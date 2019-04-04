Braised Lamb Shoulder Chops

Lamb shoulder chops are one of the most inexpensive cuts of lamb, and slow-cooking them is the best way to get that nice lamb flavor. The meat falls right off the bone with this recipe.

Recipe by kalphen

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Season lamb chops with salt and pepper. Sear lamb in hot oil until browned, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Remove chops to a plate, reserving drippings in the skillet.

  • Sauté onion and garlic in reserved drippings over medium heat until onion is tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Transfer lamb chops to a baking dish; add onion mixture. Sprinkle rosemary over chops. Pour beef broth and red wine into the baking dish. Cover the dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 3 hours. Remove lamb chops to a serving platter.

  • Carefully pour liquid from the baking dish into a saucepan. Whisk together water and cornstarch in a bowl until no lumps remain; stir into liquid in the saucepan. Add Worcestershire sauce and cook over medium heat until thickened, about 5 minutes.

  • Spoon sauce over lamb chops and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; protein 23.3g; carbohydrates 5.9g; fat 23.1g; cholesterol 89.7mg; sodium 257.5mg. Full Nutrition
