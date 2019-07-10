This recipe uses cultured coconut milk as a substitution for buttermilk and mayonnaise in a dill-flavored, creamy dairy-free salad dressing. Enjoy! I found an alternative to dairy-based yogurt. Cultured coconut milk is not as thick as yogurt, but it works as a substitute for buttermilk and mayonnaise in a traditional ranch-style salad dressing or dip. It's not a perfect sub, but for anyone who is avoiding dairy, it's worth a try. Look for this product in the yogurt section of your grocer. It's also great in smoothies!
This is really good. It's true that it is runnier than a buttermilk dressing but it doesn't matter. The taste is fantastic. I'm not lactose intolerant or have any issues with dairy and still loved this. It is a nice change to a usual dressing without additives or useless fats! This can definitely be used in place of any ranch or buttermilk dressing. Thank you Bibi!! Update: I added 2 tsp of dried coconut pulp (leftover from making coconut milk) and that thickened this up a bit without giving it any coconut flavour!! :-)
Made it with the canned coconut milk. What a great recipe! I am lactose intolerant and love creamy dressing. Store bought dressings are filled with sodium and sugar. I guess coconut milk isn't perfect but this makes me happy with salad again.
