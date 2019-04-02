Potato Skillet

This was really good and so simple to do. I was looking for a frittata recipe when I found this. Great flavor and was an easy meal in one. I liked that it only dirtied 1 skillet. I put the diced potatoes in the microwave for a couple of minutes to partially cook them while the bacon was cooking to reduce cook time on the stovetop. My guys both said although they liked this, they preferred all their stuff separate (hash browns, scrambled eggs with cheese, and bacon). I loved this just as it is though and would have given this 5 stars b/c I'm a southern gal and this is down home southern cookin' for sure! I only had to make one change and that was to add a smidge of minced garlic and a pinch of kosher salt instead of the garlic salt. I only used enough bacon grease to coat the potatoes heavily and not all that was reserved. I did add 1 more potato, 2 slices bacon, and 2 more eggs to feed 3 of us. It made enough for 4. Thanks LaDonna for a great meal.