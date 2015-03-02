Smoked Sausage, White Bean and Spinach Pasta

18 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 5
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Smoked sausage, white bean and spinach pasta with toasted pine nuts is the perfect weeknight meal--and it's ready in 15 minutes. The smoked sausage brings a smoky spiced flavor to the dish which means you don't need extra spices!

By Hillshire Farm(R) Brand

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary test

additional:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Heat a dry large skillet over medium-low heat and toast pine nuts, stirring frequently, until pine nuts are golden in spots, about 3 minutes. Remove and set aside.

  • Heat 2 teaspoons olive oil in the same skillet on medium-high heat. Saute the smoked sausage for 5 minutes, or until golden brown, stirring occasionally. Remove smoked sausage and set aside.

  • Add the zucchini and vegetable broth to the skillet and simmer until zucchini are soft, about 5 minutes. Add spinach, white beans and cherry tomatoes; continue to simmer for 2 minutes until spinach is wilted and tomatoes are soft.

  • Turn the heat to low; add the pasta and smoked sausage to the vegetables mixing well to combine and cook for 30 seconds until heated through.

  • Garnish with toasted pine nuts and serve warm.

Cook's Notes

Add Parmesan and green onions for garnish.

Add 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper for extra spice.

You could use winter squash in addition or in place of the zucchini.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
666 calories; protein 26.3g; carbohydrates 57.2g; fat 36.8g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 1170.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022