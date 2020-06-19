Special Fried Rice

4.6
35 Ratings
  • 5 27
  • 4 6
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This special fried rice is a twist on the typical restaurant-style fried rice and is sure to be a hit! Any cooked meat can be added, but it tastes great with shrimp, bacon, spam, ham, Chinese sausage, or pork.

Recipe by Gigachip

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions

  • Heat 2 teaspoons canola oil in a large wok or skillet over high heat until smoking.

  • Beat eggs and water together in a bowl until smooth. Pour beaten egg mixture into the skillet, let it cook in the oil briefly to begin to firm, and then scramble lightly with a wooden spoon until the eggs are cooked and shiny, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove cooked eggs to a plate.

  • Pour 1 teaspoon sesame oil into the hot pan. Add enough canola oil to cover the cooking surface of the pan and heat to smoking. Sauté onion and garlic in oil until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes; add peas and carrots and cook until hot, 1 to 2 minutes more. Return cooked eggs to the pan.

  • Gradually add rice to the skillet, tossing chunks to break into individual grains and mixing with vegetables; cook and stir until the rice starts to turn a light brown color and is completely hot, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Stir sriracha sauce, soy sauce, fish sauce, sugar, salt, white pepper, and monosodium glutamate into the rice mixture; continue to cook and stir until the grains of rice are no longer sticking together, 2 to 3 minutes more. Remove pan from heat. Sprinkle over green onion and cilantro; toss to mix.

  • Peel outside skin of cucumber with vegetable shredder to create a ragged design on the outside. Slice cucumber diagonally and arrange in a circle around a serving platter. Serve rice in the middle of the platter; top with additional green onion and white pepper.

Tips

Day-old rice will give you the best results. Do not add too much rice to the pan at any one time or toss too vigorously or the pan will cool down, ensuring a soggy dish!

Add cooked meat of your choice after cooking onion and garlic; warm through thoroughly before moving on to peas and carrots.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
906 calories; protein 21.9g; carbohydrates 168.2g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 186mg; sodium 1598mg. Full Nutrition
