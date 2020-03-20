Easy Broccoli Quiche
This easy vegetarian quiche is a snap to make but looks great on the table.
When Bush the First declared he hated broccoli, it was obvious Barbara had never whipped up an Easy Broccoli Quiche for the old boy. This is a good recipe which turns out just how I like my quiche--fast, cheap and tasty. As for the "wetness" and "wateriness" issue raised by some other reviewers: Ladies, ladies, ladies! This problem is easily solved. First, repeat after me: "I will not purchase frozen broccoli. I will not purchase frozen broccoli. I will not purchase frozen broccoli." Your turn. Good, thanks. Secondly, do not SPRINKLE in the cheese, put it in first and PRESS it to the bottom of the pie crust, forming a sort raincoat for the crust--a cheese raincoat, if you will. If you feel silly for not thinking of this yourself, do not despair. I consider myself somewhat of a wetness expert, for two reasons. First, I reside in the Pacific Northwest, where, when it isn't drizzling, sprinkling or spitting, it's most likely raining, pouring or (on rare occasions) hailing. As for the second reason I consider myself a wetness expert...I live with a two-year-old. 'Nuff said.Read More
This is an easy quiche that's OK, but not something you will wow your dinner guests with. Here are the changes I made to the directions after reading other people's feedback: Put the cheese at the bottom of the pie pan (protects the bottom from becoming soggy), use 5 eggs and only one cup of milk, add chopped ham. Use fresh broccoli only (the frozen stuff holds too much water). Bake for 45 minutes.Read More
Excellent! However, I the result was no longer vegetarian for us as I made a few changes. First, in addition to the 2c broccoli, I added 1/2c fresh sliced mushrooms and 1/2c chopped green bell pepper and sauted them with the onions and garlic in a little butter. I also added 1/2c diced ham. I upped the eggs to 5 and reduced the milk WAY down to 1/2c. Once the eggs and milk were mixed, I added all veggies and ham and poured into the pie crust. I had to bake for apprx 45-50min and the quiche was set but I had no sogginess as a few others had previously mentioned. With a side of hashbrowns, this made for one heck-ova breakfast! Until now, I thought the only person who could make the perfect quiche was my mom....well mom, with this recipe experience...I'm gaining on you! :) Thanks Sara!
I served this at a ladies' luncheon and it was a huge hit! I subbed in frozen chopped broccoli, thawed and drained, to make the preparation quicker.
I made this recipe per the direction of previous reviewers, and that's what my rating is for, not the original recipe here. I used 3 eggs, 3/4 cup milk, 1 cup broccoli, 1/2 of an onion, and sharp white cheddar. Mixed all ingredients together before putting in pie crust. Cooked for about 45 minutes, until cheese turned golden brown on top. This was delicious and easy.
Ok this recipe as I made it tasted amazing...so many compliments at our bridal party brunch...however the methods of cooking need to be overhauled. This actually makes 2 quiches. I took two packages of chopped frozen broccoli and microwaved until completely thawed. I added almost 1 onion (smallish so not to overpower) chopped and the butter to a skillet and cooked the onion through. Then I added the broccoli and the garlic. I unrolled both pie crusts in a pack and sprinkled a quarter of a package of shredded cheese over the bottom. Then I added half the broccoli to the pan and covered it with another quarter of the cheese. I beat 2 eggs with 3/4 cup milk and a tad more butter and poured that over the mixture. I tried to season everything with salt, peper and any other herbs I felt appropriate when I was cooking the broccoli. I did the same in the second pan with the other half of the ingredients. I baked for about 30 min but check often because all ovens are different. Was not too much for the pan as some suggested nor was it too wet. I used disposable round cake pans that are a little deeper. If you want to pre bake the crust a couple minutes so to avoid a gooeier crust that may be a good idea. I have no idea how someone could make it the other way it would have been too difficult. Will make many many more times.
Absolutely delicious. I actually didn't have a pie pan, but I wanted to try this pretty badly so I used a 9x9 inch (square) pan, made a pie crust recipe on the site (Stephanie's basic flaky crust), rolled it flat and pressed it into the bottom and sides of the pan. After that I followed the review tips and pressed the cheese on top of the crust before adding the veggies, added a diced red pepper and cut the milk to 1 1/4 cups. Since the 9x9 pan is deeper it took about 50 minutes rather than 30, but there was more than enough filling to fill it, and it was without a doubt the best quiche I have ever tasted... and I've tasted many. Will definately keep this recipe and use it often!
Very good, my husband loved it!! I cut the milk down to 1 cup and used a 9 inch cake pan instead of a pie plate which was perfect. Instead of putting the broccoli in the bottom, I added it into the egg mixture along with 2 1/4 inch slices of chopped up Blackforest ham and I substituted 2 small green onions for the 1 regular onion. I sprinkled half of the cheese in the bottom of the pie crust and stirred the rest into the liquids. I did not find it too wet at all, in fact I found it was very easy to slice and serve. The baking time had to be extended to 45 minutes in my oven.
tastes really good. I brought this to a potluck and I got a lot of positive feedback. I suggest using less onion, less egg-milk mixture, more broccoli and more cheese. Half of an onion should do it and if you use the exact amount of milk in the egg-milk mix, it will start leaking out of the pie tin/crust once it's in the oven, unless you are using a very deep-dish one. I actually put in about 2 1/2-3 cups of broccoli, instead of just 2. Also, add 1/4 cup more cheese.
This is super easy! I baked it in a Casserole dish since I am on a low carb diet. I recommend using a small onion (about the size of a Tangerine. I added crumbled Applewood Bacon and omitted the melted butter. I also want to add that Quiche should not be eaten hot! It should be served at room temperature or slightly warm.
I made this quiche tonight after reading a lot of the reviews, and with some adjustments it turned out great. My husband was skeptical at first, but after he took his first bite he loved it. As other reviewers suggested I made these adjustments: used store bought roll out dough for crust, pressed cheese layer into crust, pre-baked crust for a few minutes before adding filling, used a little less than 1 cup of milk, used an extra egg, omitted the butter and used olive oil, added a cup of chopped mushrooms, used a mixture of half cheddar and half mozzerella cheese, and only used 1/3 of the onion. I actually had enough filling to make 2 quiches; I made one tonight and put the other in the freezer for another night. Next time I think I will add some diced ham to the mix.
This recipe is not very good as written. If it had said to use aa deepdish pie crust and only half the milk then it might have been good. Since it did not, I ended up with way too much liquid and it bubbled over during baking.
Too wet and the appearance scared off the guests. There was nothing I could do to even "make" it look good. I've read the hype/reviews and understand the dry/wet ingredient factor but when it comes down to it, this is not a well directed recipe. It had potential. Like many others, lol. I am a Quiche gal but can't seem to remember my measurements, relying on this site to get me through. This one didn't do it for me. Sorry.
Pretty flexible recipe with regards to veggies and cheeses. Cheeses: 1 cup of cheddar cheese + 1 cup of mozzarella. Veggies: 1 cup of broccoli florets (fresh) and 1 cup of chopped fresh baby spinach. I baked the pie crust on 375 with a layer of cheese on the bottom for 7-9 min first, then added sautéed vegetables (salt, pepper, garlic), + 4 eggs mixed with 1/2 cup of milk. Bake for 45 min. Couldn't believe it came out perfect, considering it was my first time every making this or anything using pie crust!
i had to cook it like twice as long!
Great recipe! I changed the recipe since I have a high cholesterol rating. I used liquid(no fat/no chol) eggs, skim mozzarella and lowfat milk. It still came out great! I can once again enjoy quiche!
Yum! I knew I liked quiche, but I didn't know I loved it! I kept everything the same except I used half Mozzarella cheese, and half cheddar. (I think cheddar just tastes better with eggs!) I even packed a slice of this for my lunch at work!
Great Quiche! The only thing I did different was saute onion, garlic and broccoli without the butter and I added 2 tbsp of flour to the egg mixture. It came out in the right consistancy...delicious!
This quiche looked great but just tasted OK. Didn't enjoy the broccoli in it as much as I thought I would. Next time I'll use spinach instead. Just a personal preference I guess. 3 eggs and 1 cup milk worked fine. Added some cooked bacon and sausage and only used 1/2 of an onion. Be sure to chop up broccoli in small pieces and cook well. Broccoli doesn't cook much more in the oven. I prebaked my pie shell (450' for 7 min.) and the crust came out perfect - not gummy on the bottom. The mozzarella cheese was a bit chewy and I even used some cheddar with it. Next time I'll use swiss/cheddar. Used very little salt because of the meat I put in but 1 teaspoon of salt seems like a lot. Recipe doesn't need the last tablespoon of butter. If you really love broccoli this one may be for you.
This is a super quick and yummy recipe but can be easily amended to meet your veggie tastes. I pressed cheddar and monteray jack cheese into the pie crust. I used only 3 eggs and 1 cup milk. I sauteed garlic, onion, broccoli, a few mushrooms and bell pepper in butter and olive oil and then mixed the vegetables in with the milk/egg mixture before pouring the mixture into the pie pan. I then sprinkled a bit of cheese on top and baked in the oven.
If I could give it less, I would! I was very wary of the 1 1/2 cups of milk. I should have listened to my gut. This was no quiche...it was soup with a thin egg layer on top! I baked it for over an hour, until my crust began to burn, and it never set. Disappointing!!!
This recipe is on the verge of greatness!!! To make it great I would change two minor things. First off, I generally use a 3/1 ratio of eggs to cream. This has always worked for me and I find no reason to change it. Second is more of a tip. Always put the cheese on the bottom of the crust before you pile in your fixins. This will keep the crust from becoming soggy and falling apart. I learned this last one the hard way. I also would skip using the additional melted butter simply because it really doesn't need it. But that's just my taste. Other than that this recipe is a winner. I always go to it for a good basic quiche.
This turned out great after following some of the reviews. I used fresh broccoli, added fresh mushrooms and red bell pepper, used a combo of mozzarella and sharp cheddar, 3 eggs, a cup of half & half, lots of fresh cracked black pepper and the recipe for Flaky Butter Pie Crust (on this site) in an 8x8 deep dish... I think it took about 40 minutes to set, and was absolutely delicious! A tad eggy... could have been a bit more custardy, but that's easily rectified! LOVE this recipe, with the crust! Thanks!
I've used this receipe for a few years now, and am just now taking the time to post my feedback. The fact that I've used it for years should speak for itself, however here is my two cents: It's easy and delicious!! It bugs me when people write they loved the recipe, then say they changed everything about it. However, I have to admit to making some adjustments myself: I never use frozen broccoli, I always slightly steam the broccoli then add it to the pan to sautee. The only other adjustment I've made is to use different kinds of cheese; usually a 4-chese blend from the store. And, I have to say - it's never been ready in 30 min, always takes at least 45min. Other than that, this is a terrific recipe! It's in the oven right now for a potluck at work tomorrow, and I know it will be a hit!
Wow, used the advice to press cheese into the crust to create an moisture barrier and save the bottom crust. This was my first successful quiche! Love it!
Was delicious! My boyfriend and I devoured it in one sitting!
This was really good. The broccoli was enough to fill two pie shells. I used only about half the onion and added a small can of mushrooms. I also used sharp cheddar instead of mozzarella. I pressed some into the bottom of the pie shell before baking, as others have suggested. Because there was so much broccoli, I prepared two batches of batter. I made one pie and 6 mega muffins without crust. I used 3/4 cup milk in each batch. The pie baked for about an hour at 400 degrees, and was not runny at all. The muffins baked for about 30 minutes at 400 in a silicon pan and came out great. I highly recommend making this as muffins for a great and easy breakfast or portable lunch. It's slightly bland, though, which is why I'm giving 4 stars instead of 5.
This is the 3rd quiche I've ever made, and it came out perfect. I used frozen broccoli instead of fresh, but it came out just fine.
I followed the recipe exactly and it was great. I did have to cook it for a total of 45 min for it to set.
5 stars if it's made with a few changes. I took advice of others...fresh broccoli, 3/4 cups milk, 5 eggs and half an onion. I also used a 2 cup bag of cheese since I used 2 pies (not deep dish) Made 2 easily and wasn't runny at all...GREAT taste. Even my hard to please husband loved it! Cooked it about 50 minutes. Will be making again.
This was great. According to others it was too watery, so I omitted the milk and it came out just right.
It was very, very yummy. I am a huge quiche fan to begin with so that tells you I know a good quiche when I have one. I used cheddar cheese in mine. I also sauteed my broccoli first in a little evoo, salt, pepper, crushed garlic, fresh diced tomatoes, and portabello mushrooms from a can. One day I'd like to try and make my own crust for it.
It seemed too simple to be a 5 star recipe - but it was - made the same changes as others - just 3 eggs & 3/4 cup of milk - came out perfectly - didn't need to prebake a frozen deep dish pie shell
I found the proportions of this one to be fine....and it tasted great! I used Buttermilk...I had to use it up so I figured why not. I also browned 4 slices of bacon and mixed it in with the broccoli before putting it into the pie shell. It's just not quiche to me without bacon! Pre-baking the shell for 10 minutes made it perfect.
I would love Sal to show me how he can fit 4 eggs and 1 1/2 cups milk together with2 cups of broccoli in a 9 inch pan! I usually don't follow the recipes exact but decided to do so this time, and what a mistake! I have enough liquid for 3 quiches! The onion should be reduced, the broccoli should be probably 1 1/2 cups and either don't use milk or use max of 1/2 cup.
We LOVE this recipe but have one problem with it: too much batter! We use 2 standard frozen pie crusts and had enough batter to make a third quiche. After making that mistake twice we half the amount of milk, eggs, and butter. I've tried this with other cheeses as well and the original mozzarella is by far the best.
A good base recipe but WAAAAY too much onion ... definitely add bacon & a mixture of cheeses was yummy!
This was wonderful, but I made some changes. I made my own pie crust (don't be intimidated - there are some really easy, really yummy crust recipes out there) and put a mixture of mozzarella and cheddar cheese on the bottom so that the crust wouldn't get soggy. I cooked a couple of pieces of bacon, then threw the veggies in with it instead of using butter. I also added mushrooms. I only used 3 eggs and about a cup of milk. If I had used 4, I think it would not have fit in the pie crust. I topped the whole thing with a small sprinkle of cheddar and it was incredible! Even my picky sister loved it.
Very light and nice. Like other reviewers I decreased the milk (I used evaporated milk for a fluffier quiche) to 3/4 C. I also used sharp Cheddar and added a dash of Nutmeg. I also topped with sliced fresh tomato and baked it at 400 degrees for 30 mins. Will most certainly make again.
By far the best quiche recipe I've made, and it's a definite keeper! The biggest change I made was making it without a crust. Just be sure to grease your baking dish first (I use a canola oil spray). For the filling, I suggest using fresh broccoli only; the frozen kind adds too much moisture. I also double the recipe (but only 2 1/2 cups of milk instead of 3), as this quiche heats up very well the next day or two. Be sure to adjust your baking time accordingly; doubling the recipe adds about 10-12 minutes to the baking time. Sometimes I use different cheeses--like Mexican blend, etc.--for variety, and it always works well. I've also made it with diced Canadian bacon, and it was great! I highly recommend this recipe!
I've made this twice. Delicious both times, and very simple. It takes mine an hour to bake, so I put foil over the top during the second half to prevent burning. I also press a layer of cheese in the bottom of the crust before adding everything else to prevent sogginess. Works great.
Very good & easy. I read the reviews and used 3 eggs + 3/4 c. milk, but it wasn't enough when I poured it in so I added 1 more egg and 1/4 c. more. I also used sharp cheddar instead of mozzarella and baked it for more like 45 minutes.
Wonderful! Used hand mixer to get eggs and milk really fluffy. Mixed spinach, asparagus, onion and cheese into egg and then poured into crust. Topped with sliced tomato. Beating the eggs made a huge difference in how fluffy the quiche turned out. Will definitely make again with many different veggie combos.
We were really pleased with this quiche. We were needing a quick dinner for company and had all the items on hand. We have been avoiding cow's milk so we subsituted "Silk" soy milk for the cow's milk. We made 1-1/2 times the egg and milk mixture and made two pies using the 9" deep dish frozen pie crusts. We still had some mixture left over, but not much. We weren't real careful when measuring the broccoli, as it is a matter of taste. Also, I had a couple of leftover spicy Italian sausage links that needed to be cooked, so I removed those from their casing, browned that in the pan and added that as the bottom layer on one of the two quiches. That worked well, as did the regular quiche. Like many other reviewers, we had to cook this more time, I would say about 50 minutes. Also, as with all quiche, this is better if you can let it sit for a while to firm up, or if you can serve it the next day. I think this will be our default quiche recipe going forward. Do not hesitate to use the soy milk if you are avoiding real milk!
This quiche is WONDERFUL! I used one of the suggestions and chopped the broccoli in small pieces, and all I had was 2% milk and so I added about 1/4 cup of heavy cream to the milk to make 1cup. It was perfect. I also used Marie Callendars pie crusts. I can't wait to make this recipe again.
I agree with previous cooks...this is a good idea but the specifics of the recipes are off...I used a frozen deep dish pie crust and still had problems with egg/milk mixture pouring over (and yes i poured it really slow)...Here is how i made it work: First-use a really small onion or 1/2 of a larger one, used shredded cheddar instead of mozzarella and use only 3 eggs and 1 cup milk, I also added mushrooms and a little extra seasoning (like garlic salt in addition to regular garlic)...After all these changes my meat eating husband declared it a winner!
The measurements for this recipe are WAY off. The liquid ingredients did NOT fit in the pastry shell, made a huge mess and took much longer to cook than the directions stated. Don't watse your time on this recipe.
Following the advice of many other reviewers, I cut the filling to half an onion, a heaping cup of broccoli, 3 eggs, and 3/4 cups milk. I also substituted cheddar cheese in place of half the mozzerella. The quiche cut cooked perfectly in 45 minutes, cut easily, and tasted delicious. My husband and daughter finished their first piece in record time and went back for seconds. We will definitely make this recipe again.
This was a really good quiche. I omitted the crust and the whole mixture fit in a 9 inch pan round dish just fine. I added bread crumbs to the top of it as suggested on another quiche recipe. It gave it a nice touch. Thanks for the recipe.
Delicious lots of compliments on it. Just a tip from Julia Child cook the pie crust till almost done and you won't end up with a soggy bottom. I sometimes keep my quiche for several days and never a soggy bottom. and this pie crust the bottom stayed nice and flaky.
I made this for dinner last night and it was delicious!!! Very easy and fast to make!!!! I substituted shredded sharp cheddar for the mozzarella. Mmmmmmmmmm!! Thanks !
Like most have said, to fix this, press some cheese in the bottom of the crust, cut the milk down to 1 cup and expect to cook 50 min. Those things changed, it is good.
I thought this was kind of bland and a bit eggy. I would decrease the eggs by one and add a few other veggies like mushrooms or asparagus.
I used 1 cup heavy cream instead of 1 1/2 cups milk, and it set after cooking 45 min. I give it 3 stars only because it tasted great, but only 3 because of flaws with the recipe. I used a deep dish pie crust, and I still ended up wasting some of the milk/egg/cheese mixture. I don't know why I didn't read reviews before trying this. Will definitely modify this some more if I make it again.
This recipe was not successful without a few changes. 1 large onion was WAY too overpowering and 1.5 cups of milk made the quiche too wet. The second time I made it I added only 1 cup of milk and used 1 small or 1/2 large onion. It also needed to be baked for about 45 minutes, not 30 as the recipe states. I also decided to use sharp white cheddar instead of mozzarella. With these changes it was delicious! Clearly this is essentially a totally different recipe. That's why I only give it one star based on the actual recipe, which did not turn out well.
Outstanding!! As others suggessted, I used only 3 eggs, 3/4C milk, and a deep dish frozen crust. It was superb. Everyone at our holiday party enjoyed it, even the children. Thank you!!!!
I made this for a light lunch. I used my great pie crust out of the freezer. The quiche turned out great but for me the broccoli was not enough. Next time I will use double amount. Thanks for the recipe!
Fabulous! I've made it a few times, experimenting with different cheeses, adding cream once, etc. It turns out great every time. Next, I'm going to try different veggies!
Fabulous - BUT NOTE: 50 minutes required to fully set! Otherwise, easy and delicious, even for a newbie to cooking!
I made this for my husband and we both loved it, even though I'm not big on quiche normally. The brocoli is great in it! I think this recipe would be very easy to adapt. I used a premade, frozen shell which was the same size as called for, however, it was too small for all the filling, so I had a LOT left over. I suggest making your shell in a truly deep pie dish if you can.
Great quiche recipe. I don't like when a quiche tastes too eggy and this one is perfect. The only changes that I made were to entirely omit the butter and I used pre-shredded, bagged nacho cheese (which added a nice kick). Oh, and I found I had too much egg mixture so I just filled the crust and tossed the rest. I will definitely make this again.
Some other people have noted that this recipe has a few flaws and I wish I had taken note, before I made mine. 30 minutes is too short at 350 degrees. I ended up with my oven at 380 for the last 15 minutes and it took a total of about 45 minutes. I also would reduce the milk a bit next time. The flavor is good, but had I known how long it would take to cook through I would have started my dinner earlier.
This recipe was delicious! It took about 50 minutes to cook though, not 30. Either way, I will definitely be making this many more times!
My daughter needed a recipe for quiche that would be ready from scratch (shortcrust pastry had to be made yourself too) and on the table in an hour lesson for her food technology class, WOW absolute perfection in her first attempt, all her friends were struggling as they had to blind bake theirs first, this idea of layer the cheese at the bottom is perfect and the crust was cooked perfectly, the recipe really is quick easy tasty and impressive, will definitely be using time and time again!
I enjoyed eating this quiche! It was very tasty and easy to make. I did make a few modifications of my own and as recommended by a few of the reviewers: (1) I used 3 cups of chopped broccoli just to finish off what I had in my ref, (2) I used a 3:1 ratio of eggs to milk, because folks said this was the best ratio for quiche, (3) I used a combination of sharp cheddar and mozzarella cheese, because I like cheddar cheese on broccoli, (4) I used 2% reduced fat milk and I didn't add the melted butter to cut down some of the fat, (5) I added my favorite spices - 1/4 tsp thyme and a pinch of cayenne pepper, (6) I placed some of the cheese on the bottom of the crust first to minimize a soggy bottom, (7) I baked it for 45 mins, (8) and I sprinkled 1/3 cup parmesan cheese on top after it was done and broiled it until it was golden brown for a nice crispy crust. Next time, I will use less onion as it was a little strong, and less salt as the butter and cheeses were salty enough. Thanks for the recipe!
Cut the onion to 1/2 onion and cheese to 1 cup.
This recipe certainly earns its stars for flavor and easiness! However, the portions are off. When I made this the first time, I had enough to fill 2 whole 9" pie shells with the egg/milk mixture! The quantities of onion and broccoli are perfect. I used only 1 cup of cheese, and it still came out plenty cheesy for me. The CRUCIAL measurement changes: *3 eggs instead of 4 and 3/4 cup milk instead of 1 1/2. This makes a perfectly measured quiche, and it saves on the extra ingredients. (I would like to note, though, that I wasn't using a 9" deep dish, which isn't what the recipe called for anyway. If baking a quiche in a deep dish pie shell, the original quantities probably are best.)
I made this for an event and was told it won best dish of the night! I did as another reviewer suggested and put the cheese in the bottom of the crust before pouring the egg mixture in. I also used half mozzarella and half cheddar and made sure to use fresh broccoli, not frozen. It does need more than 30 minutes. I think I gave it 40. Wonderful recipe!
Very tasty, but it took at least an hour to bake.
I thought the quiche was really yummy :) I also made two pies from the mixtures...and I guess the crust might have been soft in the middle--but that's not even something I even noticed. The only thing I changed was that I added extra mozzarella. The second time I made it, i used spinach and cheddar cheese and combined the egg mixture with the spinach before pouring into the crust---it was YUMMY!!!! Thanks for the recipe-I'll be using it all the time. :)
This is the first quiche I have ever made and it was great! I used frozen chopped broccoli. It did take 50 minutes to cook. It turned out excellent. My husband even ate it and he doesn't like quiche. I've made this crustless to be gluten free and it turns out well. ALso experimented with adding different veggies which also works.
This is a great quiche -- just make sure ALL of the water is out of the broccoli or else it makes the quiche watery.
Fantastic flavor! I did find it to be somewhat liquidy, so next time I won't use as much milk. I also added shredded cheddar cheese... yummy!!
Easy recipe to follow that makes a great quiche. I made two quiches by increasing the eggs and adding in some turkey bacon (4 slices crumbled) and some crab meat. Used swiss and shredded cheddar, too, and seasoned with Italian seasoning and red pepper flakes. My husband and son both loved it - what a surprise!
This was delicious! I used broccolini instead, added mushrooms, and used a mix of leftover cheddar and swiss cheeses. The only problem I had was that there was way to much of the egg/milk mixture to fill a 9 inch pie shell with so it overflowed all over the baking sheet. Next time i'm going to use two 9 inch pie shells or make a smaller batch of the egg/milk mixture. Other than that problem I really liked this quiche. Thanks!
I made this last week for the family. I only used three eggs and added mushrooms (since the famiy loves them). I did also use two deep dish pie pans. Seved with a nice side salad. It was quick, easy and most of all Yummy! Thank you!
Really good! Following the advice of other reviewers, I guarded against soggy crust by pressing some cheese into it before adding the broccoli. I used only 3/4 cup milk - had I used more, I would have had too much liquid for my store-bought pie shell. I used skim, and will be sure to have at least 2% around next time; even though the quiche had a good consistency, it had a watery taste... not rich enough.
Followed previews reviews and only used 1 c broc., 1/2 onion, 3/4 c. milk, 1/4 t garlic and 3 eggs. It was terrific! It definitely could've used another egg, but it was great.
This is one of my favorite quiche recipes because it's so easy and so darn tasty! I get compliments everytime I make it. Even my husband liked it and he's not a quiche fan at all. Oh and it's even tastier when you use the Basic Flaky Pie Crust submitted by Stephanie found on this website - YUM!
This was delicious! An excellent breakfast feature, or good for a light dinner by itself.
This turned out really well, but lost a star because 1 1/2 cups of milk was way too much - I ended up having to drain it out of the quiche before I baked it. Probably just one cup would have been right. And it needed about 5 extra minutes of baking time. Other than that, good. I recommend it.
After reading the reviews I made this using 5 eggs, cut the milk down to 1 1/4 cups, and increased the broccoli to 2 1/2 cups. I also used colby jack cheese since I was out of mozzarella, and pre-baked the crust before adding the quiche filling, for about 10-15 minutes in a 350 F oven. But it baked up beautifully in 50 minutes, and was perfectly set and tasty. All of my children gobbled it up, and my pickiest eater even went back for thirds! A real yummy hit, so delicious, and one I will be making over and over again! Thanks!
I just whipped this up in a few minutes this morning, and it was so easy and super delicious. My tweaks (because I can't resist tweaking) were to use white pepper (more finely ground and blends nicely with eggs) instead, and added a little cream to the milk for silkiness. The recipe does not specify size of onion, and I only had a huge one so I used about a third. I think 1/4 cup of onion makes sense. Great way to use up that extra pie crust from the 2-pack ;-)
This had a good flavor, but felt there was too much broccoli and not enough egg...will cut down on the broccoli next time. Also, this will be enough for 1 deep dish crust or 2 regulars. Will make this again with some changes.
All I had was baby swiss, but the quiche still turned out great. I used the tip about pressing the cheese into the bottom of the pie crust, and I didn't have any water problems. It took a good 45-50 minutes at 375. I also added a few crispy strips of bacon.
Very Easy to follow and I always get people asking for the recipe! Sometimes I swap out the broccoli for spinach and other veggies.
Yum , I had my girl friends over today and we all loved it. Its a keeper for sure. Only used l 1/4 cups milk after reading reviews but I am sure it would have been fine anyway. It's a keeper for sure, thanks for sharing
Very easy to make. Changes made...used only 1-1/4 cup of milk, 5-cheese Italian shredded cheese mix, just a dash of salt and pepper, and baked for 40-minutes. Came out perfect and tasted great.
I made this tonight for dinner and I added some ham I had leftover and used cheddar cheese. I made 2 quiches so I used 8 eggs and 1 1/2 cups whole milk. I feel the problem with this recipe is the cooking temperature is too low to make the crust nice and set the center, I baked at 400 and 30 minutes was fine, let it sit for 5-10 minutes to finish setting up.
Gone in 48 hours! This was a very easy and quick recipe to make. Perfect as a "base" for using up any left over mushrooms or any vegtables. I like to add more cheese on top of the egg.
Excellent and easy quiche. I did make changes per other reviews and had no problems with it being soggy. I used 3 eggs, 3/4 cup of milk and 1/2 onion. I also baked the crust before adding all the ingredients. I also had to bake for 45-50 minutes. With these changes, it turned out great.
This turned out great...I did have to bake it for 55 minutes before the middle set, but it was definitely worth the wait. I also blind baked the pie crust on 350 for 15 minutes before filling it, and it turned out perfect.
Wonderful! Definatley use a deep dish crust or two regular crusts. I added a handful of sharp cheddar with the mozzerella. I would also give the broccoli a rough chop before sauteing. Increased baking time to 50 minutes.
I agree with many others who review this recipe. It has great potential, but needs a fair bit of tweaking: less milk 3/4 c is plenty or use 2 pie shells fresh broccoli not frozen 1/2 onion mixture of cheeses - a cheddar adds some bite I added 1//2 red pepper for visual interest I added ham on one side (for hubby) Bake at 425 for 15 min, then 350 1/2 With changes it gets 5 stars :) Very yummy!
a very nice base for a quiche...I added chopped baked potatoes and lipton onion soup mix. I also used less eggs, only 2 eggs and it came out fine.
superb!
I am giving it this rating because of the choice of ingredients but otherwise needs a lot of modifications - in which case it would be a very different recipe. Those that rated it high changed it a lot so can't go by that......sorry
