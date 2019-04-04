Braised Lamb Shoulder Chops

Just served this up for dinner and it's a keeper for sure! I took some hints from Justjoy's post and used the oven safe pan to save on the cleanup. I also added the carrots as she suggested a half hour before it was finished. I used baby carrots and they were just perfect. The only things I did a little differently from the recipe is I added a little more garlic powder and season salt as I was making the gravy. Also, our chops were about a 1/2 of an inch thick so I cut a half hour of cooking time off and it was perfect. My husband makes the world's best mashed potatoes and they were a side for this meal. We put the gravy on everything and it was absolutely delicious. As just Justjoy said it's a five star restaurant meal that you can make it home with very little effort. Will definitely be keeping this in my recipe file.