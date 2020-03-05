Maple Butter Tarts with Raisins

This was the recipe I used for making my perfect butter tart. The maple syrup adds a little something different and it is not a runny tart. This is a good recipe because I don't like runny butter tarts, and this set up perfect.

By SheWolf

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 tarts
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Sprinkle raisins into the bottom of each tart shell.

  • Beat egg, maple syrup, brown sugar, melted butter, and salt together in a bowl until smooth; pour into tart shells to about 2/3 full.

  • Bake in preheated oven until set, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Use pecans in place of raisins for another variety.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 47.5g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 25.9mg; sodium 141.4mg. Full Nutrition
