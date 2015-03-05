Cranberry Lemon Scones

Enjoy these versatile scones at breakfast or brunch, or with your afternoon tea.

By Gay Lea Foods Co-operative(R)

Ingredients

Directions

  • Add lemon juice to milk and let stand 15 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add butter and cut into flour with pastry blender until texture of coarse meal. Stir in dried cranberries.

  • Stir in milk to moisten dry ingredients.

  • Roll out on a floured surface to 1/2-inch (1 cm) thickness. Cut into 2-inch (5cm) rounds or squares. Sprinkle with granulated sugar.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 12 to 15 minutes.

Tips:

For a quick breakfast on the run, grab a scone, slice it in half and add a slice of cheese and fresh fruit preserves ? blueberry, cherry or pear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
183 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 23.7g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 26.6mg; sodium 339.7mg. Full Nutrition
