Chocolate Hazelnut Pizza with Strawberries and Bananas

For your next game night get-together, instead of serving pizza for dinner, try it for dessert instead!

Recipe by Gay Lea Foods Co-operative®

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Roll pizza dough out on a lightly floured surface. Transfer to greased 12-inch (30 cm) round pizza pan. Brush butter over dough. Combine sugar with cinnamon and sprinkle evenly over pizza.

  • Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until golden and puffed. Cool for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, pipe enough whipped cream into a measuring cup to measure 2 1/2 cups (625 mL); stir into sour cream until smooth. Stir in vanilla. Spread cream mixture over pizza base and top with bananas and strawberries.

  • Warm hazelnut spread in the microwave on High for 30 seconds or until pourable. Drizzle spread over the fruit. Cut into wedges and serve immediately with additional whipped cream (if desired).

Tip:

Replace the strawberries with fresh raspberries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
461 calories; protein 11.2g; carbohydrates 61.4g; fat 19g; cholesterol 48.1mg; sodium 639.9mg. Full Nutrition
