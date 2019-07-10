Creamy Dairy-Free Salad Dressing

This recipe uses cultured coconut milk as a substitution for buttermilk and mayonnaise in a dill-flavored, creamy dairy-free salad dressing. Enjoy! I found an alternative to dairy-based yogurt. Cultured coconut milk is not as thick as yogurt, but it works as a substitute for buttermilk and mayonnaise in a traditional ranch-style salad dressing or dip. It's not a perfect sub, but for anyone who is avoiding dairy, it's worth a try. Look for this product in the yogurt section of your grocer. It's also great in smoothies!

Recipe by Bibi

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk coconut milk, parsley, lemon juice, garlic powder, dill, onion powder, mustard, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl until smooth and creamy. Refrigerate until flavors blend, at least 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
36 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 3.6g; sodium 16.3mg. Full Nutrition
