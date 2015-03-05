Herbed Potato Rosti

This dish, similar to hash browns, is a traditional Swiss dish made as an appetizer for breakfast or as a side dish with dinner.

By Gay Lea Foods Co-operative(R)

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Shred the unpeeled potatoes using a food processor or box grater. Squeeze all the water out of the potatoes. Toss the potatoes with half of each the parsley and green onion, the rosemary, pepper and salt until well combined. Divide the mixture into four equal portions.

  • Heat half the butter in a large, nonstick skillet set over high heat. When the butter foams, add the potato mixture and, using a silicone spatula, form into 4 individual disks of equal thickness. Reduce the heat to medium-high and cook for 4 to 5 minutes or until underside is set and a golden crust forms.

  • Add the remaining butter and gently turn rosti; cook for an additional 5 minutes or until the rosti are golden brown and bubbles are actively forming in the centre of each disk. Drain on paper towel.

  • Meanwhile combine sour cream with remaining parsley, green onion and mustard. Serve with warm rosti.

Tip:

Add smoked salmon to the plate for a traditional accompaniment.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 23.7g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 15mg; sodium 227.3mg. Full Nutrition
