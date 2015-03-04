This is my second time making this recipe and we had to double it this time just so we had enough for my four person family (and extras for my lunch the next day of course!) a good tip is to paper towel the potatoes wedges dry before you put in oil so the potatoes come out extra crispy. We put them in the oven for 40 mins and it's a perfect amount of time. We paired them (this time) with the "melt in your mouth meatloaf" recipe on this site and steamed broccoli. It was a wonderful and filling meal that I will be making again soon!
Easy Roasted Potatoes Haiku: "The dill surprised me! Wouldn't have thought to use it. These were pretty good!" I usually roast my red potatoes w/ rosemary, thyme, or just a couple good grinds of s&p, but the addition of dill weed here (which I was leery of it), turned out tastier than I expected! The directions and timing were just fine; I didn't change anything other than to scale back for 3 servings, and stir/flip the potato chunks a few times at the 20 and 30 min. mark to ensure more even nummy browning.
I have made it as is and have also added some grated parmasan, great both ways!
Delicious! I've always loved dill with potatoes! Great here too. Note that if you make a very small amount of potatoes as I did for Hubs tonight these will need far less than the directed 40 minutes cooking time. I used just a few little new potatoes and they were done in just about half that time!
I used a Yukon gold potato since I couldn't pass up a sale and dill seed instead of dill weed. I used the small potatoes that I could half and not have to flip half way through cooking. I like the dill which I had never used before in roasting.
I loved this! 40 minutes was exactly how long it took to roast. Next time I might use just a little less dill. Personal preference. Great leftovers too!
I cooked a meatloaf for an hour at 350 at the same time. When I took the meatloaf out the potatoes weren't quite done so I turned the heat up to 400 and let the potatoes cook for 15 minutes longer. 10 minutes would probably been long enough but they were still delicious!
so simple and delicious. i highly recommend!