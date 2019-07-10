Ham Salad Pitas

Rating: 3.95 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

These stuffed pita are a great use for leftovers! I combined a couple of different recipes to come up with this mixture. The almonds and grapes really compliment the ham. You may also use chicken or turkey if you wish.

By SLAUSON

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
4 mins
total:
19 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine sour cream, lemon juice and mustard in a bowl. Add ham, cheese, almonds, grapes and onions. Toss lightly to coat.

    Advertisement

  • Divide ham mixture evenly between pita pockets. You may eat these as is or heat them briefly. If you choose to heat them, do two halves at a time in the microwave for 1 minute.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
460 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 42.6g; fat 22.3g; cholesterol 60.6mg; sodium 956.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (18)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Gretchen B
Rating: 4 stars
06/09/2006
My husband and I were pleasantly pleased with this recipe. I did like some other reviewers suggested and used half mayo half sour cream because it seemed like a lot of sour cream to me. I also used half the lemon juice called for and added some relish for sweetness. The relish helped to balance the sourness. As the grapes weren't looking very good in the grocery store I used a green apple instead and it complemented the ham just as well as the grapes would have. Very tasty and a nice change. Read More
Helpful
(7)

Most helpful critical review

SunnyD
Rating: 3 stars
07/13/2003
I didn't like the flavor of the sour cream with the other ingredients. This recipe would have been great with mayonaise or miracle whip. Read More
Helpful
(4)
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Gretchen B
Rating: 4 stars
06/09/2006
My husband and I were pleasantly pleased with this recipe. I did like some other reviewers suggested and used half mayo half sour cream because it seemed like a lot of sour cream to me. I also used half the lemon juice called for and added some relish for sweetness. The relish helped to balance the sourness. As the grapes weren't looking very good in the grocery store I used a green apple instead and it complemented the ham just as well as the grapes would have. Very tasty and a nice change. Read More
Helpful
(7)
ATTIKOS
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2003
The author of this recipe is right: the flavors are very nicely complementary. I have made it several times now. I have come to toast the almonds which strengthens their taste and allows you to use less as well as adding a haunting new layer of flavor. I also have used yogurt cheese instead of sour cream but if you do that you should reduce the amount of lemon juice or the dish will be too tart. Read More
Helpful
(6)
LORALEIGH
Rating: 4 stars
07/13/2003
Great recipe I threw in some curry powder maybe 1/2-1 tsp. to give it a little extra zip. Served it with pitas. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Advertisement
SunnyD
Rating: 3 stars
07/13/2003
I didn't like the flavor of the sour cream with the other ingredients. This recipe would have been great with mayonaise or miracle whip. Read More
Helpful
(4)
COOK40
Rating: 1 stars
11/01/2004
It was very sour. The other reviews say to add mayo. Now I know why. The lemon and sour cream make a very tart salad. My husband and I hated it. I threw it away. Read More
Helpful
(3)
stonethecrows
Rating: 4 stars
08/02/2008
We added bagged coleslaw mix to stretch the recipe for our large family and used turkey ham as we don't eat pork. Also added a bit of curry powder and sweet relish as per other reviewer's suggestions- delicious! Thanks for a great basic recipe! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Advertisement
LINDA MCLEAN
Rating: 4 stars
04/15/2004
I used half sour cream and half mayo with this recipe. I don't like nuts or grapes with my savory dishes so I left them out. I did however add a chopped kosher pickle for some crunch garlic and onion powders and Vermont cheddar cheese. The yellow mustard added a nice flavor along with the green onion. This was great on the pita bread. Thanks Denise! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Mike Kendrick
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2008
Great recipe! It was the perfect ending to the leftover Christmas ham. I made it twice but the second time I put the ham in a food processor. This made the perfect texture and it really mixed well. My too little boys loved it which is saying alot. Read More
Helpful
(1)
MLINKOUS
Rating: 4 stars
10/05/2004
I used canned chicken instead and loved it. Its great cold-easy to fix and is a good idea for lunches when you are tired of the same old same old. Grapes remind me of Arbys Chicken salad sandwich - is soooo goood. think i will try on toast too. Maybe some lettuce would be ok? I dont like onions that much so i didnt add thoses either. Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022