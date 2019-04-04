Braised Lamb Shoulder Chops
Lamb shoulder chops are one of the most inexpensive cuts of lamb, and slow-cooking them is the best way to get that nice lamb flavor. The meat falls right off the bone with this recipe.
I made this with all the same ingredients and added just a few others. First I seared the lamb, set them aside, and sauteed the onions and garlic. Instead of transferring everything to a different baking dish I just added the wine and stock into the same pan, moved the onion mixture to the sides and added the lamb back into the original pan (I started with an ovenproof pan with a cover. One less dish to wash.) I added carrots and potatoes for the last hour and a half. Again, less pots and pans and they soak up that wonderful juice. When ready, I plated the meat and veggies, turned the stove to high, and added a tbsp of corn starch mixed with a half cup of cold water to the remaining juices in the pan. I added a tsp of Worcestershire sauce, some fresh chopped parsley and mint, let it thicken and poured this lovely sauce all over the meat and veggies. Garnish with extra mint and parsley and you've got yourself a 5 star restaurant quality meal there!Read More
I followed the recipe. minus the rosemary, I love lamb. They came out tender but the flavor of the lamb that I like so much was gone.Read More
I added my own twist to this incredible dish. I followed the original recipe but added mushrooms when I sautéed the garlic and onions. I’m sober and couldn’t emotionally hand alcohol in my home, so I omitted it, and substituted an additional cup of beef stock in it’s place. After an hour and half of braising in the oven, I added diced purple potatoes and corn of the Cobb I’d also cut in sections. I continued braising the lamb with the added potatoes and corn for the remaining hour and half.
Awesome for Passover! Omitted onion and garlic altogether. Seasoned with rosemary, mint, thyme, salt & pepper. Used balsamic vinegar in sauce instead of Worcestershire.
This was my first time making lamb, so i had no ideal how to cook it. I came across this recipe and I made this tonight only change I made was I used sherry instead of wine because I drank all the wine we had left. Everyone loved it and I will be making this again. Thank you
This was the best way I have ever prepared lamb shoulder chops! I did substitute red onion for yellow as that's our preference, and I added a tsp of dried mint to the chops. I served with my own roasted fingerling potatoes and broccoli and my husband couldn't get enough. The gravy was amazing, the lamb tender and succulent, the seasoning perfect! Excellent meal all around.
Have made this twice, perfect results both times, never any leftovers, no matter how many chops go on the platter. The gravy alone is divine. First time I made it, didn't have beef stock, so I just used more wine, worked so nicely I just did the same second time around. Prepared this tonight for a family dinner and knocked their socks clean off! Braising time is the whole 3 hours, this is not a Wednesday night dinner for a working family, but it sure makes sunday
had to change, didn't have beef broth or red wine, substituted 2 cups of water with 1 pkg of mushroom gravy mix and 1 generous Tablespoon of the moist chicken broth Better than Bullion. So liquid remained the same, 2 cups. Everything else I had. It was delicious, totally tender, cooked exactly 3 hours, probably was done enough at 2 hours. This is a keeper.
It was so tender and my husband loved it and gave me a high 5. I will be making it again soon.
I made this in one pan (for easier clean-up) using my cast iron skillet. Didn't use Rosemary and used all beef broth because I have no wine on hand. I then added potatoes and carrots at 1 1/2 hours. My family loved it!! The meat was so tender. Will definitely make this again.
Everyone Loved It!! It seemed like Christmas and gave us an opportunity to enjoy mint jelly! Merry Christmas Everyone!!
This recipe is awesome! I made it yesterday. My husband and I loved it. The next time I will marinade for a couple of hours.
Wow!!! I made this for my husband and myself for supper tonight and we were blown away with how good it was!!! I usually have to make changes to recipes to make them more to my liking, but the only thing I would change about this is the baking time. I checked it after being in the oven for 2 hours and 20 minutes and it was falling apart by then. So I turned the oven off and finished up the rest of the meal. It was fantastic!!!
This was a great recipe....however I did not have time to braise it in the oven.....so I used my instant Pot (electric pressure cooker) and set the time for 30 minutes. The lamb shoulder chops were so tender! I also did not add the water.....so I did not have as much liquid. Very tasty recipe.
This was very moist and tender. The gravy had good flavor. We all enjoyed it and will have it again. I made the recipe as written, but added mushrooms as another reviewer had done.
We will definitely make it again. I've never made lamb shoulder chops and my husband brought them home from the store so I used what I had on hand. I used marsala wine instead of red, I used white onion instead of yellow, added fire roasted tomatoes, and used all dry seasonings because I didn't have fresh. I served crispy porcini truffle gnocchi under the chops with the gravy and were used mint jelly on the side to add some freshness. It turned out Great! I would have given it 5 stars but since I improvised I wasn't sure if their recipe was better.
Followed recipe as written and loved it! Falling apart tender, onions melting and sweet, gravy delicious. Will make again--in fact, soon, for a dinner with extended family. We had a delicious arugula, tomato and bacon salad, which I would make again, and will probably add either mashed potatoes or rice. I used just one pan, a cast iron skillet, for all the steps, and it worked very well.
Made this for dinner, absolutely loved it! The meat turned out very tender, the bone easily pulled out right after cooking. The fat rendered nicely, and it was very easy to make the gravy. The only change I made was adding some milk (not much only a splash) to the gravy to make it a little creamier. Next time I want to add sautéed mushrooms to the gravy!
I made the dish in the Dutch oven to have less pans to wash. I’d agree with the reviews stating that 3 hours in the oven is too long. My lamb was falling off the bone after 2 hours at 300. I used two cups beef broth & one cup red wine to make sure everything was covered. I added a few sprigs of fresh thyme when cooking the vegetables. Added my carrots to the chops at the one hour mark, and garnished with chopped fresh mint. I served with mashed potatoes. I will definitely make it again!
These chops turned out fantastic. I left out the Worcestershire and corn starch (plumb forgot); tender delicious and all gone.
Fantastic. My husband said it was one of my best.
Absolutely delicious. I used 2.5 pounds of bone-in lamb shoulders. I added coriander and thyme and took out the wine and Worcestershire. I used an extra cup of beef broth in it's place. After 90 minutes of roasting I added half a pound of sliced bella mushrooms. For the gravy I took up as much liquid as I could and added half a cup of beef broth. Delicious recipe that I'll make again and again.
very good. I used broth as I didn't have any wine., omitted the Worcheshire sauce also. Still very tender and delicious.
Seared the chops in my cast iron skillet. Removed, and sautéed carrots, celery, onion and garlic. Added in the tablespoon of tomato paste, rosemary, salt and pepper, and wine and broth, the.
Awesome! As suggested by others, I used a single cast-iron skillet, cooked two chops for 2 1/2 hours, and added Yukon gold potatoes and carrots for last hour. Seared chops in olive oil and 1 tbsp butter and included 1 tsp fresh thyme with the rosemary. Finally, I added fresh parsley and mint to the gravy. Great meal along with Greek salad.
I will be making this every Sunday!!!! My husband is picky and said I should make it again. I did what another reviewer did and added potatoes the last hour of cooking. Then for the sauce I added fresh chopped mint and oregano, then garnished with fresh mint and oregano. I was worried the mint would be too much, but it was amazing. I love this recipe :-)
this is now a go to favorite of mine. Tender, juicy, fall off the bone melt in your mouth delicious!!
Just served this up for dinner and it's a keeper for sure! I took some hints from Justjoy's post and used the oven safe pan to save on the cleanup. I also added the carrots as she suggested a half hour before it was finished. I used baby carrots and they were just perfect. The only things I did a little differently from the recipe is I added a little more garlic powder and season salt as I was making the gravy. Also, our chops were about a 1/2 of an inch thick so I cut a half hour of cooking time off and it was perfect. My husband makes the world's best mashed potatoes and they were a side for this meal. We put the gravy on everything and it was absolutely delicious. As just Justjoy said it's a five star restaurant meal that you can make it home with very little effort. Will definitely be keeping this in my recipe file.
it's definitely a keeper~!!!! Made it twice already .....just there's always too much gravy from the juices and sauce in the lamb chop.
Wow...I made this assuming it was going to be mild...but this really had no taste. I doubled the onions and garlic, and generously added the salt and pepper...but this was beyond bland. Not a keeper at all.
It was very tasty and simple to make. I made it exactly as the recipe said and will definitely make it again.
Made this tonight. I would definitely add more beef broth/stock & wine. Be sure to drain the grease. Maybe use a leaner cut to eliminate the heavy grease. Smelled wonderful while cooking. Served with mash potatoes.
It was too delicious to describe. Rich flavor, tender meat - I could eat it every night of the week. Will be serving this to guest for sure, most of the prep work is ahead of time so you won't be stuck in the kitchen while your guests are enjoying themselves.
Made it as recipe instructed. Turned out well. Will make it again.
Did not change any thing in this recipe as this was the first time trying it. May try cutting the Worcestershire a little as it was a very strong flavor. Overall, very tasty dish.
Added mushrooms. Delicious
So this recipe is really gooood! I did of course tweaked it a bit so I seasoned my meat with kosher salt and some other spices and let it sit for a few hours. I did follow the recipe all the way until the chops were done. So I was being lazy and just whisked flour into the broth once it was finished lol I’m sure the gravy would’ve been darker if I did use cornstarch instead but it still tasted so good. Next time I will use cornstarch instead of loud.
I made this recipe and it was so tasty and easy to make. The lamb was "fall of the bone" tender and the smell was great. My son, who is a picky eater, really enjoyed it and asked that I make but again. This is a keeper recipe. Thanks!
This recipe is absolute perfection for Passover. I follow directions exactly as written and, maybe for the first time in a recipe; wouldn’t change a thing:
I absolutely loved this recipe! I followed it exactly except for one thing. I added a tablespoon of Dijon mustard to the gravy and it gave it a delicious zing!
Beautiful.
The gravy was all dried up, the second time I did (and every time since) I doubled the gravy and swapped wine for a dark beer ( pale ale or porter). Also do all cooking in a Dutch oven. It is awesome
It probably doesn't take a full 3 hours, but it doesn't hurt.
This was the first time I cooked lamb and it was wonderful!! My hubby gave it rave reviews and said do it again!
Used sherry and white cooking wine instead. I also cooked everything in a Dutch oven like many reviews suggested. Thought I made extra, but it never stood a chance. Delicious and easy, I will be on the hunt for more lamb shoulder. Picture was right before oven entry.
I had never cooked this cut of meat before, but after using this recipe, I definitely will again. We found it to be really flavorful and delicious.
FABULOUS! It falls off the bone, only need 300* (I did 325 for 1 hr- could have stuck with 300 I believe). I used 1 pot with a lid for initial smear step, to put in oven, then to dip out of. Smelled yummy and tasted fabulous. didn't have corn starch so dipped occasionally. Another review said to add carrots and potatoes, I think that would be a good idea for future makes of this recipe. I took a photo. THANKS! 1st time making lamb and it was great
I used Maggi deviled sausage mix instead of all the single ingredients because I didn't have some of them. I did use red wine, onion and garlic. They turned out perfect. I also used fresh mint rather than Rosemary. I also used mutton chops with all the fat left on rather than lamb, Which to me is tasteless anyway. You have to get that from a butcher as I've only ever seen lamb in a supermarket. PS: Not for health freaks. If we die of a heart attack at least we'll die happy.
I changed the recipe a little, just got back into town and did not have any beef broth so I added a can of diced tomatoes after sauteing some chopped onions & garlic. Transferred that to a roasting pan added the chops and baked for 2 hrs at 300. came out very tender. will make again
Great!
This came out very well indeed - every bit as tasty as the more expensive standard lamb chops. I'll definitely make it again!
I used more beef broth instead of red wine. Next time, I'll skip the Worcestershire sauce. It was way too strong, though mint jelly helped mitigate that a bit.
Question: I normally marinate lamb overnight, would this recipe be affected badly if I did this ...? Does this mean I have to sear the chops before marinating or afterward? Hmm this sounds obvious but want to hear from others ...Planning to follow directions but add a few flourishes mentioned in previous comments -- adding fresh mint, fresh oregano and rosemary ... marinating in red wine vinegar ... salt, pepper ...
This works for all meat cuts, very flavouful
Great recipe and tasty.
Tasty dish. The meat was incredibly tender. I skipped the worst sauce at the end and it still turned out wonderful
It was perfect just as written.
Followed exactly and turned out great. Thank you. Have been looking for a good recipe for this cut of lamb.
We love lamb and found some lamb shoulder cuts on sale (not the best cut). Forgot to buy onions but doubled up on garlic and herbs. Used LOTS of rosemary and also 2 tbsp of chopped fresh sage (i own a herb box!) - and stuck into oven at 325 F for 3hours. The meat texture was great, it was falling off the bones - so tender! - but not flavourful enough - would consider pre-marinating next time. For the glaze, I added 50% more worchestershire sauce, plus a tiny piece of rock sugar to the reducing liquid before thickening. I think the glaze has a little too much cornstarch for my liking. Maybe just start with 1/3 or 1/2 play it by ear!
I followed the recipe to a tee.....it is delicious!!
A week later and the family is begging for this again! Easy to make and room for creativity with this recipe.
Fantastic!
I made this one according to the recipe except I added a dollop of ground ginger. Marvellous! My family wolfed it down. It will be a regular in our home.
Made the recipe as written. This was the most tender and best tasting lamb I have ever had.
This tasted wonderful. There is not much else to say!
Followed the recipe exactly. Easy, delicious. Asked my husband what he thought and he said "easy and delicious" too. The taste of the lamb was excellent.
This is a wonderful recipe. I used onion powder and a little garlic powder, and decreased the rosemary, then added thyme and a little bit of herbs de provence. The meat was literally falling apart as I plated it. I served it with basil couscous, which turned out to be the right call. The lamb is such a strong flavor that the strong flavor of the basil was a very refreshing counterpoint.
Wow, fabulous recipe. Took 2 Lbs. of lamb loin chops. Cooked everything in 1 pot, my LeCruset Dutch Oven. Browned the chops, removed, sautéed the onions and garlic, added wine first to deglaze the pot and burn off the alcohol, then the beef stock and rosemary. Low and slow for 3 hours, removed the chops, added the Worcestershire, water and cornstarch for a delicious gravy. The meat falls off the bone and is so tender and delicious. Try them with a little mint jelly. Will definitely make this again.
Wow that was really good. I just didn't make the sauce thick at the end. But delicious. And definitely falls off the bone.
So tasty and tender, my family absolutely loved this! Made it the exact way of the recipe but for 2 and it turned out great.Will definitely be making this again.
this is a amazing recipe. fall apart tender. I followed the recipe except I used sherry instead of red wine.
Just wanted to share a tip with anyone thinking of making this. There are two types of lamb shoulder chops. One is called the O bone or round bone and the other is called a blade chop. I strongly recommed the round bone chop over the blade chop. It has more meat and is more enjoyable to eat. The blade chop can be scrappy and fatty. There is very little difference in the price of the two. Bon appetit!
This is delicious! I did not have beef stock so I used Beefy Onion Recipe Secrets mixed with 1 cup water. I also used white cooking wine instead of red. It came out tender and juicy oh so good. The flavors were iresistable. This is my new go-to-recipe!
Awesome recipe, we loved it!
This is so good! Simple to prepare. Should have more stars...
I made the recipe exactly as stated and I was not impressed. Either 3 hours was too long or 300 was too high but the liquid evaporated enough to scorch the top. Unfortunately I was dealing with kids so I relied on the timer but should have taken it out 30 min before the timer went off. The meat was tender though so I would like to try it again with some of the recommendations. The gravy was ok, I would have liked something else to offset the Worcestershire sauce, so again I would like it try this others recommendations.
I used the same pot for stove and oven, really helped to preserve all the juices. Also added potatoes and carrots at 1 1/2 hours and everything cooked well, meat tender and veggies soft. Sauce was nice addition as well.
Followed the directions, except added 3 tbsp of apple cider vinegar. They came out super tender and falling off the bone, as promised! Next time I would like to try this recipe in my crockpot instead of the oven for 3 hours.
Delicious & exactly as described - so tender it fell right off the bone. Highly recommend. Chicken broth worked just fine as a sub.
Didn’t make changes. I’ll probably make again. I think it was missing something. Not sure what yet.
Followed recipe except didn’t make the gravy. Served with apple mint jelly. Wonderful!!!
Don't even hesitate, thee best EVER...made shoulder chops many ways thru the years but this is an easy and delicious method. I did it all in the same dutch oven pot. ...browned the chops and removed as suggested. Sautéed the veggies, returned the chops and used the heavy lid of my Staub cast iron dutch oven....heaven, that is all I can say...no leftovers. Served with mashed potatoes and grilled veggies...this is a winner. A total winner......
This was fantastic! I didn't use the wine because I didn't have any, so I just doubled the beef broth. It was delicious, the meat pretty much fell off the bone!
Family loved it. I added Thyme as well. And I cooked it in a dutch oven. I had to add a little more red wine and beef broth to cover the meat. I did what others recommended and added potatoes and carrots for the last 90 minutes. It was perfect! I will make it again. It did turn an inexpensive piece of meat into and excellent meal!
Very tasty and super soft. My family love it. Very easy. Highly recommend. Thank you!
Love anything I can time bake. this recipe was easy, meat was tender and flavourful. Served over mashed potatoes and kale.
Fabulous recipe! This was my first time making lamb and unsure of which recipe to use; I am so glad I chose this one! I made a couple changes...I marinated the lamb in the red wine with the garlic clove and some rosemary for about 1.5 hours, being sure to remove garlic and rosemary before browning in my cast iron pan. Since I used the cast iron pan I was able to use the same dish for the oven roasting. i poured the wine garlic rosemary marinade in with the lamb onions and broth just as the recipe called for. The lamb was so tender it fell apart as I was playing it. ABSOLUTELY delicious! I also topped it with fresh mint sprigs which paired fantastically. You will not be disappointed with this recipe!!!
I could not remember if I liked Lamb or not-someone who did not like it gave me some so I tried this recipe-it was great! Probably not a huge lamb fan though-but this recipe is a winner.
Fabulous flavor--not a bite left over!
We eat a lot of lamb and this is by far my family's and my favorite recipe!!! Just delicious and the meat falls off the bone! Love it!
I made this for my client and she loved it. I followed the recipe exactly as it is, just calculated it for half of the ingredients. The meat was tender and flavorful, and the gravy was delicious. I added mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus as a side dish and it complimented the meat perfectly. We will definitely be making it again. Thank you!
Melts in your mouth! So yummy!!! A new favorite for my hubby too. He usually doesn't care for lamb... love this!
It was good. I did tweak it a bit but overall good recipe.
This was a fantastic recipe for a cheaper cut of lamb. Braising makes the lamb fall off the bone tender, with no need for a knife. I cooked everything in a cast iron skillet, covered with aluminum foil. I added cut up potatoes and carrots for the last hour and sliced mushrooms for the last 30 minutes. I shortened the total cooking time to 2 hours 20 minutes. Very good all in one meal.
Tender with good flavor. Easy. Thanks for the recipe.
I marinated them for a 1/2 hr in olive oil, rosemary, salt and pepper. I followed everything else pretty much to the letter and it was amazing! I will definitely make this again.
just okay- Ill admit i'm not a huge lamb fan, but my husband is and it was on sale at our local grocery so I decided to give it a try. I added the thyme lke some others suggested, other wise followed the recipe. Smelled great in the oven, but came out a bit bland. Tender and fall off the bone, but not a lot of flavor.
Great recipe, lamb comes out super tender. However, I cook at 325 degrees for about 1.75hrs
