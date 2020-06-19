Pork Rub Rubbed and Baked Pork Chops

This pork chop rub recipe is quick to prep and brings out the flavor in these oven-baked pork chops.

By Ron Perry

prep:

5 mins
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Mix paprika, sugar, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and cayenne pepper together in a wide, shallow bowl. Dredge pork chops in the spice mixture to coat and arrange on a baking sheet.

  • Bake chops in preheated oven until no longer pink in the center, about 20 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
292 calories; protein 41.7g; carbohydrates 8.4g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 106.6mg; sodium 1231.7mg. Full Nutrition
