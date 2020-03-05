Stumptown Coffee Rub
Servings Per Recipe: 100
Calories: 2.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.1g
carbohydrates: 0.5g
dietary fiber: 0.1g
sugars: 0.3g
vitamin a iu: 4.9IU
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 0.1mcg
calcium: 1.8mg
iron: 1.3mg 7 %
magnesium: 2.6mg 1 %
potassium: 8.8mg
sodium: 106mg 4 %
calories from fat: 0.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved