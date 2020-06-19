Easy Homemade Mustard

Easy home-made mustard tastes delicious with meat, potatoes, or nas ingredient for sauces served with fish, egg dishes, meat, etc.

Recipe by R Siedentopf

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat eggs, vinegar, evaporated milk, ground yellow mustard, flour, sugar, salt, and margarine together in a small pot until smooth; cook over low heat until simmering and slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Cool to room temperature before storing in refrigerator.

Cook's Note:

Add more evaporated milk to smooth texture to desired thickness for spreading.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
27 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 1.6g; cholesterol 24.2mg; sodium 160.3mg. Full Nutrition
