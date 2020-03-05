Vietnamese Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

1 of 81

Rating: 5 stars Why doesn't this have more reviews? It is restaurant quality stuff. I used organic boneless skinless thighs and cut them in straps. Marinated one hour in fridge, added garlic and set on counter to warm up a bit. Pan fried since we don't have a grill. Served with sautéed sweet onions and shitakes over brown rice. Cabbage salad with sesame dressing on the side. We eat things hot in this house, so I added ghost chili flakes and cayenne to the marinade when I added the garlic. I can't wait to make this again! Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars I agree with the poster who asked "why aren't there more reviews?" This is an extremely easy AND tasty recipe: just like my favorite 'Number 57' at Toronto's Saigon Palace! (May it rest in peace!) I make this one or two times per month! Now, if I could just master the fish sauce.... mine isn't quite right but cooked with some rice on a bed of lettuce... Unbeatable! I even froze it with the marinade (after 2 hrs in the refrigerator), defrosting it just before cooking on the grill. It was GREAT! As an aside, the Asian Bowl on Young Street, Toronto has an excellent grilled meat plate, including grilled chicken and beef! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I love the flavor of lemongrass and this dish did not disappoint! So yummy! I made the marinade in the morning and cut the chicken into 1 inch pieces and left the chicken to marinate for the day (approximately 9 hours). I put them on skewers and grilled them on a grill pan. Served them over rice with grilled veggies. My husband AND my 3-year old looooooved it. So yummy! Will definitely make again. Helpful (9)

Rating: 3 stars I was looking for a stronger lemongrass flavour for my chicken - I marinated for 2 hours and the lemongrass taste was quite light. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this a few times now and the whole family love it. A few tips/amount changes: I use a whole lemongrass stick, 2 garlic cloves and juice of a whole lemon to save fluffing about. I also pop all the marinade ingredients straight into my smoothie blender to blend to save chopping. I made this ahead and freeze the chicken in the marinade so I can pull out in the morning on a busy weekday and by the evening it’s defrosted and ready to cook. Comes out perfectly marinated Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Very easy, quick, and delicious. A great weeknight dinner. I substituted lemon rind as I didn't have lemongrass, and it worked very well. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Very good - I used lemongrass from a tube instead of fresh because that was what was available so the lemongrass flavor was not very strong - but the marinade was tasty and the thighs came out beautifully on the grill. Would make again. Might consider adding some ginger and would definitely try to find fresh lemongrass and see how that works. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars I followed the recipe as is and it turned out amazing. Tastes just like the grilled chicken from our favourite Pho restaurant. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (1)