Pepperoni Dip II

Rating: 5 stars I've been making this for years and it's GREAT! It's one of those recipes that sound strange and no one can guess the ingred. It's easy too. It's probably the most requested recipe I ever made. Double for parties and you can also serve with cut up pita bread. I chop the pepperoni very small in my food processor and I also bake it so the juices get cooked though. I do re-heat it in the microwave. Helpful (46)

Rating: 5 stars This was a great recipe. I have been making pepperoni dip for a few years,but I use cream of celery soup instead. Helpful (44)

Rating: 5 stars Mmmm! So easy & yummy & always a hit at parties. I also always double this recipe & use the pre-sliced pepperoni & put it all in the food processor, too. Strange recipe but w/ great results! "Everything", Onion, Garlic, & Poppy bagels seem to be the faves for dipping choices. Also so easy to make a reduced-fat version w/ the turkey pepperoni, reduced-fat soup, & reduced-fat cream cheese. Even boys can't tell the difference! Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars I make this using Cream of Mushroom soup with Garlic and receive rave reviews every time!! The garlic soup really gives it the flavor! Enjoy!! Helpful (19)

Rating: 3 stars I MADE THIS FOR CHRISTMAS EVE AND IT WAS THE LEAST THING EATEN...EVERYONE LIKES MY PEPPERONI DIP BETTER....WHICH IS A LAYER OF CREAM CHEESE PIZZA SAUCE PEPPERONI CHEESE THAT SUITS YOU AND ANY SPICES YOU LIKE...THEN BAKE TILL BUBBLY. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Hands-down this is a favorite party food! Easy and a huge crowd-pleaser! I like to make this ahead and store in a Tupperware bowl with a lid. Then I can just spoon about 1/2 into a serving dish and microwave for about 5 minutes. Once that is gobbled up I'll put out the other half - otherwise too much grease collects on top. This is one of my top 5 entertaining recipes - love it love it love it! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for a party at work so I doubled the cream cheese and pepperoni and added a can of cream of chicken soup along with the mushroom and served it with fresh bagel wedges. It was a tremendous hit. I was asked for the recipe many times. Bea Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars I found this recipe to be very salty. Next time I would try low sodium mushroom soup and unsalted crackers. However some of my guests couldn't get enough of it and even took home the leftovers. Helpful (8)