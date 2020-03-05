Basic Barbeque Sauce

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a good basic barbeque. I personally like this sauce.

By Brandon Squige Johnson

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
2 .5 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir ketchup, tomato-vegetable juice cocktail, molasses, Meyer lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, onion, garlic, and black pepper together in a bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate to let the flavors blend, at least 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 46.1g; fat 0.2g; sodium 561.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Gaetana Eades
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2016
Little spicey so you might want to cut down on the black pepper a bit. I used 1 cup molasses and 2 TBS brown sugar and it's excellent!!! Will definitely make again:) Read More
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Amanda
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/24/2016
This was delicious on ribs! I think next time I would let this simmer on the stove to thicken a bit instead of just marinating in the fridge. It's ok as the flavors were there just a bit thin for my liking. Read More
Gaetana Eades
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2016
Little spicey so you might want to cut down on the black pepper a bit. I used 1 cup molasses and 2 TBS brown sugar and it's excellent!!! Will definitely make again:) Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022