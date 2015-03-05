Jalapeno Cheese Shortbread

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Flaky appetizers with a jalapeno zing; ideal with wine and best served the day they are made.

By Gay Lea Foods Co-operative(R)

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 shortbread
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In food processor, pulse cheese and jalapeno together until finely chopped. Add flour, mustard and pepper. Pulse just to combine. Add butter; pulse until mixture resembles coarse crumbs with butter the size of peas. Pour in 3 tablespoons (45mL) of ice water. Pulse just until dough starts to hold together, adding up to 1 tablespoon (15mL) more water if dough seems dry. Shape into disc. Cover with plastic wrap and chill until firm, 2 hours or for up to 24 hours. (Disc can be frozen for up to 2 months; thaw in fridge before rolling.)

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Transfer dough to lightly floured work surface. Roll dough to 1/4-inch (5mm) thickness, dusting with flour to prevent sticking. Using 2-inch (5cm) cookie cutter, cut out rounds. Transfer to parchment paper-lined cookie sheets.

  • Bake in centre of oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden. Cool in pan on rack for 5 minutes. Transfer to racks to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
57 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 3.7g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 12.8mg; sodium 51mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022