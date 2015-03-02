Smokey Sausage, Kale & Sweet Potato Soup
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 1350.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 52.3g 105 %
carbohydrates: 80.9g 26 %
dietary fiber: 14.3g 57 %
sugars: 7.2g
fat: 88.7g 137 %
saturated fat: 32.3g 162 %
cholesterol: 186.7mg 62 %
vitamin a iu: 26746.3IU 535 %
niacin equivalents: 3.9mg 30 %
vitamin b6: 1.1mg 72 %
vitamin c: 91.5mg 153 %
folate: 128.5mcg 32 %
calcium: 189.7mg 19 %
iron: 4.2mg 24 %
magnesium: 96.8mg 35 %
potassium: 988.4mg 28 %
sodium: 3434.1mg 137 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 21 %
calories from fat: 798.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.