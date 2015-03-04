Easy Roasted Potatoes

Roasted potatoes are an easy, delicious side dish especially when roasted alongside your chicken or beef or pork roast.

By McCormick Spice

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Mix dill weed, garlic powder, salt and pepper in small bowl. Set aside.

  • Toss potatoes with oil in large bowl. Sprinkle seasoning mixture over potatoes; toss to coat.

  • Spread potatoes in single layer on foil-lined 15x10x1-inch baking pan.

  • Bake 40 minutes or until potatoes are tender and golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
128 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 2.5g; sodium 203.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (41)

Most helpful positive review

Reviews:
Mama Cass
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2016
This is my second time making this recipe and we had to double it this time just so we had enough for my four person family (and extras for my lunch the next day of course!) a good tip is to paper towel the potatoes wedges dry before you put in oil so the potatoes come out extra crispy. We put them in the oven for 40 mins and it's a perfect amount of time. We paired them (this time) with the "melt in your mouth meatloaf" recipe on this site and steamed broccoli. It was a wonderful and filling meal that I will be making again soon! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Rock_lobster
Rating: 4 stars
03/30/2015
Easy Roasted Potatoes Haiku: "The dill surprised me! Wouldn't have thought to use it. These were pretty good!" I usually roast my red potatoes w/ rosemary, thyme, or just a couple good grinds of s&p, but the addition of dill weed here (which I was leery of it), turned out tastier than I expected! The directions and timing were just fine; I didn't change anything other than to scale back for 3 servings, and stir/flip the potato chunks a few times at the 20 and 30 min. mark to ensure more even nummy browning. Read More
Helpful
(9)
angivan
Rating: 5 stars
02/14/2016
I have made it as is and have also added some grated parmasan, great both ways! Read More
Helpful
(5)
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
07/03/2016
Delicious! I've always loved dill with potatoes! Great here too. Note that if you make a very small amount of potatoes as I did for Hubs tonight these will need far less than the directed 40 minutes cooking time. I used just a few little new potatoes and they were done in just about half that time! Read More
Helpful
(3)
James
Rating: 4 stars
02/01/2018
I used a Yukon gold potato since I couldn't pass up a sale and dill seed instead of dill weed. I used the small potatoes that I could half and not have to flip half way through cooking. I like the dill which I had never used before in roasting. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jean
Rating: 5 stars
08/17/2019
I loved this! 40 minutes was exactly how long it took to roast. Next time I might use just a little less dill. Personal preference. Great leftovers too! Read More
Lonnie Massey
Rating: 5 stars
08/28/2017
I cooked a meatloaf for an hour at 350 at the same time. When I took the meatloaf out the potatoes weren't quite done so I turned the heat up to 400 and let the potatoes cook for 15 minutes longer. 10 minutes would probably been long enough but they were still delicious! Read More
smsandadr034
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2020
so simple and delicious. i highly recommend! Read More
Sherry
Rating: 4 stars
04/02/2016
Very good Read More
