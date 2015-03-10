RICE KRISPIES® Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls
These crispy morsels of chocolate-covered peanut butter are a crowd pleaser, no matter the occasion.
Gluten Free! I rolled the peanut butter balls in the chocolate. Very good. I used the easy melt chocolate, which turned up nice, smooth chocolate with quick cleanup. Also, if you don't like the peanut butter sticking, spray cooking spray in the bowl, measuring cup and on the mixing whisk. Came off clean and was easy to measure.
Made the recipe as-is. I don't put them in the little paper cups though, just put them on parchment paper to set. Always delicious and perfect. They freeze well also up to a few months, so make a large batch!
Good, excellence: Trying the recipe Change may be topped with sea salted caramel. Or: light taffy drizzle.
These are tasty but very rich and sweet. They reminded me a lot of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, but with rice krispies added. I prefer desserts that have at least a little redeeming health value, so I probably won't be making them again. Nothing against this recipe - that's just my own issue. Everyone who tried them liked them.
I was looking for a recipe to make with ingredients I already had in the kitchen. I ran across this recipe and made. OMG, they are wonderful and easy. I used a small scoop to make balls and placed in tiny liner cups. Then I spooned chocolate on top like icing. Perfect, the best! The rice krispies add a nice little crunch when eating.
Made them today and very easy and so good .
My mom used to make these when I was a kid, only she rolled them in icing sugar glaze, then in sweetened coconut. Brings back tasty memories!
i used melted chocolate bark other than the chocolate chip mixture.
I loved it! Made two batches! Gonna share the recipe with friends!
Delicious. I put my mix in fridge for maybe 20 minutes to make rolling easier, but my butter was pretty runny to start.
They were easy and good, making them again tomorrow! !
Delicious!
Not bad. Had to have seconds. Not necessary to put in little cups. Just use parchment paper and dip one side of balls in chocolate.
these Peanut Butter Balls are to die for ... ?
One of my favorates