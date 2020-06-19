Tropical Coconut Quinoa Pudding

This dairy-free dessert is creamy and indulgent but balanced by using whole grain quinoa instead of traditional white rice. The bright coconut and mango accents will have you thinking of a sunny island beach even on the coldest day of winter!
This was so delicious! I served as dessert with a meal of key west chicken and cilantro lime rice (both from this site). I made sure to temper my egg mixture by adding a scoop of hot quinoa to the egg mixture before dumping the whole thing into the pot. Served with diced fresh mango and pineapple on top with unsweetened toasted coconut.
