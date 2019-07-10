Steamed Broccoli and Carrots with Lemon
This side dish adds lots of color and vitamins and minerals to your meal.
Use your favorite style seasoned salt for best results.
This was a very simple side dish to make. I used one cup of frozen broccoli and pre-shredded fresh carrots. To save on washing pots, steaming it, I just put the ingredients in a small covered bowl with a tsp or two of water and microwaved it for the 5 minutes. This only makes one large or 2 small servings. Since that was the case, I halved the lemon juice and seasoning salt amounts. I thought the end result was it was a little tart and salty. I definitely want to try this again and next time do 1/4 of the lemon juice and seasoning salt. It was a nice change to the typical garlic, olive oil, and lemon flavorings on many side dishes.
Steamed Broccoli & Carrots w/ Lemon Haiku: "This was too salty. (And we really like our salt.) Heavy lemon too." I've always loved a splash of lemon and a sprinkle of salt on steamed broccoli, and thought that I'd try this recipe, w/ its addition of julienned carrots and seasoned salt instead of regular ol' salt. Oh my did we pucker our lips from the lemon, and lunge for our drinks from the salt. A great concept, easy and colorful, just needed half the lemon, half the seasoned salt.
I will make this on Saturday and try it out for me to eat.
I liked this. I used pre shredded carrots. I only added 1/2 tbsp of lemon juice and a dash of season salt but I had less vegetables. I served with white rice and lemon rosemary salmon.
This recipe/dish was fantastic and went very quickly!!! Everyone (family and/or friends) enjoyed the meal – the only complaint was that no one could get seconds. I allow for seconds after I have cooked the dish for a first time. That being said there will definitely be a next time as this dish is going into the family’s meal rotation.
I enjoyed it. The lemon gave it more flavor than I was expecting.
So easy and delicious, thank you for sharing the recipe!
This side dish was alright. I had to add a little pepper and a tiny bit of salt to add extra flavor. The fresh lemon juice wasn't enough. It wasn't horrible but definitely have to tweak it next time.
Had to make a bulk of the salad for Thanksgiving so I just blanched the broccoli to quicken the process. It was still delicious! I'd leave out the lemon next time.
Added juice and seasoning to my taste. My husband even took seconds.
This is a great side dish. I didn’t make any changes.
It's easy and fast!
Great great, but hear me out, it needs a little more flavor. Before cooking the vegetables add 1/2 cup of olive oil, and once you have mixed it and placed it on the baking dish add 1lb of sharp cheddar cheese, 8 ounces of Parmesan cheese and some bread crumbs on the top, and ta-da! You have yourself a delicious dish:)
I loved it, especially if u r a broccoli fangirl (LOL)
This such an easy recipe.
