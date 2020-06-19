Banana Split Shake

One of our favourite foodie trends is taking a beloved recipe or dish and giving it a new twist. This recipe takes all the flavours of a classic banana split (strawberry, pineapple, banana, coconut and chocolate) blended into a luscious, retro milkshake.
3.30.18 Had some fresh pineapple in the fridge, so I used that instead of canned. I really didn't measure the ingredients, just threw them into the Vitamix and gave them a whirl. Luncheon indulgence today, delicious.
I loved it...Oh did not have crushed pineapple going have get some know would make even better. I had frozen banana and used fresh strawberry due to banana being frozen. Plus I cut up 1 medium strawberry in lil pieces
