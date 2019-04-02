Pepperoni Dip II

Rating: 4.6 stars
87 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 66
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 4

Cut plain bagels into bite-sized pieces and dip them into this simple hot dip.

By TEEJAYE72

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium baking dish, mix the pepperoni, cream of mushroom soup and cream cheese.

  • Bake uncovered 15 minutes, or until bubbly and lightly browned.

Per Serving:
90 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 20.2mg; sodium 265.9mg. Full Nutrition
TIGER24
Rating: 5 stars
06/19/2003
I've been making this for years and it's GREAT! It's one of those recipes that sound strange and no one can guess the ingred. It's easy too. It's probably the most requested recipe I ever made. Double for parties and you can also serve with cut up pita bread. I chop the pepperoni very small in my food processor and I also bake it so the juices get cooked though. I do re-heat it in the microwave. Read More
TINKERBELL926
Rating: 3 stars
12/28/2004
I MADE THIS FOR CHRISTMAS EVE AND IT WAS THE LEAST THING EATEN...EVERYONE LIKES MY PEPPERONI DIP BETTER....WHICH IS A LAYER OF CREAM CHEESE PIZZA SAUCE PEPPERONI CHEESE THAT SUITS YOU AND ANY SPICES YOU LIKE...THEN BAKE TILL BUBBLY. Read More
Jody.D
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2006
This was a great recipe. I have been making pepperoni dip for a few years,but I use cream of celery soup instead. Read More
KXR173
Rating: 5 stars
06/06/2003
Mmmm! So easy & yummy & always a hit at parties. I also always double this recipe & use the pre-sliced pepperoni & put it all in the food processor, too. Strange recipe but w/ great results! "Everything", Onion, Garlic, & Poppy bagels seem to be the faves for dipping choices. Also so easy to make a reduced-fat version w/ the turkey pepperoni, reduced-fat soup, & reduced-fat cream cheese. Even boys can't tell the difference! Read More
BASHERGIRL
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2011
I make this using Cream of Mushroom soup with Garlic and receive rave reviews every time!! The garlic soup really gives it the flavor! Enjoy!! Read More
cookntaste
Rating: 5 stars
03/14/2006
Hands-down this is a favorite party food! Easy and a huge crowd-pleaser! I like to make this ahead and store in a Tupperware bowl with a lid. Then I can just spoon about 1/2 into a serving dish and microwave for about 5 minutes. Once that is gobbled up I'll put out the other half - otherwise too much grease collects on top. This is one of my top 5 entertaining recipes - love it love it love it! Read More
Bobby Darapureddi
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2003
I made this for a party at work so I doubled the cream cheese and pepperoni and added a can of cream of chicken soup along with the mushroom and served it with fresh bagel wedges. It was a tremendous hit. I was asked for the recipe many times. Bea Read More
Helene Berg Kardas
Rating: 4 stars
12/03/2003
I found this recipe to be very salty. Next time I would try low sodium mushroom soup and unsalted crackers. However some of my guests couldn't get enough of it and even took home the leftovers. Read More
KOALAGIRL
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2011
This recipe is worthy of TEN STARS!!! Wow was this ever good stuff. Addictive! Who would ever believe that there was cream of mushroom soup in this dip? Thanks for sharing Teejaye72. This is a real keeper for sure! Read More
