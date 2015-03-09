'Pizza' Shepherd's Pie

Rating: 4.2 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Frozen pizza dough often comes in two 1-pound balls, and you need only 3/4 pound for this recipe. Either freeze the rest, or cut off a bit, pat it out, sprinkle with parmesan and olive oil, and bake it alongside the pizza.

By SandyG

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Original recipe yields 6 servings

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Cook and stir beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally and breaking up lumps, until no longer pink, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain beef and return to skillet.

  • Add tomatoes and black pepper to beef; bring to a simmer and cook until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Spoon mixture into a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. Scatter mozzarella cheese over the top. Stretch pizza dough over top with your hands, pressing it onto the edge of the pie plate.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crust is golden brown, about 30 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
423 calories; protein 28.4g; carbohydrates 34.8g; fat 18.3g; cholesterol 69.7mg; sodium 1254.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (19)

Reviews:
Reviews:
Sandy W
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2015
We LOVED this! Saw it in the AR magazine and just had to try it. I make regular Shepherd's Pie so I figured this was a great alternative. I didn't use canned tomatoes - I used fresh chopped tomatoes and a little spaghetti sauce. I also added a small can of chopped mushrooms. I used Pillsbury pizza dough (refrigerated dough not frozen). It turned out so well - it looks amazing! (wish I'd snapped a picture for this review) My family couldn't wait to dig into it. However I would try a different dough. I made the leftover dough into breadsticks and they were so-so. Pillsbury calls it pizza dough but it tastes a little too sweet almost like their crescent rolls but not that delicate. I've made pizza with that dough and it was okay. But next time I'll look for the frozen dough for this recipe. Read More
STARDUST_331
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2015
Bought the stuff to make this and then realized I was making it after we had eaten pizza for a few days and was worried we'd be tired of the taste but this was soooo good and comforting. The hubby called this an 'upside down pizza' (he had turned up his nose when I told him what I was making then went back for seconds....) Used the Trader Joes pizza crust (the best fresh pizza crust 1.19 can buy in my opinion) which baked up perfectly - only needed about 2/3 of it for the disposable pie tins. Doubled the recipe to make 2 pies and only needed 3 cans of tomatoes. Also added onion and green pepper. Used a mozzarella and provolone blend (not quite the 2 cups though it could have used it). With a salad this is a perfect meal. Note: Bought the wrong cans of diced tomatoes - celery green peppers and onions and just added 1 teaspoon of basil and 1 teaspoon of oregano and it worked out just fine - nothing was overwhelming. Read More
TracyR
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2015
My whole family enjoyed this - we are pizza lovers. I used Ricardo's Pizza Crust Recipe and made breadsticks with the remaining dough. Also made a larger portion for my family - made with 1.5 pounds of ground beef and baked in a 9x13 pan. I put sliced green olives before the cheese layer will try other favorite toppings as well. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Suzan
Rating: 5 stars
11/04/2015
This was so delicious! Much better than I expected. I used the World's Easiest Bread Machine Pizza Dough crust recipe and it made enough for 2 pies so I froze half the crust for next time. I added a chopped up fresh green pepper and some mushrooms I had on hand along with some fresh garlic oregano and basil. Read More
TheCook
Rating: 5 stars
04/16/2015
I saw this in the AR magazine like another reviewer did. It stunned us how tasty it was. It tasted just like a pizza shop! I will double the cheese next time!! I made my own pizza dough to put on top. THANKS!! Read More
Carol
Rating: 4 stars
09/09/2015
Made this for dinner in a glass oblong dish. Used non-frozen pizza dough but next time will roll the dough thinner. Added extra garlic and basil to the meat. Serves 8 I would say with a salad and breadstick. Big hit; will make again. Read More
annenorfolk
Rating: 3 stars
10/30/2015
It was just so-so. I found it bland. If I try it again I will use less crust because it was very "bready" and will spice it up. Read More
mrsoofie
Rating: 3 stars
09/24/2016
It was a decent basic recipe. Not sure if I'll make again Read More
Cathy
Rating: 3 stars
10/26/2017
I followed the recipe. It was pretty bland. I will make this again but add pizza ingredients & zest it up a little. Read More
