Easy Broccoli Quiche

1457 Ratings
  • 5 824
  • 4 415
  • 3 125
  • 2 41
  • 1 52

This easy vegetarian quiche is a snap to make but looks great on the table.

By sal

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a 9-inch deep-dish pie pan with crust.

  • Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Add onion, garlic, and broccoli. Cook slowly, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are soft. Spoon vegetables into crust and sprinkle with cheese.

  • Combine eggs and milk. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in remaining 1 tablespoon melted butter. Pour egg mixture over vegetables and cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven until center has set, 30 to 50 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
388 calories; protein 16.1g; carbohydrates 21.5g; fat 26.8g; cholesterol 167.3mg; sodium 898.2mg. Full Nutrition
