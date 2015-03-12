Creamy Beef Tips with Egg Noodles

1 of 45

Rating: 5 stars I made a few changes... My family and friends loved it! I omitted the wine. Browned the meat and onions together for 8 minutes. Then I threw all the ingredients (except noodles) in the crockpot, cooked on low for 5 hours-stirring every once in awhile. 30 mins before serving, I stirred in 1 1/2 cups of sour cream. Some people added Lawry's garlic salt. All in all, this is hands down, the best stroganoff we've had. Even my very picky kids were asking for it in their lunches. Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars Made this tonight for dinner and it was a huge hit. Only things I changed were, adding fresh mushrooms, salt and pepper while Browning the meat and onions in the skillet. I also finished all remaining ingredients and rest of cooking in a crock pot. Meat was so tender and the sauce had a wonderful flavor. Thanks so much for sharing. Sorry I don't have a picture, family got into it several times before it was able to get to the table. I will definitely be making this again! Yum:) Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Omg delicious!!! Cooked it in slow cooker on high for 4 hours and omitted wine, tasted so good my husband wanted a second plate Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This was exactly what I was looking to make. Not a stroganoff just beef and noodles. I made it as to the directions. I will make this again. Helpful (3)

Rating: 3 stars If I make this again I will not add the red wine, or at least not as much of it. I did not like the wine in it at all! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! This is the 2nd time I've made this recipe. The meat is so tender and the red wine adds an extra flavor but is not overwhelming. This meal will be a regular at my house! Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars I added mushrooms. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This is also called "No Peek Beef" and can be made in a crockpot. Literally, throw everything in the crockpot, except the noodles, and let the crockpot do the work. Helpful (2)