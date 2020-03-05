Hot and Spicy Himalayan Tea (Chai Tea)

I could drink this tea all day. This is a wonderful combination. Each ingredient is proportioned perfectly and the timing for each phase is right on. I followed the recipe to the gram, even though I am not a fan of sweet tea, nor am I fond of fennel but I followed the measurements precisely and am so happy I did. There is no need to change anything about this recipe. The pepper is not too spicy but has a slight pinch after a few sips, then dissipates and the other flavours simply mingle together for a pleasant aftertaste. It is a true keeper recipe. Thank you food4fit for sharing your recipe.
I like it much much better than the commercially packaged chais like Tazo and Oregon. I made it the first time exactly as the recipe says. Then I made it again and added a couple of vanilla beans, doubled the pepper, bay leaves and cloves and added long pepper. I liked it better the second time but I love stronger teas than many. The original recipe is delicious.
This Spicy Chai tea recipe was a good starting point for me. The first time I made it I followed the recipe exactly. But I like my chai tea REALLY spicy so the next time I really increased the amounts. For example the peppercorns I increased to over a tablespoon and the same for the cloves and cardamom pods. I didn’t increase the sugar or the ginger as extremely. You really can’t mess up this recipe by adjusting the amounts because it’s all just preference. I also let the spices simmer gently for about an hour to really draw out the flavour (before adding the tea). Because I made so much I stored leftover in mason jars in the fridge (I don’t add the milk in yet at this point). That way I have enough for several days . Just pour some into a latte cup and heat in the microwave, add some frothed milk and you’re good to go.
This is good, but not exceptional. If you want a solid recipe with fresh ingredients, then this is it. But if you want omph (ultra flavorful) tea, you'll need to increase the spices.
Love it! I was nervous about using fennel as I'm not a huge fan but the spices are perfect in this. I didn't have loose Darjeeling so I used four Tetley tea bags and it was good and strong. I may use three next time to see how it turns out. I will double the recipe next time so I can drink it as quickly as my inside voice is telling me to!!
The only substitute I made was using Truvia rather than brown sugar. I can’t speak to the authenticity for the taste but I really liked it. Very balanced flavor - nothing was overwhelming. This will have a permanent place in my tea rotation.
No changes... it is perfect and it is delicious as is.
This chia tea is delicious! I didn't have Darjeeling tea leaves but it was still so flavorful. Not too spicy or thick. Will definitely be making this again!
This recipe is PERFECT. It tastes like the best chai you've ever had. I substituted honey for the brown sugar cause that was all I had and drank it with monkey bread. Unfortunately I did this right before I went to bed so then I stayed awake really late but that was my own fault and frankly - it was worth it!