This special fried rice is a twist on the typical restaurant-style fried rice and is sure to be a hit! Any cooked meat can be added, but it tastes great with shrimp, bacon, spam, ham, Chinese sausage, or pork.
Specifically reviewing the technique since I didn’t have 100% of the ingredients on hand. Never knew why my rice would come out mushy and sticky before even with using leftover rice. The super hot pan and multiple additions of rice made my dish come out perfect. Hubs loved it even though dinner was made with all leftovers.
Loved this. Fortunately; I knew the “secrets” of cold or day old rice + maintaining a hot temp is vital for any fried rice success. But! I have never used jasmine rice, fish sauce or siracha before! Nice! I also like to cook my eggs in a separate small pan and add them back to the rice at the end. Finally, I skipped the MSG. This is already addictive enough! Served with Mongolian Beef with Spring Onions from this site. Amazing! Will make again!
I doubled the recipe and ate part with left over beef broccoli, and added rotisserie chicken to the rest. I didn't have sesame oil, so I used olive oil. I also used saved bacon grease for flavor. I also didn't use fish oil since we didn't have any, and used black pepper instead of white pepper. Of the optional ingredients, I used sriracha, green onions, and cilantro. I also used a corn, carrot, green bean, and peas mix in it. The family loved it! Tasted as good as if it was from a restaurant
Excellent recipe. The flavors of the different sauces come through.
Rating: 4 stars
08/17/2015
I made this recipe exactly a written including the Sriracha except I omitted the MSG. As a lover of Sriracha I didn't even second guess the amount and used the full tablespoon. Although it wasn't blazing hot it just overpowered the flavors of the fried rice. When I make this again I will only use 1/2 tablespoon so yes, as the recipe states, add the Sriracha to taste. Otherwise this is a keeper and no MSG is needed.
