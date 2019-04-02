Potato Skillet
My son loves this recipe even though he doesn't care much for breakfast food.
I normally scale this to serve 6 and add some milk (1/4 cup) to the battered egg mix to make it fluffier. As others have stated, I have also used sausage, chopped green bell peppers or a jar of drained diced pimentos. If I'm REALLY lazy but my family is begging for some breakfast, I'll used a package of frozen hashbrowns instead and add the eggs once the hasbrowns are done and when the eggs are almost done, I'll add the bacon or sausage, and other veggies then. If you flip carefully (for even cooking), you can practically cut out pizza-like slices right from your pan to serve. A different spin to an omlette! Thanks LaDonna!Read More
Replaced garlic salt w/garlic powder. The lid melting the cheese also softened the crisp crumbled bacon. Next time I will add the crisp bacon after the cheese has been melted and the lid has been removed.Read More
Yum, yum, yummy! This is an easy one pot meal that is really delicious. I added onion and green chilies--mmmmmm! My whole family loved this, even my picky son who only eats cereal and pancakes!! Leftovers reheated were also good--will definitly be making this more often!
This was a great basic recipe. Like others, I added a few touches of my own with onions and playing around with the seasonings a bit. For those previous reviews that commented negatively about how lame this site is and how the recipes suck...don't use the site! If you don't like what it offers, go elsewhere rather than bagging on people's recipes- cooking requires tweaking to coincide with your own personal preference for taste. Thank you for the idea, LaDonna!
This was really good and so simple to do. I was looking for a frittata recipe when I found this. Great flavor and was an easy meal in one. I liked that it only dirtied 1 skillet. I put the diced potatoes in the microwave for a couple of minutes to partially cook them while the bacon was cooking to reduce cook time on the stovetop. My guys both said although they liked this, they preferred all their stuff separate (hash browns, scrambled eggs with cheese, and bacon). I loved this just as it is though and would have given this 5 stars b/c I'm a southern gal and this is down home southern cookin' for sure! I only had to make one change and that was to add a smidge of minced garlic and a pinch of kosher salt instead of the garlic salt. I only used enough bacon grease to coat the potatoes heavily and not all that was reserved. I did add 1 more potato, 2 slices bacon, and 2 more eggs to feed 3 of us. It made enough for 4. Thanks LaDonna for a great meal.
Pretty delicious. I gave this 4 stars because I had to add quite a few more spices for flavor. I doubled the recipe and found that the 1/4 tsp of salt & pepper did hardly anything for the skillet. I also omitted the bacon (didn't have any on hand and I'm a vegetarian). I used rosemary olive oil to fry up the potatoes instead of the bacon grease. It made my house smell great! I served it with english muffins. It was an overall very yummy and satisfying dish. Will make again!
Added some green pepper, sweet onion, (extra bacon) and wow. This is good good stuff. We used Yukon Gold potatoes to give it a buttery delicious flavor.
Grew up on this breakfast!! These days I add chopped onion (1/2) and occassionally some chopped green and red pepper. Browned sausage is a good addition too. the combos are endless.
I used vegetarian bacon and had to add extra spices to make up for the lack of flavor. Also added mushrooms and onions, which I cooked separately and added at the end. Great food to feed a hungover husband on a Sunday morning! :)
This was very good. I used hash browned potatoes (already on hand). Other than that the only thing I did differently was to add mozzarella cheese and serve this with some sausage gravy. Delicious and hearty. Thanks for the post.
My family has a tradition of making this most every morning after Sunday mass with whatever is in the kitchen. We start by browning bacon or pork sausage in a large cast iron skillet (also great with ham), then remove the meat and throw in an onion, red and green bell peppers (jalapeno if it's on hand, sometimes mushrooms) and potatoes. Usually seasoned with garlic and salt and pepper, sometimes some italian seasonings. Once that's all cooked up, add the eggs. When the eggs are nearly cooked, we throw in some cubed cheese (pepper jack is my favorite) and let it melt. Best served immediately with a side of toast and OJ!
I've made this recipe probably 30 times now so I thought it was about time to review it... :-) Excellent recipe as is! I've also used kielbasa or pork sausage when I didn't have bacon on hand. My extremely lazy version of this is heating up precooked sausage with frozen potatoes and montreal steak seasoning for about 10 minutes, then adding eggs and cheese. I plan to make this at least 30 more times so thank you so much for this recipe!
Since 138 people loved it (139 inclduding me) we have to assume that those who gave it 1 star are definitely the minority!
We love this kind of breakfast. I used WW Tortillas and added mushrooms, red bell pepper, fresh garlic & red onion. Delish!
As kids we would camp all the time and my Dad made this over the campfire. Soooo good especially on those cool mornings. Onion makes it even better. Thanks for the memories!
My family loved it and I will be making it again and again....
This was awful, dry, gross!! I'll not be making it again.
This recipe was pretty easy and really good.
I always throw a few poatoes in the oven & bake them & keep them in the fridge. Then I have fried potatoes in minutes. Been making this recipe for years. Also check the fridge for veggies that are ready for veggie heaven. Chop them up & throw them in. Sometimes I like to add a little hot sauce to the eggs. Not tabasco. This is great for breakfast, lunch or dinner. For dinner I usually make it with smoked sausage.
Potatoes, cheese, bacon....can it get any better?? I use sharp or extra sharp cheddar for even more yummy flavor. Yes, I agree with prior review...add cooked bacon after melting cheese if you want your bacon crisp.
With the addition of diced onions and a little milk with the eggs, I think this recipe would be perfect.
This is my husbands most loved breakfast!Its a good breakfast when you need to feed alot of people in the morring because everybody loves it.
Good and quick breakfast. It's got everything in one pan so it eliminates multiple pans and it's quite tasty. We added some jalapeno to ours while the potatoes were cooking for some added kick.
I upped this to serve 6 and threw in an extra potato to stretch it. This is good but needs more seasoning. After I tried it I added more garlic salt, more pepper and I put hot sauce on mine.
Really Tasty! We wanted breakfast dinner and whenever we go to Village Inn or I-Hop, this is something that my husband likes to order. He LOVED it!! So did I!! I added minced garlic, red and green bell pepper with some chopped onion. So good!! :)
I have made this recipe and it is delicious on a biscuit or soft taco shell, quick and easy grab and go.
We have been doing this for years and we still love it. For some interesting variations: Bratwurst patties chopped fine and fried adds a interesting taste. We also dice bell peppers (all colors) fry these right after the bratwurst patties or bacon. I never cook with salt, pepper and all other spices yes, if someone wants salt they can add it before they eat. My wife adds a pinch of chicken bullion while cooking the potatoes.
I used 4 potatoes and sliced them very thin (more like shavings). I also used 8 eggs to make it more "eggy." The spices called for were perfect, and added a wonderful flavor to the dish. I even sprinkled a bit more of all three spices over the whole dish once it was cooked. Delicious! Will make again for sure!!
This is a very versatile recipe. It's good with bacon, but browned sausage or ham can also be used. I have also used frozen Potatoes O'Brien, which have peppers and onions in them. Delish.
Fantastic recipe! My husband and I loved it and I will definitely be adding this one to my list of favorite breakfasts. It's the ultimate comfort food! The only thing I did differently was I scrambled the eggs separately and mixed them in at the end...so very good!
Very good, I added onion and green pepper but tho onion burned on the bottom so next time I will skip the onion (add onion powder) I would have liked more egg and less potato but that is just my personal preference. Super good and easy. Thank You for the recipe.
Oh my goodness this is so good! I love anything breakfast and this really hits the spot. Very easy to make and tastes great!!!
Very very good! My family and I loved it. Like most others, I added onions and bell peppers too. The only recommendation is to make sure to use a non-stick pan because I decided to use my new stainless steel pan and everything stuck. I will definitely be making this again just in a better pan ;)
I too use garlic powder instead of salts and also add onion. I use a thawed a pkg. of hash brown potatoes...so much faster and easier. Fry up a whole pound of bacon. Save half and use half for other recipes that call for bacon.
We had a "breakfast for dinner" night and this was on the menu. I didn't have any potatoes, but I did have frozen potatoes o'brian, which I thawed first. The peppers and onions added more flavor to this dish. I used center cut bacon and 2% shredded cheese to lighten this up just a bit. Very tasty.
Tried original, it was good, but my family likes spice. I added more bacon, 2 more potatoes, 2 sliced green onions, 1/4 diced red onions, 1/2 red bell pepper, 1/2 yellow bell pepper sliced thinly. cooked with the potatoes. Used Kraft Extra Sharp Cracker Barrel cheese topped with Mexican Ville hot salsa, parsley and chives. Served mounded on Buttered(Smart Balance) fried bread. Serves five adults.
Very Tasty, we added some things, such as red bell pepper, bacon and some ham, just a little of both is what I had. And I sliced some tomatoes on the side, and we had some rye bread with it!!! Wonderful oh yes and the cheese we used was a smoked swiss chedder mix!!! Hoffmans, makes a great flavor...
My family has made this for as long as I can remember. We have added onions, green peppers, ham, sausage, basically whatever was in the fridge makes it's way into the skillet. Easy to make delicious comfort food.
Very tasty....I cooked the potatoes in the bacon grease. I didn't have any onions so I used onion powder instead. These turned out great!
Great like this but I added some onions, a few extra eggs and put it on a tortilla drizzled with a little home made Green Chilli. Makes great breakfast burritos! I wrapped them all up in some foil and put them in the freezer and now I have a quick. easy and delicious breakfast in the morning. Sure beats gas station burritos!!!
This was really yummy, and so simple too. I like eggs but don't love them, and this recipe appealed to me because it had more potato flavor. I used a big skillet as was called for in the recipe, but you really only need a medium sized one. I wish I had had some fresh tomatoes or salsa on hand...either one would have been good to top it off with. And you could easily add more ingredients into the dish to your liking and just add an additional egg to keep it bound together. I will definitely be making this again.
I had peeled and diced potatoes in the fridge for another recipe so I Googled the equivalent of two potatoes which resulted in 1 ½ cups of diced potatoes. I used garlic powder vs. garlic salt and added 1/8 tsp. onion powder. Next time, I would use diced onions in the recipe. So easy yet delicious!
This was astaple at my restaurant, however, I also added onions, green peppers and diced mushrooms.
Good recipe...I doubled the bacon, added a touch of milk to the eggs and put the crumbled bacon on top of the cheese after it melted....yummy If I had small children or teenagers at home I would call it "Breakfast Pizza"
Great basic recipe with endless possibilities as outlined in the many responses. I use less bacon and sautee pre-cooked potatoes until golden. To pre-cook the potatoes, I dice into 1/2" pieces; place on a plate; cover with waxed paper and microwave for about 4-5 minutes until just tender while the bacon is cooking. Once golden, I remove the potatoes from the pan and sautee some chopped onion and thinly sliced zucchini; cooking until softened. Add back the potatoes and bacon; add some halved cherry tomatoes, fresh basil then the eggs & cheese. A substantial breakfast - great for brunch.
This dish rocks! I peeled two potatoes and diced them, as directed. I also put foil over the skillet to melt the cheese and it did not take long to melt. I also used thick cut bacon. Yum o licious!
I use cooked potatoes with the skin on and use extra cheese. If I have bell peppers or onions or mushrooms I throw those in as well. This is a great hearty breakfast. Great when we go camping as well.
The potatoes take a while to cook, however this is a really great brunch dish to serve. You can add as little or as much bacon, eggs, or potatoes to this dish and it is always a great filling meal! Thanks!
As a "poor college student" I practically lived off of this dish for a couple semesters. To make it lower in fat, omit bacon and use either a tiny bit of butter or a non-stick skillet. You can also add some broccoli to get some fiber in there and add a little color-not to mention vitamins! (Nutrition Major-can you tell?)
This is a great recipe, however I eliminated the grease and replaced with a couple tbsp of salt-free butter to fry the potatoes to make it a lower fat and cholestorol recipe. I also added just a little chopped onion and tomato if you like veggies. For a spice add some fresh jalepeno
This meal is wonderful First, I par boiled the potatoes, as I find they cook quicker that way. I added garlic powder instead of garlic salt. When the pototoes were almost done, I added onion. The remainder of the recipe I made as written. We had this for supper tonight with fruit, toast and coffee. it's a keeper thats for sure. My husband can't wait for me to make it again.
I make a skillet for my boys just like this once or twice a month and it always gets inhaled. It can vary depending on what you have on hand. I will saute onion and garlic and use half bacon fat/half butter. Using sea salt and eliminating the seasoning salt and garlic salt will warrant a tastier result. Always a boy pleaser and doubles REAL well. This is also great to cure hangovers.
I've been making a version of this for years. It's one of our camping trip favorites. I make extra boiled potatoes for supper and cube them up, fry them and add whatever meats and spices we want. Great with a spicy chili sauce on the side. A one dish wonder. Can me made for one or the whole family. Quick and delicious.
I haven't actually tried this exact recipe yet and will have to increase amounts to feed my family. But, I can tell you that while camping, a friends husband makes a version of this every year and it is delicious!! My son has been asking for this and I am so glad I found this recipe here....thank you so much!! I didn't know exactly how he made it and tried it once before but it didn't turn out like his...I think it must have been cooking the potatoes in the bacon grease! Thanks again for the recipe!! I'll be making this for breakfast in the morning before school!!
I just made this and we really liked it...I boiled 4 potatoes with the skins on, then cut them into cubes...I fried 6 pieces of bacon and used 5 eggs...Used a lot more cheese...I added onion to the potatoes, canned, chopped Jalepenos to the eggs and added a can of mushrooms to the whole mix...I did crumble the bacon before adding the cheese and it turned out great...Served it with salsa...Have enuf left over for another meal...Hubby could have eaten more, but stopped at 1-1/2 servings...I can just tell by a recipe whether we would like it and how to tweek it to our liking..
This was better than any potato casserole I have had at a restaurant. The only thing I would change is to microwave the bacon so it is nice and crisp. Cook the potatoes in vege. oil instead of bacon grease and add the bacon after the cheese has been melted so that it doesn't get soggy.
Very good. I used chorizo instead of bacon cause that is what i had on hand. Definitely a keeper that the whole family enjoyed. 2009 UPDATE: I prefer it with bacon. I fry the potatoes on lower heat for a longer period because i like them crispy...my whole family still loves this. To make it easier, i buy the Oscar Meyer real bacon packets on the salad dressing isle and top it with those. I also spice it up with some cajun/blackened seasoning. A really good recipe!!
This was a great breakfast dish. Only change I made was to add onions while frying the potatoes and left out the garlic salt. Good job LaDonna.
I thought this was good, it was just a little on the dry side. I make something similar, but usually top it off with a homemade sawmill gravy. That would have worked perfect here. To make this quickly, I used a bag of par-cooked diced potatoes and onions. I thought the seasonings went well with those potatoes. I also used pre-cooked bacon, to save time. Just watch it because it cooks quickly. I only had to add a little olive oil, to the potatoes, as this type of bacon is mostly already cooked. I used the whole 2.5 oz box. I also added an extra egg, as I probably had more potatoes then if using 2 regular potatoes. This made for a filling breakfast all in one pot. ty
It may have been my mistake to use thick sliced bacon, but my partner and both thought this was WAY too greasy. Next time I'll drain off some of the bacon grease.
Good basic recipe for breakfast or brunch. You can always tweak it to suit your taste. I think men would find it filling and tasty.
I make this recipe (only more at a time) on a regular basis for my family. My favorite thing about this recipe is that you can either wrap it up in a tortilla as a breakfast burrito, or you can serve it as is alongside pancakes or biscuits and gravy or the like. I also occasionally substitute breakfast sausage for the bacon.
This is similar to something a local restaurant serves. Now I can stay home on Saturday mornings and enjoy! Also, I've fixed this for my dinner a couple of times. I've topped it with a little tomato salsa and it's quick, filling and delicious. Thanks for the recipe. :)
We've been making this in my family for over 50 years, didn't realize that not everyone knew about it. We call it 'camping eggs' and make a lot of variations w/different meats, cheeses, veggies, etc. Enjoy!
Very good! Mark would like more eggs.
I wanted this to be meatless so I left the bacon out and added chopped onion, green pepper and mushrooms. My potatoes were very small so I used 3. In the pic this is topped with habanero hot sauce. Great hearty breakfast even without the meat!
Easy and good! I used diced ham in place of bacon. I think I will add some milk to the eggs next time, but this was really good!
Easy and quick. I used seasoned garlic powder inplace of seasoned salt. Salty enough from bacon. Also good with link sausage.
Really good breakfast dish. Next time I fix it, I will substitute sausage for bacon and add chopped chilis.
Very good! My whole family loved it! I did not have any bacon, so I used ground pork sausage and it turned out great. I will be cooking this again soon!
This is a great starter recipe, though I would encourage readers to add various ingredients as suits their taste. The one thing I think makes an amazing addition is a tablespoon of cayenne pepper sauce (Dante's Inferno is what I used, but you could use Frank's or another brand), added about halfway through the cooking period. I also added 1/4 cup of diced red onion, a few diced mushrooms, and a tbsp. of minced garlic towards the end of the cooking period, and just a few minutes before adding the egg and cheese. As for the seasonings, just add what tastes right to you. The bacon and cheese have ample salt already, so only a light sprinkle of seasoned salt should suffice.
I make this with lots of variations: onions, chili powder and 1/2 cup of picante sauce. Sometimes I use diced ham or even 1/3-1/2 lb. hamburger meat and leave out the eggs. It's a one pot easy filling meal. It makes a good filling for burritos.
Pretty good for an easy throw together. Plus, as mentioned, good to use up veggies left in the fridge. I waited to crumble the bacon near the end to keep it crisp as someone else suggested, used 4 eggs & red onions. I also microwaved the potatoes so they didn't take forever browning. I made it more like a fritatta so we could cut it up. Make sure you season well if you add more egg of course (used just S,fresh cracked P and garlic powder).
I have been eating variations of this meal for 20 years. Glad to see a basic recipe, which can be revised to anyones taste. I always add onions. This is a great way to use up leftover baked potates, vegetables, meats etc... Thanks
I've made this before except using garlic salt and bacon... I add in cubed ham and chopped green peppers. Sometimes I'll use fresh potatoes, cubed or use packaged refridgerated (not frozen) shredded hash browns.....Yum!
I rate this a four only because we felt it needed a bit more flavor. With the addition of red onion and green pepper then topped off with a bit of salsa this was a hit in out household! Will make it again and again!
I added onions & use garlice powder instead of salt. Very tasty!
This was a big hit! I added onion and green pepper as well.
People seemed to enjoy it. I didn't have any bacon available, so I used sausage. This is a very versatile recipe, and I can see using this in the future.
I wouldn't change a thing! My guests (who aren't big breakfast eaters) LOVED the Potato Skillet. I am definitely making this every Sunday morning! Thanks LaDonna!
Delicious! I doubled recipe..and probably did not need to quite double the eggs. I ended up turning the skillet before I put cheese on it. Still delightful. Probably would save time to parboil the potatoes. Would be great with peppers, mushrooms, sausage, etc.
Delicious! It was a hit in our home. I will definitely be adding it to my breakfast repertoire!
It was good but it waaay too oily!
I baked this for my skeptical friend, and she absolutely loved it!
I grew up on this recipe. If we had bacon yes we fried the potatoes in it. If we didn't we used marg or butter. Add whatever you like to the basic recipe of fried potatoes and eggs. Great for dinner too.
Wonderful classic to fill your tummy. Flexible, too: you can build on the basic recipe by adding or substituting veggies, spices, sauces, whatever you like. For variety, I placed the eggs that I fried over-medium atop the potato mix, then covered with cheese.
This recipe has been in my family for years. We always called it "Farmer's Breakfast". To simply it, I use frozen hash browns, the chunky style. My family gobbles this up and it is great left over and warmed in the microwave. Nice to see simple things on this site!
My fiance and I really liked this. I didn't realize it was a brunch recipe until I printed it out so I just made the bacon and potatoes (added a vidalia onion) and used it as a side with marinated pork chops.
I was a little disappointed as I thought it was pretty bland. I would make it again, maybe add more spices.
Delicious and one pan!
Pretty good. I tried to double it. I will have to drain just a touch of the bacon grease off.
We've made this dozens of times - always for dinner! This is one of my teenage son's favorites. I add onion and minced garlic, because we love both. I've found that it's important to keep the proportions the same. Two potatoes doesn't seem like a lot, but the entire dish does make two LARGE servings. Left overs are yummy too!
This was delicious! I doubled the recipe and added 1 1/2 onions to it, and next time I will probably add 2 onions. I also used pre-cooked bacon pieces. It was a hit at my house!
fast, simple and tasty
I don't really like eggs. This recipe gives you some options though. The baked egg is good for throwing more stuff in. I added some garlic additional ham and a little feta cheese. Nice recipe thank you.
3 and !/2 stars. taste was good but i had to skip the bacon grease. too much fat "47 Grams "for my health. used a 1/2 stck of low fat marg. instead and a little water and cooked potatoes till soft.
this was really good! I used a creole seasoning spice instead of all the spices and it was delicious. Good recipe idea with a lot of room for interpretation.
Great recipe! ! I added some chili powder for some extra zing. Think salsa would be good too!!
