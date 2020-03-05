Hot and Spicy Himalayan Tea (Chai Tea)

1 of 19

Rating: 5 stars I could drink this tea all day. This is a wonderful combination. Each ingredient is proportioned perfectly and the timing for each phase is right on. I followed the recipe to the gram, even though I am not a fan of sweet tea, nor am I fond of fennel but I followed the measurements precisely and am so happy I did. There is no need to change anything about this recipe. The pepper is not too spicy but has a slight pinch after a few sips, then dissipates and the other flavours simply mingle together for a pleasant aftertaste. It is a true keeper recipe. Thank you food4fit for sharing your recipe. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I like it much much better than the commercially packaged chais like Tazo and Oregon. I made it the first time exactly as the recipe says. Then I made it again and added a couple of vanilla beans, doubled the pepper, bay leaves and cloves and added long pepper. I liked it better the second time but I love stronger teas than many. The original recipe is delicious. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars This Spicy Chai tea recipe was a good starting point for me. The first time I made it I followed the recipe exactly. But I like my chai tea REALLY spicy so the next time I really increased the amounts. For example the peppercorns I increased to over a tablespoon and the same for the cloves and cardamom pods. I didn’t increase the sugar or the ginger as extremely. You really can’t mess up this recipe by adjusting the amounts because it’s all just preference. I also let the spices simmer gently for about an hour to really draw out the flavour (before adding the tea). Because I made so much I stored leftover in mason jars in the fridge (I don’t add the milk in yet at this point). That way I have enough for several days . Just pour some into a latte cup and heat in the microwave, add some frothed milk and you’re good to go. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars This is good, but not exceptional. If you want a solid recipe with fresh ingredients, then this is it. But if you want omph (ultra flavorful) tea, you'll need to increase the spices. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Love it! I was nervous about using fennel as I'm not a huge fan but the spices are perfect in this. I didn't have loose Darjeeling so I used four Tetley tea bags and it was good and strong. I may use three next time to see how it turns out. I will double the recipe next time so I can drink it as quickly as my inside voice is telling me to!! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars The only substitute I made was using Truvia rather than brown sugar. I can’t speak to the authenticity for the taste but I really liked it. Very balanced flavor - nothing was overwhelming. This will have a permanent place in my tea rotation. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars No changes... it is perfect and it is delicious as is. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This chia tea is delicious! I didn't have Darjeeling tea leaves but it was still so flavorful. Not too spicy or thick. Will definitely be making this again! Helpful (1)