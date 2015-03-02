Smokey Sausage, Kale & Sweet Potato Soup

So there I was.. my wife didn't feel like cooking so I told her I would. I didn't know what to make or what I was really in the mood for so I looked into this dinner spinner app. I typed in a few ingredients that I knew I had into the search bar and this recipe presented itself. I read through it, figured I had most of the ingredients, and started right in. I subbed the called for sausage in for li'l smokies because that's what I had available. I also didn't have coriander (and frankly didn't know what that was.) I googled it and the first thing I saw was that in the United States, it's often called cilantro. Cool. I just so happened to have some fresh cilantro. I put it in. (I highly recommend it!) Then I saw that cilantro is a common name for the leaves and stalks but coriander is the dried seeds of the same plant. So probably a different flavor profile overall but it turned out really good. The way she said "That's the best soup I've ever had!" makes me think there may be another baby in our near future. All in all, downright delicious and doesn't sit heavy but definitely feels you up.