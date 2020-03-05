SpiceJunkie's BBQ dry rub No.14

Rating: 4.5 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

I made this rub for my daughters 14th birthday, which is why I called it BBQ dry rub No.14. It gives pork a nice sweet flavor that goes well with all the other spices. This rub has a mild flavor and will not burn sensitive pallets. The light brown sugar gives a gentle sweetness to offset the other spices and is great on ribs or pork shoulder. For ribs sprinkle salt and pepper and refrigerate overnight. Larger cuts of meat can use more. For heat lovers, add 1 tablespoon cayenne pepper (or any amount you like).

By SpiceJunkie

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine brown sugar, paprika, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, cilantro, cayenne pepper, cumin, and ginger in a sealable bowl. Place the lid on the bowl and shake until well-blended.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
46 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 10.9g; fat 0.7g; sodium 9.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (16)

Most helpful positive review

Jjl
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2017
My whole family loved this (6 yr old, 10 yr old, father, and mom)! Excellent. I used it on a pork butt to make pulled pork. Read More
Most helpful critical review

Jill White
Rating: 3 stars
06/04/2017
Needs more seasoning, otherwise this is good! Read More
Jjl
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2017
My whole family loved this (6 yr old, 10 yr old, father, and mom)! Excellent. I used it on a pork butt to make pulled pork. Read More
Valerie Opdyke Tutson
Rating: 5 stars
05/15/2017
Yummo! Everyone loved these ribs! I just want to add that prior to rubbing the spices on, I use a very sharp knife and remove as much of the membrane on the back of the ribs as possible. I also cut a slit between every 2 bones and get the rub inside there too. I smoke them for 2-3 hours on a wood fired grill. Then I put them into the oven for 3-4 hours on 250. I like to do them a day ahead of time so there is no rush on the party day. Read More
Jill White
Rating: 3 stars
06/04/2017
Needs more seasoning, otherwise this is good! Read More
Connie DeMott Johnson
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2016
I used it for a pork tenderloin it was just the right amount spicy and sweet. We loved it!! Read More
RainbowJewels
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2016
We thought this was awesome. I put it on about 24 hours before I cooked my ribs and the meat was so flavorful and just spiced perfectly. Will definitely make again. Read More
JCarlson
Rating: 5 stars
10/03/2016
This rub is great! I used this on some ribs (followed by barbecue sauce) and my husband and I loved it. I left the cilantro out of the mix because we don't care for it and I also did not add the cayenne pepper. Read More
Daff
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2016
It's Great!! I use it on Salmon and bake it... It's Yummy!!! Good Good Rub!!!;) Read More
Linda Larger
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2019
I added more brown sugar, but this is a great mix for chicken breasts on the grill. Read More
T.I.N.O E
Rating: 4 stars
02/25/2020
Tried this rub on baby back ribs and baked in the oven. Had a nice crust and they taste Phenomenal?. It’s now my go to rub for everything. Read More
