Herbed Potato Rosti
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 140.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.6g 7 %
carbohydrates: 23.7g 8 %
dietary fiber: 2.2g 9 %
sugars: 1.2g
fat: 4.2g 6 %
saturated fat: 2.5g 13 %
cholesterol: 15mg 5 %
vitamin a iu: 383.1IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 0.1mg 1 %
vitamin c: 6.2mg 10 %
folate: 9.9mcg 3 %
calcium: 11.4mg 1 %
iron: 0.4mg 2 %
magnesium: 3.8mg 1 %
potassium: 42.3mg 1 %
sodium: 227.3mg 9 %
calories from fat: 37.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.