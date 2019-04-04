Prepared Yellow Mustard

Make your own prepared yellow mustard. It is so simple, and it is much healthier to eat!

Recipe by JillH

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
1/4 cup
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions

  • Combine water, mustard powder, vinegar, flour, salt, turmeric, garlic powder, and paprika in a small saucepan over medium heat; whisk until smooth. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, stirring often, until mustard is thickened, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Remove the saucepan from heat; leave uncovered for 1 minute. Cover the saucepan with a lid until cooled to room temperature; refrigerate until chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 5g; fat 6.6g; sodium 438mg. Full Nutrition
