Kale and Berries Breakfast Smoothie

I make this kale and berry smoothie every morning because it's quick, easy, and healthy. The berries provide a bunch of antioxidants, the kale packs in nutrients, and the almonds give it a nice crunch and added protein!
I didn't use almonds or orange juice, and I also changed the yogurt to 1/2 cup Greek vanilla, but recipe variation that I used made one of the best homemade smoothies I have ever had (and I have made my fair share homemade smoothies). I plan on making this again and again and eventually trying the original recipe.
I make this, or something similar, almost every day for me and my partner. I don't use almonds because neither one of us likes crunchy bits in a smooth drink. I use a mixture of spinach and kale, frozen mixed berries and a frozen tropical fruit mix. The fruit might vary depending on my mood that day, lol. I have some probiotic protein powder that I will sometimes add. I also use either vanilla soy milk or almond milk instead of water. Awesome kick-start to the day!
I like my smoothies thicker, so next time I will try ice instead of water...or just eliminate the water altogether. But the flavors were good! This was my first time putting greens in my smoothies...if I didn't make it myself, I wouldn't even know the kale was in there!
Very refreshing! Kale was on sale, I've never tried it before, so I made an impulse buy to my benefit. I don't eat enough green veggies but this'll fix that. For the berries, I used half strawberries and half raspberries. Delish.
I increased the blueberries (frozen) to 1 c. Used 1 c spinach rather than kale. Used 1/2 c coconut water to replace reg. water. Did not include yogurt. Delicious!! Not too thick. Beautiful purple color!
