The Ultimate Chocolate Coconut Banana Cream Pie

Looking for a dessert that combines nostalgia with a modern twist? This chocolate, banana and coconut combination is simply pie heaven!

By Gay Lea Foods Co-operative(R)

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
2 hrs 15 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Filling:

Directions

  • Crust: Pulse flour with cocoa,1/3 cup sugar, coconut and salt in a food processor. Pulse in butter until finely crumbed. Whisk 1 egg yolk with 2 tablespoons (30 mL) ice water; pulse into flour mixture until it clumps together.

  • Press dough evenly into the bottom and 1 1/2 inches (4 cm) up the sides of a 10-inch (25 cm) springform pan. Prick with a fork. Freeze for 15 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Bake, on a lower rack, for 15 minutes or until set. Cool to room temperature.

  • Filling: Whisk milk with 2/3 cup sugar and cornstarch in a heavy saucepan set over medium heat. Bring to a boil, stirring often, until thickened. Whisk some of the hot milk mixture into 2 beaten egg yolks. Whisk back into remaining milk. Cook, whisking, for 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in butter and vanilla.

  • Line cooled shell with bananas. Pour hot filling over top to cover bananas completely. Cool to room temperature; chill for at least 2 hours or up to 2 days. Just before serving, remove ring and arrange on serving platter. Pipe coconut whipped cream to cover custard completely and garnish with toasted coconut.

Tips:

To make individual pies: Divide dough between eight, 5-inch (12-cm) mini pie plates or foil pot-pie pans; pressing evenly into bottom and up sides. Arrange on a baking sheet; bake for 15 minutes. Cool to room temperature. Divide bananas and custard between the cooled shells. Chill until set. Garnish with whipped cream and toasted coconut.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
566 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 70.9g; fat 29.6g; cholesterol 148.5mg; sodium 409.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

