Easy Homemade Mustard

This is a luscious sauce that deserves to be paraded alongside a good meat or fish. It certainly deserved more than my measly hot dog, but it primped it like nobody's business. So, for taste it is a 5-star treat. However, I have a different definition of easy. I had to toss out the my first attempt because I got scrambled eggs. I tried using a double boiler and that helpd keep the eggs from cooking. Reminder: Low and Slow. I used a hand ground mustard which is a bit less potent than the typical Coleman's.
3 stars as It's still on the range (like a neutral score), I substituted sweetened condensed, as my evaporated milk tin had gone bad. I refrained from the sugar addition, as I'm sure there's even MORE sugar in the condensed milk! I also reduced the 8t down to 6.5t and added 1.5t of Tumeric, as that is an ingredient that I'm being pushed to use for anti-inflamatory purposes.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
06/07/2022
