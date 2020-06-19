Tropical Coconut Quinoa Pudding

This dairy-free dessert is creamy and indulgent but balanced by using whole grain quinoa instead of traditional white rice. The bright coconut and mango accents will have you thinking of a sunny island beach even on the coldest day of winter!

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Bring water and salt to a boil in a medium saucepan with a tight fitting lid set over medium heat. Add quinoa; cover and cook over low heat for 15 minutes or until fluid is absorbed.

  • Meanwhile, whisk coconut milk with sugar, eggs, and lime juice. Stir into quinoa. Return pan to medium heat and cook, stirring constantly for 5 to 7 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat; stir in lime zest and vanilla.

  • Cool to room temperature; transfer to the refrigerator and chill completely. (Pudding can be reserved in a covered container for up to 3 days.)

  • Spoon into bowls and garnish with a generous amount of coconut whipped cream, mango, and toasted coconut.

For a mousse-like consistency, fold the coconut whipped cream into the cooled quinoa pudding before serving.

For a lower fat dessert, use light coconut milk.

Add 2 tsp (10 mL) minced fresh ginger along with the lime zest and vanilla for extra zip.

Per Serving:
397 calories; protein 8.9g; carbohydrates 49.1g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 156mg. Full Nutrition
