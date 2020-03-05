SpiceJunkie's BBQ dry rub No.14

1 of 16

Rating: 5 stars My whole family loved this (6 yr old, 10 yr old, father, and mom)! Excellent. I used it on a pork butt to make pulled pork. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Yummo! Everyone loved these ribs! I just want to add that prior to rubbing the spices on, I use a very sharp knife and remove as much of the membrane on the back of the ribs as possible. I also cut a slit between every 2 bones and get the rub inside there too. I smoke them for 2-3 hours on a wood fired grill. Then I put them into the oven for 3-4 hours on 250. I like to do them a day ahead of time so there is no rush on the party day. Helpful (4)

Rating: 3 stars Needs more seasoning, otherwise this is good! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I used it for a pork tenderloin it was just the right amount spicy and sweet. We loved it!! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars We thought this was awesome. I put it on about 24 hours before I cooked my ribs and the meat was so flavorful and just spiced perfectly. Will definitely make again. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This rub is great! I used this on some ribs (followed by barbecue sauce) and my husband and I loved it. I left the cilantro out of the mix because we don't care for it and I also did not add the cayenne pepper. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars It's Great!! I use it on Salmon and bake it... It's Yummy!!! Good Good Rub!!!;)

Rating: 5 stars I added more brown sugar, but this is a great mix for chicken breasts on the grill.