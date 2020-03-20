Easy Broccoli Quiche

Ok this recipe as I made it tasted amazing...so many compliments at our bridal party brunch...however the methods of cooking need to be overhauled. This actually makes 2 quiches. I took two packages of chopped frozen broccoli and microwaved until completely thawed. I added almost 1 onion (smallish so not to overpower) chopped and the butter to a skillet and cooked the onion through. Then I added the broccoli and the garlic. I unrolled both pie crusts in a pack and sprinkled a quarter of a package of shredded cheese over the bottom. Then I added half the broccoli to the pan and covered it with another quarter of the cheese. I beat 2 eggs with 3/4 cup milk and a tad more butter and poured that over the mixture. I tried to season everything with salt, peper and any other herbs I felt appropriate when I was cooking the broccoli. I did the same in the second pan with the other half of the ingredients. I baked for about 30 min but check often because all ovens are different. Was not too much for the pan as some suggested nor was it too wet. I used disposable round cake pans that are a little deeper. If you want to pre bake the crust a couple minutes so to avoid a gooeier crust that may be a good idea. I have no idea how someone could make it the other way it would have been too difficult. Will make many many more times.