Kale and Berries Breakfast Smoothie

I make this kale and berry smoothie every morning because it's quick, easy, and healthy. The berries provide a bunch of antioxidants, the kale packs in nutrients, and the almonds give it a nice crunch and added protein!

Recipe by Michael Stitt

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine banana, berries, kale, orange juice, water, almonds, and yogurt in a blender; blend until smooth, about 20 to 30 seconds.

Tips

If I don't have any kale on hand, I substitute it with spinach. I'll add a scoop of protein powder if I'm looking for more protein. Using just water works if you don't have any orange juice on hand.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 56.2g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 1.9mg; sodium 42.1mg. Full Nutrition
