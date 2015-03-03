Orange & Lemon Butter Cookies

Updated classic butter cookies with bright citrus flavor and a sweet orange glaze.

By Reynolds Kitchens(R)

Ingredients

Citrus Glaze:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line two cookie sheets with Reynolds® Parchment Paper; set aside.

  • Beat the butter and sugar in a large bowl using an electric mixer about 2 minutes or until light and fluffy. Add the egg, orange peel, lemon peel, and vanilla and beat until well blended.

  • Combine the flour, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Add half of flour mixture to the butter mixture, beating until just combined. Add the milk. Beat about 10 seconds. Beat in the remaining flour mixture until just combined.

  • Drop tablespoon-size mounds of dough on prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until set and the bottoms are browned. Transfer the cookies on the parchment paper to a wire rack; cool completely.

  • Drizzle with Citrus Glaze to serve.

  • Citrus Glaze: In a small bowl combine melted butter and orange juice. Add powdered sugar; beat until smooth. If necessary, add more orange juice, 1/2 teaspoon at a time, to make drizzling consistency. Drizzle over cookies.

Reynolds Kitchens Tip

Leaving the cookies on the parchment paper while drizzling the glaze will catch any excess glaze, making cleanup quick and easy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
72 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 10.6g; fat 3g; cholesterol 11.8mg; sodium 41.7mg. Full Nutrition
