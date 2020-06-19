Mega Mango Smoothie

Healthy meets high energy in a refreshing mango, orange, banana, and cottage cheese smoothie.

Recipe by Gay Lea Foods Co-operative®

Recipe Summary

prep:
4 mins
total:
4 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
4 cups
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the mango, cottage cheese, ice cubes, orange juice, water, banana, honey, flax oil and vanilla in a blender. Blend for 2 minutes or until very smooth; serve immediately.

Tips:

Substitute coconut extract for the vanilla extract for a tropical flavour experience.

Substitute frozen strawberries, mixed berries or pineapple for the mango. Adjust honey to taste depending on the sweetness of the fruit.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
383 calories; protein 16.7g; carbohydrates 63.6g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 296.4mg. Full Nutrition
