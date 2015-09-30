Herbal Kluski Zucchini Soup
This is a combination of beef/chicken broth zucchini soup with kluski noodles and small beef chunks. It has the herbal touch of thyme, rosemary, and basil. Garnish soup with dill.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
For a little extra color, small diced pieces of red sweet peppers or carrots could be added.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 11.2g; carbohydrates 21.3g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 41.6mg; sodium 389mg. Full Nutrition