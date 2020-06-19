Roasted Butternut Squash Lasagna with Gorgonzola

This had a wonderful appearance and taste. I used a little bit less Gorgonzola than it called for and it still had a strong taste. I also used ricotta instead of cottage cheese since that is what I had on hand. I think a little chicken, sausage or ground meat would work fine in this dish, not that it needs protein.
Made some minor adjustments: pureed squash, sage, garlic & onion then mixed w/ cottage cheese. Used NF ricotta, 1 egg & gorgonzola as another layer. Skipped walnut topping & served with crispy sage leaves in brown butter . . . delish!
I don't like cottage cheese or ricotta, so I googled cheese substitutions. I basically mixed mozzarella, parmesan, and gorgonzola together, making sure the ratio was about the same. This is soooo flipping good. I've made it twice in the past few months. I also substituted almonds for walnuts because it's what I had, and panko breadcrumbs for regular breadcrumbs - again, because it's what I had. I don't have an oven (woo weird NYC apartments), so did this in my toaster oven. Played with time an temperature a bit, but still as good as I wanted it to be. Have fun, experiment - this is a great starting recipe!
This was a great dish for a cool fall night with friends. Everyone, including the picky eaters, went back for seconds. I used vegetable broth instead of chicken broth so that the dish was vegetarian. I will probably halve the breadcrumb topping the next time I make it.
This was a very good recipe. I made it for Mothers' Day in conjunction with a meat lasagne. My only negative is that it didn't have as much bite as I thought it would from the gorgonzola cheese. I will definitely make it again.
This was delicious! Beautiful, creamy, and with a subtle blue cheese tang. The squash I had was a bit small, so I chopped up a zucchini I had on hand and threw it into the roasting pan. I also omitted the honey (because I forgot to add it), but I didn't miss the sweetness. The leftovers are fantastic as well. Will definitely make this again!
