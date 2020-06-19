Pork Rub Rubbed and Baked Pork Chops
This pork chop rub recipe is quick to prep and brings out the flavor in these oven-baked pork chops.
This is a nice basic rub that I think could be used on most any type of meat. Since I was trying this for the first time, I just made a small amount using 1/4 t. of cayenne and 1/2 t. of each of the other ingredients, which amounted to cutting the paprika and sugar in half. I used the entire batch of rub on a one pound pork tenderloin. Rather than bake this, Hubs grilled it. It was great! I’ll make a larger batch and keep it on hand in the pantry. UPDATE 4/17/16: I made this again as before, but this time it seemed pretty spicy to Hubs and me. Next time I will cut the cayenne down to 1/8 t. for this small batch.Read More
Very hotRead More
This rub is wonderful!!!!
I made this and my family loved it. It has a little kick, which was fine for my husband and me. Even my 13 yr old said she'd eat it again. I used boneless pork chops and just kept an eye on them as it (or my oven/or both) altered the baking time slightly. Also, I had quite a bit of the rub left over.
Tasted amazing! Awesome recipe! Just a couple notes: -only use 1/4 tsp of Cayenne if you don't want it to be too spicy - make sure to bake in over with aluminum foil covering it for 20 min - after removing from oven let it rest for 10 minutes covered for the best results
I cut this down to two pork chops and then used only 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne (preference for my husband). I'm not used to baking pork chops (I usually grill them), and I did let them get a touch overdone. Be sure to use a reliable thermometer to make sure you get them to no more than 145 degrees! You will have leftover rub to store for another time, and I'm thinking that the rub will be good on almost any sort of meat (chicken or beef come to mind). I will grill these next time and use the rub on both sides. I would definitely use this rub again! Yum! Thanks, Ron Perry!
Really good. Be sure to use thick chops, about 1.25”. Necessary for such high heat. Foil on pan helped with clean up and a light coat of olive oil kept things moist. Leftovers, sautéed in low, tasted wonderful for lunch next day - spices toned down a bit.
This rub is fantastic, and I agree with BellePepper, it seems this would be good on any type of meat, I'm thinking salmon in particular. I cut down on the cayenne because of the kids but other than that I left everything the same. It was the right amount for 5 bone-in pork chops. And the cooking time was spot on, the chops were tender.
This is a great rub!! Followed directions exactly and had more than enough so I saved extra for next time. I have picky boys and hubby and it was a hit with all. Personally, we loved all the flavors. I can see where some may find the cayenne too much, but not us. As with anything, just adjust to your liking. Also, the baking time for the chops was spot on - they came out super moist! Going to try this rub on chicken next and then maybe a little,on some fish.
loved it!!! left out the cayenne peppers so the kids could eat it. my 4 yr old is not a big fan of meats but she ate this all up! thank you for an awesome recipe. :)
I used cumin because I didn’t have cayenne. Had three boneless chops so did 1/2 recipe and have leftover to try on chicken later. Used fresh ground coarse pepper and dried minced onions, very tasty!
Definitely a great all around rub. I substituted the cayenne for chipotle and rubbed a couple drops of liquid smoke into each chop.
I used 1" boneless pork chops and reduced cayenne to 1tsp. Then I added an extra pinch of sugar and a few shakes of Knorr's powderef chicken bouillon to cut the heat. The temp & time was petfect although I baked covered for a few extra minutes as the family prefers pork a little more medium to medium well. They were very tasty and still plenty picante.
The Rub was the best part. I pan fried the my chops in an iron skillet for 5 min on each side instead. Made a great tasting crispy crust.
It was a little too spicy for me but, my husband loved it. I will make this again but will dial down the spices next time.
This was sooooo delicious, I only used 1/4 of the cyanne as I too have kids that had to eat it. Very impressed with this and I look forward to making it again.
Will cut down on the salt and cayenne a bit next time but very flavorful, quick and easy.
These chops were cooked to perfection. Very tender and juicy! But the spices were way too much! Next time I think I would leave out the cayenne pepper or maybe lessen the amount to very little. It was really spicy.
Boy this was good but dang it was too SPICY!! But it was my fault bc I kinda got too carried away with how many times I had seasoned the pork chop.
This is a great rub. I did not use the salt as I am not allowed and cut the cayenne pepper to 1 and half tsp. I BBQ the tenderloin instead of baking. Tender and full of flavour will be making again. Thank you Marianne for finding wonderful recipe and thank you Ron Perry for sharing.
Made this tonight for dinner and it was absolutely delicious. Most recipes I still need to add ketchup or another sauce to them. Not this one! This was perfect without any additional condiments on it This was also super simple to make.
I made this tonight, it was really good , simple to make, only.thing was didn't use cayenne pepper, didn't have any and the super market was out daw nothing on the shelves. was nice and flavorful and moist. i recomend this.
I made this and I love it! However; I did, cut back on the cayenne cause my family like to enjoy the foods I cook! LOL still a bit spicy for some but overall very tasty! If you do not like spicy I suggest you leave out the cayenne! Taste just as good without it I am sure from reading other post! Will definitely make this again so easy and no time at all to cook! Mix spices ahead of time and use on different meats!
We tried this. O. M. G. Was it hot! I can't take spice. If I had left off the Cayenne pepper it might have made it more palatable for us.
This rub is very similar to one I bought at an Olive Oil field in the Central Coast of California. The ingredients are very similar. The best thing about this recipe is he gives you the perfect timing of the cooking process. Works every time. Can’t get better than this.
The rub is delicious and will not disappoint. The chops were done in 16 mins and tasted amazing. I left everything the same except the cayenne because of the kids, but I’m sure I would’ve love the flavor either way. Very good. Will make again!
I really liked the spices. Cut them in half for hubby and me. 1/2”chops, cooking time right on Turned after 10 minutes. Spicy for me so I stirred tsp sour cream on top of my chop out of the oven to “cool it down”. Roasted asparagus and blistered tomatoes last ten minutes
This was so easy to make and the flavor was excellent. Now a family favorite. Have been looking for a good reciepe for some time and this is it.
I made this with only one teaspoon of cayenne pepper and it was a great spice level for my family. It was an instant favorite here and has been requested by the family again and again.
This was ok, I didn't even mind the slight heat but overall it wasn't my fav. There are a lot better more flavourful rub recipes on this site. Wouldn't necessarily recommend and personally wouldn't make again.
So, I didn’t use the rub. I used Fox Brothers BBQ rub out of Atlanta, GA. This was the BEST cook time for 3/4-1” bone in chop. Turned out nice and tender! It wasn’t fall apart, it was the consistency of a grilled chop, which I love!! Will use this cook time and temp for years to come!!
We don't like a lot of heat so I decided to omit the cayenne pepper. Then my paprika bottle was empty so I substituted it with chili powder. I used less chili and a little more sugar and cut the pepper down to a teaspoon. I was worried that it would affect the recipe because chili powder has other ingredients including cumin, but it was so tasty that we put it in our keep file. I know I changed the recipe but I plan on making it again with the paprika and I'm sure its still going to be tasty.
I gave this five stars because it was tasty AND very easy to do. I liked the idea of roasting the chops in the oven instead of pan frying them. I cut the salt and cayenne in half and reduced the garlic powder and it was perfect for us. I have a convection oven so I should have reduced the cooking time but they were still good and most of them were juicy.
I do not eat meat, but I made this for my husband and he loved it! He does like spicy food, so I made the recipe exactly as directed. Even so, he asked me to back off on the cayenne pepper next time - he was sweating, lol. Great quick and easy rub. PS - I did cover the chops while in the oven, and they were perfectly done in 20 minutes!
This was very easy. I made it to impress a lady friend. Win win.
Worst I’ve ever made, and tried to eat
Great pork chops. Easy in the over in a covered dish. Very juicy.
This was excellent. However, I would cut the cayenne pepper by more than half as it was too spicy.
Tasted great. I used 2 tsp of Chili Powder instead of Cayenne since I didn't have any Cayenne on hand. I used thin cut boneless pork chops. It was probably a little too much seasoning for the amount of meat for most people, but I like well seasoned.
Very good flavor. I will make again.
Delish!
These were super easy and had fabulous flavor. They were a bit too spicy for the little ones but the three year old wanted to eat them because she said “mmm good...oh so spicy!!” I will cut the heat a little next time for the kids, but the adults loved them!!
Tasty,moist, done in 15 minutes. Watch them carefully.
OMG this was soooo hot!!!!! I cut the cayenne in HALF and still inedible! Ridiculous!
Delicious! Even the picky kids loved it. Thank you!
This a terrific rub! We loved it. Thank you!
This was REALLY good. I used a bone-in loin chop. The only thing I did differently was adding less salt. I look forward to doing this again, but I will grill them next time and maybe used some smoked paprika.
Made for a very juicy porkchop.
Theyre very good and easy to make, ide suggest only put like... 1.5 TEAspoons of salt and pepper. 1 tablespoon of each is insane
It was delicious. I followed the recipe only added extra minutes because I used thick pork chops.
I needed something quick for my butterfly porkchops which would cook in my Cuisinart toaster oven. I had recently printed this recipe and decided it might work for us. It not only worked it tasted really good and was a total success in hubby's opinion. Will definitely do it again. An added go along was baked sweet potatoes. Yummy. 5 Stars.
It was quick and delicious and a huge fan by my two teen daughters
I cut the spice down and it was still too hot.
Awesome recipe. I did leave out the cayenne pepper and reduced the black pepper to 1/4 tsp. so mine was not too spicy.
Everyone loved this!!
Very good recipe but would cut the salt, to 1 teaspoon. Very easy recipe to throw together after work and after all the kids activities after school. Can vary the cayenne to your taste buds. I would make this again.
It was to spicy for my family I would reduce the amount of Cayenne Pepper
Super yummy pork rub! I would definitely recommend cutting down on the cayenne though. I used a touch under the amount recommended, and I love spicy food but this was borderline too much heat for me. Otherwise it was great and our pork came out juicy and tender in just 20 min. We'll be making this again!
My wife and I loved it. Our 2-1/2 -year-old girls said, "Too Piyyysee. (too spicy)." They generally are okay with spices but this was a bit much for them. It had a great taste. I made a very large batch of the "mesquite seasoning" and used it also for chicken that I seasoned, sealed and froze. I'm sure it will be good on that too.
Made this but I BBQed the chops instead and they were perfect, paprika didn't even burn and grill lines were nice.
This was good and easy. We were out of onion powder so we left it out, but it was good. We will use it again. We did cut the recipe in half since we only had two large pork chops.
I made a small change because I was out of Cayenne. I reduced the Garlic Powder to 3/4 TBSP and used 1 TSP of Garlic Sriracha Seasoning instead and it was great. I have a very picky kid and he was asking me to save the last chop for his lunch tommorow.
I used this rub on boneless pork chops to serve with homemade fresh pasta - it was a perfect combo! I'll definitely use this rub again on other meats or fish. Nice blend of flavors.
Would be a good basic run minus the sugar and way less cayenne pepper.
Delicious! I added just a pinch of cinnamon. l love how the sugar caramelizes over the meat.
This was yummy! The pork chops came out perfectly! I cut the entire recipe by half because we were only making 3 chops. Instead of the cayenne, I used a few red pepper flakes, but only because I didn't actually have any cayenne. I also used Garlic Salt instead of regular salt. I baked it in my Copper Chef and it was delicious!
Made this exact to recipe, but it didn't say cook meat covered or uncovered in oven. I think next time I fix this to cover the meat, makes it more tender. But hubby says it was good.
This was good, however it is quite spicy and probably not recommended for a thin cut pork chop as it is a lot of seasoning.
I think the seasonings are a bit overdone. But overall this recipe is not bad.
Loved this recipe. It was very moist and tasty. The only thing that I did different after taking them out of the oven and finding that my thicker pork chops weren’t completely cooked yet was browning each side a bit in a pan. Now I know for next time that if they are a bit on the thicker side to brown them in a pan first.
Delicious pork seasoning! I added more Chili powder because I like spicy flavor.
I will make it again but will cut back on salt and pepper and omit the cayenne. Just our personal taste
Best Pork chops - I also added sliced vidalia onion plus a little chicken broth in the baking dish. These pork chops were juicy and so tender. I will definitely make them again.
Good and quick recipe. Tasted great.
Way too spicy for us. Dog enjoyed 6 pork chops. So disappointed!!!
Very good if you leave out The cayenne. Great on chicken as well.
I made this exactly as written. It was super spicy! Both my husband & I love spicy food. I made another batch of the rub to have on hand.
The paprika is WAY TOO MUCH. I couldn't even eat it. So disappointed. Ruined the meal.
This had way too much cayenne pepper. Other than that it was a really great receipe! When I make this again, I'll be using little or no cayenne pepper!
Delicious but very spicy! I will decrease the cayenne a little next time.
After reading other reviews, I cut back on the cayenne pepper. Next time I’ll follow the recipe. We like hot and spicy so this is a keeper. We used half inch bone in chops and 20 minutes was perfect.
Seemed a bit too sweet and salty for me. I substituted monk fruit for the sugar so it was Keto. But the rest of the family loved it!
This was really good, I didn’t have Cheyenne pepper so I used crushed red pepper flakes and it was absolutely delicious.
I’d definitely make this again
Loved it! Cut the cayenne to just under a tsp. Not very spicy. Baked 25 minutes. White and juicy throughout. Will make again!
I messed up and used onion salt and garlic salt instead of powder so our chops were very salty. The flavour was good and next time I’ll either cut back on the salts or buy powder. I wonder how old bay seasoning would be? The sugar in this recipe is what makes it so delicious.
Delicious recipe, the only change I made was that I used smoked paprika. We loved how easy this was to make and cook, dinner was done in 20 minutes.
I have made this a few times and it always turns out well. It's quick to make, and barely any clean up. Most of the time I do not have garlic powder onion powder or cayenne pepper. So I omit those and it still tastes delicious.
I didn't put the full amount of salt in. Yes would definitely make again.
This recipe was good. I don't normally like pork but it was given in a food box from a friend's place. I didn't have the Cayenne pepper so I subbed for Chili powder. Can't help to think this would be better on Chicken though.
The flavor was really good but it was really spicy, even for someone like me who grew up eating spicy Mexican food! Next time I will reduce by half or even more the amount of cayenne and increase the amount of sugar a bit. Otherwise these were very good.
Delicious! If making for children that don't like hot, leave out cayenne pepper.
This is a working woman's recipe. Quick prep & pop it in the oven for a short time, and out comes really well seasoned chops! Yummm....
The rub is delicious but a little goes a long, long way - don't dredge as I did. I suggest a light touch for the best results.
Too hot, will try it without cayenne pepper next time.
I cut it in half and put in a spice shaker. quartered the amount of cayenne pepper. Tasty!
I cut the cayenne pepper back to 1/8 tsp., per suggestion of other reviewers, and it was still a tad too spicy. The other seasonings were good, but the cayenne kind of ruined it.
good recipe, easy to make
Love this recipe! It was quick and super simple to make! Easily modified and most important it was delicious!
I used a convection oven and it only goes to 425, but using 2-inch chops it only took 15 minutes, I used half paprika and half smoked paprika and used granulated garlic instead of powder. It turned out wonderful!
