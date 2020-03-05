Blueberry Crunch

Very nice change from other crisps. I tried to follow this recipe as much as I could with minor changes. I substituted rolled oats to quick-cooking oat just because I prefer the nutty flavor from rolled. Also, I increased butter to 1/2 cup because after mixing the ingredients together, the topping wasn't crumbly enough to my liking. I decreased salt and used a pinch instead since I don't cook with much salt. Oh one more thing; I used a fresh pineapple therefore not too much juice so what I did is added 1 tbsp. of pineapple juice from a container...don't do that! I had to cook it much longer on the stove top to reduce the liquid. Next time, I won't add any juice at all and let the fruit extract their own juices instead.
Loved it! I used 1/2 cup melted butter and quick oats.
Followed recipe and the crumble looked like it was too much on top of my 8" pan. I appeared to be about half an inch thick and I was afraid it would be overwhelming so I didn't put all of the topping on the fruit. That was a mistake, I should have just followed the directions and went with it. It was good but my husband and son both remarked that it "needed more crumble". That was my mistake. We enjoyed this very much and I'd make it again.
Not bad. I followed other reviewers and used 1/2 c melted butter and it was too much. I think next time I'll stick with the 1/4 cup and not melted. Might also add a little more cinnamon and maybe some nutmeg to jazz up the flavor a little.
The only change was to not melt the butter cut the cold butter into the dry ingredients until crumbly.
This was super easy! Although I didn't have all the ingredients so here's was I did to make it work-
Followed recipe and all loved it!! Will definitely make it again!!
The topping needs way more butter than the recipe calls for. Mine came out of the oven a powdery mess! Next time more butter until I get the crumbly consistency that I prefer.
Recipe needs more butter for the topping. It doesn’t specify pineapple in its own juice or in syrup. I used own juice . The filling thickened however in the end it was too watery. Taste was ok not great.