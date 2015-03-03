Homemade Beef Jerky

I've tried a few of the recipes on this site and this is my favorite. I do replace the honey with a 1/8 cup of brown sugar (not packed). As far as marinade times I usually do a full 18 to 24 hrs, I've read that it doesn't make a difference if you marinade for 3 hrs or 23 hrs but that hasn't been my experience. A full day is best. Also, I know this can be tough but if you can wait another 24 to 48 hrs before eating your jerky the flavor is significantly better. I have no idea why. I usually split the recipe and eat half right away and store the other half for a minimum of 2 days. One last thing, I find the 170 temp to be a bit high but since modern ovens can't go below 170 I leave the door open about a half inch. It allows the heat flow out so oven remains on most of the time instead of the oven turning off and on continuously. This way there is a continuous flow of heat passing the meat.