The Ultimate Chocolate Coconut Banana Cream Pie
Looking for a dessert that combines nostalgia with a modern twist? This chocolate, banana and coconut combination is simply pie heaven!
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Tips:
To make individual pies: Divide dough between eight, 5-inch (12-cm) mini pie plates or foil pot-pie pans; pressing evenly into bottom and up sides. Arrange on a baking sheet; bake for 15 minutes. Cool to room temperature. Divide bananas and custard between the cooled shells. Chill until set. Garnish with whipped cream and toasted coconut.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
566 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 70.9g; fat 29.6g; cholesterol 148.5mg; sodium 409.6mg. Full Nutrition