars
08/01/2016
Not bad. I followed other reviewers and used 1/2 c melted butter and it was too much. I think next time I'll stick with the 1/4 cup and not melted. Might also add a little more cinnamon and maybe some nutmeg to jazz up the flavor a little. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Chris Stout
Rating: 5 stars
10/25/2015
The only change was to not melt the butter cut the cold butter into the dry ingredients until crumbly. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Megan Frederick
Rating: 4 stars
04/07/2016
This was super easy! Although I didn't have all the ingredients so here's was I did to make it work- Read More
Helpful
(1)
Sharon
Rating: 5 stars
10/03/2016
Followed recipe and all loved it!! Will definitely make it again!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Lou Caputo
Rating: 3 stars
03/22/2021
Recipe needs more butter for the topping. It doesn’t specify pineapple in its own juice or in syrup. I used own juice . The filling thickened however in the end it was too watery. Taste was ok not great. Read More
