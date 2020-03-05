Hot and Spicy Himalayan Tea (Chai Tea)

Rating: 4.85 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Milk, black tea, cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves are simmered together in this recipe for hot and spicy chai tea.

By food4fit

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine water, brown sugar, ginger root, cinnamon stick, cardamom pods, cloves, bay leaves, fennel seeds, and peppercorns together in a pot; cover and boil for 20 minutes. Remove pot from heat, add tea leaves, and allow to steep for 10 minutes. Stir milk into tea mixture and bring to a boil; strain tea into tea cups.

Cook's Note:

Substitute anise seeds for fennel seeds, if desired. Substitute honey for the brown sugar, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
88 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 18.2g; fat 1.1g; cholesterol 3.3mg; sodium 35.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (19)

Most helpful positive review

Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2015
I could drink this tea all day. This is a wonderful combination. Each ingredient is proportioned perfectly and the timing for each phase is right on. I followed the recipe to the gram, even though I am not a fan of sweet tea, nor am I fond of fennel but I followed the measurements precisely and am so happy I did. There is no need to change anything about this recipe. The pepper is not too spicy but has a slight pinch after a few sips, then dissipates and the other flavours simply mingle together for a pleasant aftertaste. It is a true keeper recipe. Thank you food4fit for sharing your recipe. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Reviews:
Bill Jezzard
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2015
I like it much much better than the commercially packaged chais like Tazo and Oregon. I made it the first time exactly as the recipe says. Then I made it again and added a couple of vanilla beans, doubled the pepper, bay leaves and cloves and added long pepper. I liked it better the second time but I love stronger teas than many. The original recipe is delicious. Read More
Helpful
(7)
cheers
Rating: 4 stars
06/16/2019
This Spicy Chai tea recipe was a good starting point for me. The first time I made it I followed the recipe exactly. But I like my chai tea REALLY spicy so the next time I really increased the amounts. For example the peppercorns I increased to over a tablespoon and the same for the cloves and cardamom pods. I didn’t increase the sugar or the ginger as extremely. You really can’t mess up this recipe by adjusting the amounts because it’s all just preference. I also let the spices simmer gently for about an hour to really draw out the flavour (before adding the tea). Because I made so much I stored leftover in mason jars in the fridge (I don’t add the milk in yet at this point). That way I have enough for several days . Just pour some into a latte cup and heat in the microwave, add some frothed milk and you’re good to go. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Violet
Rating: 4 stars
06/25/2018
This is good, but not exceptional. If you want a solid recipe with fresh ingredients, then this is it. But if you want omph (ultra flavorful) tea, you'll need to increase the spices. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Kimberly
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2015
Love it! I was nervous about using fennel as I'm not a huge fan but the spices are perfect in this. I didn't have loose Darjeeling so I used four Tetley tea bags and it was good and strong. I may use three next time to see how it turns out. I will double the recipe next time so I can drink it as quickly as my inside voice is telling me to!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
MARCIAINATL
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2018
The only substitute I made was using Truvia rather than brown sugar. I can’t speak to the authenticity for the taste but I really liked it. Very balanced flavor - nothing was overwhelming. This will have a permanent place in my tea rotation. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Minque Paw
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2016
No changes... it is perfect and it is delicious as is. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Vsky
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2015
This chia tea is delicious! I didn't have Darjeeling tea leaves but it was still so flavorful. Not too spicy or thick. Will definitely be making this again! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Criscelda
Rating: 5 stars
05/11/2015
This recipe is PERFECT. It tastes like the best chai you've ever had. I substituted honey for the brown sugar cause that was all I had and drank it with monkey bread. Unfortunately I did this right before I went to bed so then I stayed awake really late but that was my own fault and frankly - it was worth it! Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
