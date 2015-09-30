Herbal Kluski Zucchini Soup

Rating: 4 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a combination of beef/chicken broth zucchini soup with kluski noodles and small beef chunks. It has the herbal touch of thyme, rosemary, and basil. Garnish soup with dill.

By Lois Mountz

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat butter in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir onion until lightly browned, about 10 minutes.

  • Combine onion, zucchini, chicken broth, beef broth, beef, basil, thyme, rosemary, and white pepper in a stockpot; simmer until beef is cooked through and zucchini is tender, about 30 minutes. Add more chicken broth if mixture becomes too thick.

  • Bring soup to a boil, add noodles, and cook until noodles are tender, yet firm to the bite, 15 to 20 minutes.

Cook's Note:

For a little extra color, small diced pieces of red sweet peppers or carrots could be added.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 11.2g; carbohydrates 21.3g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 41.6mg; sodium 389mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Reviews:
Linda T
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
09/30/2015
This was a nice soup. I was serving this as a side dish so I left out the cubed beef. The zucchini was cooked tender in 25 minutes.. cooking the zucchini per the instructions for 45- 50 minutes total would have turned it to mush. Read More
BOOKMARKER
Rating: 3 stars
03/15/2018
3 1 18... No noodles subbed with barley. Quite bland added carrots. A good warmer-upper soup though. Oh sorry I forgot to mention all chicken broth & meatless. Read More
