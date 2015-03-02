Slow Cooker Pulled Chicken Tacos

Tacos always keep the family running home for dinner. Here's a new take on classic pulled chicken tacos, with a hint of sweet orange, tangy lime and savory soy sauce. There's minimal chopping and prep work, so you can get out of the kitchen fast. Use a slow cooker liner in this recipe to make clean-up even easier.

prep:
10 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Line a 4-6 quart slow cooker with a Reynolds® Slow Cooker Liner.

  • Trim any large pieces of fat from chicken thighs. Season chicken with half the salt and pepper; add to slow cooker.

  • Add onion, garlic, jalapeno, orange juice, lime juice, soy sauce, cumin, and the remaining salt and pepper to slow cooker. Stir gently with a wooden or silicon spoon to combine.

  • Cover and cook on high setting for 2 to 3 hours or low-heat setting for 4 to5 hours, until chicken is done.

  • Carefully remove lid to allow steam to escape. Use slotted spoon to transfer chicken to a large bowl or cutting board. Shred into bite-size chunks. The chicken should easily shred when it is cooked through.

  • Ladle out some of the juices from the slow cooker, leaving enough to mix with shredded chicken.

  • Spoon shredded chicken back into lined slow cooker. Season to taste with additional salt, pepper, and cumin, if necessary.

  • Warm tortillas in oven or on stove top.

  • To serve, top each tortilla with shredded chicken, diced red onion, chopped cilantro, and a squeeze of fresh lime juice.

Tips

* Remove the jalapeno seeds if you prefer it less spicy.

Low Carb Variation: Use lettuce leaves instead of corn tortillas.

Reynolds Kitchens Tip: Slow cooker liners will save you time in the kitchen with minimal clean-up, giving you more time with your family.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 21.7g; carbohydrates 31.5g; fat 13g; cholesterol 63.8mg; sodium 620.4mg. Full Nutrition
