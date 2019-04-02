Potato Skillet

My son loves this recipe even though he doesn't care much for breakfast food.

By LaDonna

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Remove bacon slices, reserving grease. Crumble bacon and set aside.

  • Add potatoes to bacon grease and season with garlic salt, seasoned salt and black pepper. Cook until potatoes are soft.

  • When potatoes are tender, add crumbled bacon. Pour eggs over potatoes and cook until firm. Spread with cheese and cover with lid until melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
485 calories; protein 20.8g; carbohydrates 16g; fat 37.4g; cholesterol 331.9mg; sodium 836.6mg. Full Nutrition
