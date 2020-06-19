Banana Split Shake

One of our favourite foodie trends is taking a beloved recipe or dish and giving it a new twist. This recipe takes all the flavours of a classic banana split (strawberry, pineapple, banana, coconut and chocolate) blended into a luscious, retro milkshake.

Recipe by Gay Lea Foods Co-operative®

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine ice cream, banana, strawberries, pineapple and chocolate syrup in a blender. Blend until smooth.

  • Divide shake between 2 large (or 4 smaller) glasses. Squirt a generous amount of coconut whipped cream on top. Garnish with additional chocolate syrup and a cherry (if using). Serve immediately.

Tip:

For a fancy presentation, drizzle the chocolate syrup into the glasses, swirling so that it coats the sides before pouring in the shake.

208 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 38.3g; fat 6g; cholesterol 14.5mg; sodium 45.9mg.
