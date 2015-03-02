Smokey Sausage, Kale & Sweet Potato Soup

This soup is so versatile that it works with whatever you have on hand. If you don't love chickpeas, use cannellini, black or kidney beans. Or, take them out altogether. If you don't like kale add swiss chard or spinach. Feel free to switch up the spices if you prefer something a bit tamer.

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Drizzle olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the diced onion and cook until onions release some moisture, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, sweet potato, sausage, and chickpeas. Add paprika, coriander, chipotle powder, cumin, and salt. Cook for another 5 minutes, stirring once or twice.

  • Pour stock into the pot and bring to a simmer. Cook until sweet potato has softened, 10 to 15 minutes. Taste for seasoning; add more salt, if needed. Stir in the kale (or spinach) and cook for 1 minute until kale has wilted. Ladle into bowls and top with cheese, if using, and freshly ground pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1350 calories; protein 52.3g; carbohydrates 80.9g; fat 88.7g; cholesterol 186.7mg; sodium 3434.1mg. Full Nutrition
