Quick Dirty Rice

Rating: 4.25 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Nice dish and quick.

By Linda Armwood

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook and stir sausage, onion, bell pepper, and celery together in the hot skillet until sausage is browned and vegetables are tender, 7 to 10 minutes; drain and discard grease.

  • Pour chicken broth into the pot; add white rice and yellow rice. Bring the mixture to a simmer, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook at a simmer until the rice is tender and the moisture is absorbed, 20 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
211 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 30.6g; fat 6.4g; cholesterol 17.4mg; sodium 637.9mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

Dean Deutscher
Rating: 5 stars
03/12/2017
I used this recipe as a guide to help get rid of some instant rice I wanted to use up. I used two and a half cups of both instant rice and chicken stock. I made the rice according to the directions on the box mixing in the rest of the ingredients when I added the rice to the boiling stock. I used hot Italian sausage which gave the dish a good kick. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Reviews:
Will Nevin
Rating: 4 stars
09/24/2017
Excellent basic recipe. I substituted sliced sausage links for ease and whole grain rice for yellow rice (hard to find in my area). The pan sizes and type need to be checked, goes from "medium sauce pan" to "skillet" in the recipe (used 8" deep skillet and worked perfectly). Read More
Helpful
(2)
Wendy Works Gibson
Rating: 4 stars
06/10/2020
Used what I had — all brown rice so it took longer. Also added celery, snap peas, mushrooms, red pepper instead of green. Read More
