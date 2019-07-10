Steamed Broccoli and Carrots with Lemon

4.1
18 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 7
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This side dish adds lots of color and vitamins and minerals to your meal.

Recipe by Andrea Fahlor

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add broccoli florets and carrots, cover, and steam until tender, about 5 minutes.

  • Transfer vegetables to a bowl; add lemon juice and seasoned salt and toss to coat.

Cook's Note:

Use your favorite style seasoned salt for best results.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
35 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 0.3g; sodium 497.2mg. Full Nutrition
