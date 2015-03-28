April Fool's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Rating: 4.9 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This delicious 'sandwich' is perfect for April Fool's Day, Halloween, or even birthday parties.

By The Gruntled Gourmand

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spread butter on both sides of each pound cake slice.

    Advertisement

  • Heat a griddle over medium heat. Cook cakes slices on hot griddle, turning once, until golden brown on each side, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer cake slices to a wire rack to cool completely.

  • Stir frosting, yellow food coloring, and red food coloring together in a bowl until frosting is the color of American cheese.

  • Spread frosting on 1 side of half of the pound cake slices and top with another slice of pound cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
497 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 55.5g; fat 29.8g; cholesterol 166.4mg; sodium 395.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (14)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

gingertaz
Rating: 5 stars
06/02/2015
I'm 14 and got my brother with this. I love cooking Read More
Helpful
(20)
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
gingertaz
Rating: 5 stars
06/02/2015
I'm 14 and got my brother with this. I love cooking Read More
Helpful
(20)
Laura Hamilton
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2015
This is such a fun idea! I made these for April Fools this year, using Pillsbury Orangesicle frosting for the "cheese" and the Buttermilk Pound Cake II recipe from this site for the bread. That bread is a bit crumbly for this application, but with some careful handling, it still made for a very fun presentation--plus the orangesicle complements plain pound cake perfectly! Highly recommended project for your little ones--mine both loved it! Read More
Helpful
(12)
HCHARRY
Rating: 5 stars
04/03/2015
This was hilarious. Too bad the "critic" of this recipe apparently has no sense of humor. I bet they're fun at parties. I know I will be though because I'm so making this again. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Advertisement
Lucy
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2018
This is hilarious. I stumbled across this recipe and it is June. I am not waiting until next April. We are having a family vacation in a few weeks and I cant wait to spring this on the grand-kids. Grandma's grilled cheese will never be the same again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
XFactormom
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2017
Loved this! I don't typically "grill" my grilled cheese sandwiches I brown them in my skillet. So as not to give away the trick I browned the slices in butter and they turned out great! Fooled my husband! Read More
Helpful
(2)
koll
Rating: 4 stars
09/21/2018
Sear marks are key. I used an old-school electric sandwich maker. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
Crystal Faulk
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2015
Tried it for April fool's day kids loved it! So easy and quick! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Goodmaker
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2016
Rating it for the novelty. I served this with April fools meatloaf cupcakes from this site. My kids and hubby had no idea until they began eating. It was pretty cool. I did use marshmallow fluff instead of frosting seemed a lesser of 2 evils. It worked though!! Thanks for setting me up for an awesome mom moment. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Romel Ashraf
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2016
so easy and simple.. thanks for this delicious recipe.. Read More
Helpful
(2)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022