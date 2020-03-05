Vietnamese Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

Rating: 4.6 stars
82 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 60
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

Chicken marinated with lemongrass and grilled. Garnish with rice paper, lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, mint, and ground peanut.

By LUCHAPROV

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix canola oil, lemongrass, lemon juice, soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, and fish sauce together in a mixing bowl until the sugar is dissolved; add chicken and turn to coat in the marinade.

  • Marinate chicken in the refrigerator for 20 minutes to 1 hour.

  • Preheat grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Remove chicken thighs from the marinade and shake to remove excess marinade. Discard the remaining marinade.

  • Grill chicken until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 3 to 5 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the marinade ingredients. The actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
308 calories; protein 29g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 19g; cholesterol 105mg; sodium 338.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (81)

Most helpful positive review






82 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 60
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Amanda SusieQ
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2016
Why doesn't this have more reviews? It is restaurant quality stuff. I used organic boneless skinless thighs and cut them in straps. Marinated one hour in fridge, added garlic and set on counter to warm up a bit. Pan fried since we don't have a grill. Served with sautéed sweet onions and shitakes over brown rice. Cabbage salad with sesame dressing on the side. We eat things hot in this house, so I added ghost chili flakes and cayenne to the marinade when I added the garlic. I can't wait to make this again! Read More

(33)
nitrous dude
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2017
I agree with the poster who asked "why aren't there more reviews?" This is an extremely easy AND tasty recipe: just like my favorite 'Number 57' at Toronto's Saigon Palace! (May it rest in peace!) I make this one or two times per month! Now, if I could just master the fish sauce.... mine isn't quite right but cooked with some rice on a bed of lettuce... Unbeatable! I even froze it with the marinade (after 2 hrs in the refrigerator), defrosting it just before cooking on the grill. It was GREAT! As an aside, the Asian Bowl on Young Street, Toronto has an excellent grilled meat plate, including grilled chicken and beef! Read More

(11)
spicerack
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2018
I love the flavor of lemongrass and this dish did not disappoint! So yummy! I made the marinade in the morning and cut the chicken into 1 inch pieces and left the chicken to marinate for the day (approximately 9 hours). I put them on skewers and grilled them on a grill pan. Served them over rice with grilled veggies. My husband AND my 3-year old looooooved it. So yummy! Will definitely make again. Read More

(9)
Kelli
Rating: 3 stars
08/15/2017
I was looking for a stronger lemongrass flavour for my chicken - I marinated for 2 hours and the lemongrass taste was quite light. Read More

(3)
ihi-kopu
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2019
I have made this a few times now and the whole family love it. A few tips/amount changes: I use a whole lemongrass stick, 2 garlic cloves and juice of a whole lemon to save fluffing about. I also pop all the marinade ingredients straight into my smoothie blender to blend to save chopping. I made this ahead and freeze the chicken in the marinade so I can pull out in the morning on a busy weekday and by the evening it’s defrosted and ready to cook. Comes out perfectly marinated Read More

(3)
Julie C
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2016
Very easy, quick, and delicious. A great weeknight dinner. I substituted lemon rind as I didn't have lemongrass, and it worked very well. Read More

(3)
SJRJA
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2018
Very good - I used lemongrass from a tube instead of fresh because that was what was available so the lemongrass flavor was not very strong - but the marinade was tasty and the thighs came out beautifully on the grill. Would make again. Might consider adding some ginger and would definitely try to find fresh lemongrass and see how that works. Read More

(1)
andy_chef
Rating: 4 stars
09/29/2015
I followed the recipe as is and it turned out amazing. Tastes just like the grilled chicken from our favourite Pho restaurant. Thanks for sharing! Read More

(1)
Ian Brownlee
Rating: 5 stars
08/07/2017
Perfect. I cut up a whole chicken into small pieces & let marinade for about 10 hrs... was deelish. Cooked over charcoal. Can't wait for the leftovers. Read More

(1)
