RICE KRISPIES® Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls

These crispy morsels of chocolate-covered peanut butter are a crowd pleaser, no matter the occasion.

prep:
40 mins
additional:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
27
Yield:
27 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In large electric mixer bowl, beat peanut butter, margarine and sugar on medium speed until thoroughly combined. Add KELLOGG'S RICE KRISPIES cereal, mixing thoroughly. Portion mixture, using rounded teaspoon. Shape into balls. Place each ball in paper cup. Refrigerate.

  • Melt chocolate morsels and shortening in small saucepan, over low heat, stirring constantly. Spoon 1 teaspoon melted chocolate over each peanut butter ball. Refrigerate until firm. Store in airtight container in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 14.3g; fat 10.2g; sodium 85.9mg. Full Nutrition
