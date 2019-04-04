Prepared Yellow Mustard
Make your own prepared yellow mustard. It is so simple, and it is much healthier to eat!
This is not your ball park mustard. It packs a punch! I ended up diluting it because it was too strong for me. In the end I doubled everything but the powdered mustard and was happy with that. It has a wonderful flavour but for us it was a bit much to use on our meal. It is simple to prepare. I used corn starch instead of the flour called for because I don't know what quick mixing flour is. Corn starch thickened the sauce quite well. This certainly does make you think twice about buying the pre-made stuff. I used smoked paprika and my own ground spices which gave it a nice touch. Thank you JillH for sharing your recipe.Read More
Thank you so much for the recipe! I did alter slightly. 1/8 tsp of garlic powder, homemade chili powder (Allrecipes.com), onion power, cornstarch and flour. 1/4 tsp turmeric, 1/2 tsp salt, 1/4 cup vinegar and water. This makes a thick almost paste mustard (spreads smooth). It looks and smells like French's. I am now allergic to paprika and have to make mustard, mayo, catsup, etc. This website is a life saver for people with allergies.
I was making egg salad and wanted to make my own mustard. I remembered I had saved this recipe. Turned out great! I did not it alter it.
