Orange & Lemon Butter Cookies
Servings Per Recipe: 42
Calories: 71.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.9g 2 %
carbohydrates: 10.6g 3 %
dietary fiber: 0.2g 1 %
sugars: 5.9g
fat: 3g 5 %
saturated fat: 1.8g 9 %
cholesterol: 11.8mg 4 %
vitamin a iu: 95.9IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 0.5mg 4 %
vitamin c: 0.8mg 1 %
folate: 11.9mcg 3 %
calcium: 8.6mg 1 %
iron: 0.3mg 2 %
magnesium: 1.9mg 1 %
potassium: 13.5mg
sodium: 41.7mg 2 %
calories from fat: 26.6
