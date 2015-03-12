Creamy Beef Tips with Egg Noodles

Rating: 4.53 stars
36 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 25
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Cubed sirloin tips baked in cream of mushroom soup, red wine, milk, mixed with beef and beef onion soup mix. Served over egg noodles. Great with dinner rolls or garlic toast.

By Candi Riccardelli

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
6 hrs 10 mins
total:
6 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Saute beef sirloin tips with onion in the hot skillet until beef is browned, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir cream of mushroom soup, milk, red wine, and beef with onion soup mix together in a bowl, pour into the skillet, and stir to coat beef in the soup mixture; bring to a simmer, reduce heat to low, place a cover on the skillet, and cook until the beef tips are tender, about 2 hours.

  • Reduce heat to lowest setting and continue cooking until the beef pulls apart easily with a fork, at least 4 hours more.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook egg noodles in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, about 5 minutes. Drain.

  • Ladle beef tips mixture over egg noodles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
684 calories; protein 38.2g; carbohydrates 90.6g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 145.5mg; sodium 901.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (45)

Most helpful positive review

DAZEDANGEL2001
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2015
I made a few changes... My family and friends loved it! I omitted the wine. Browned the meat and onions together for 8 minutes. Then I threw all the ingredients (except noodles) in the crockpot, cooked on low for 5 hours-stirring every once in awhile. 30 mins before serving, I stirred in 1 1/2 cups of sour cream. Some people added Lawry's garlic salt. All in all, this is hands down, the best stroganoff we've had. Even my very picky kids were asking for it in their lunches. Read More
Helpful
(35)

Most helpful critical review

Jodi Taylor
Rating: 3 stars
10/29/2016
If I make this again I will not add the red wine, or at least not as much of it. I did not like the wine in it at all! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Kimberley Schwartz- Molinier
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2015
Made this tonight for dinner and it was a huge hit. Only things I changed were, adding fresh mushrooms, salt and pepper while Browning the meat and onions in the skillet. I also finished all remaining ingredients and rest of cooking in a crock pot. Meat was so tender and the sauce had a wonderful flavor. Thanks so much for sharing. Sorry I don't have a picture, family got into it several times before it was able to get to the table. I will definitely be making this again! Yum:) Read More
Helpful
(10)
Dan
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2015
Omg delicious!!! Cooked it in slow cooker on high for 4 hours and omitted wine, tasted so good my husband wanted a second plate Read More
Helpful
(5)
Dan
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2019
This was exactly what I was looking to make. Not a stroganoff just beef and noodles. I made it as to the directions. I will make this again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
mbuhler
Rating: 5 stars
07/31/2016
Delicious! This is the 2nd time I've made this recipe. The meat is so tender and the red wine adds an extra flavor but is not overwhelming. This meal will be a regular at my house! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Amy Coffman
Rating: 4 stars
02/19/2020
I added mushrooms. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Dawn
Rating: 5 stars
02/18/2020
This is also called "No Peek Beef" and can be made in a crockpot. Literally, throw everything in the crockpot, except the noodles, and let the crockpot do the work. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Joanne Charbonneau
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2016
Easy and delicious. Will make this again! Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
