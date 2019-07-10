Ham Salad Pitas

1 of 18

Rating: 4 stars My husband and I were pleasantly pleased with this recipe. I did like some other reviewers suggested and used half mayo half sour cream because it seemed like a lot of sour cream to me. I also used half the lemon juice called for and added some relish for sweetness. The relish helped to balance the sourness. As the grapes weren't looking very good in the grocery store I used a green apple instead and it complemented the ham just as well as the grapes would have. Very tasty and a nice change. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars The author of this recipe is right: the flavors are very nicely complementary. I have made it several times now. I have come to toast the almonds which strengthens their taste and allows you to use less as well as adding a haunting new layer of flavor. I also have used yogurt cheese instead of sour cream but if you do that you should reduce the amount of lemon juice or the dish will be too tart. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars Great recipe I threw in some curry powder maybe 1/2-1 tsp. to give it a little extra zip. Served it with pitas. Helpful (6)

Rating: 3 stars I didn't like the flavor of the sour cream with the other ingredients. This recipe would have been great with mayonaise or miracle whip. Helpful (4)

Rating: 1 stars It was very sour. The other reviews say to add mayo. Now I know why. The lemon and sour cream make a very tart salad. My husband and I hated it. I threw it away. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars We added bagged coleslaw mix to stretch the recipe for our large family and used turkey ham as we don't eat pork. Also added a bit of curry powder and sweet relish as per other reviewer's suggestions- delicious! Thanks for a great basic recipe! Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars I used half sour cream and half mayo with this recipe. I don't like nuts or grapes with my savory dishes so I left them out. I did however add a chopped kosher pickle for some crunch garlic and onion powders and Vermont cheddar cheese. The yellow mustard added a nice flavor along with the green onion. This was great on the pita bread. Thanks Denise! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! It was the perfect ending to the leftover Christmas ham. I made it twice but the second time I put the ham in a food processor. This made the perfect texture and it really mixed well. My too little boys loved it which is saying alot. Helpful (1)