Summer Greens and Strawberries with Poppy Seed Dressing

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Great tasting, but light in calories!

By mamaD

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Salad:
Dressing:

Directions

  • Mix watercress, arugula, and strawberry slices in a large bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Beat orange juice, olive oil, poppy seeds, and orange zest together in a small bowl with a whisk until smooth; pour over the salad and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
41 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 6.2g; fat 1.8g; sodium 8.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/26/2022