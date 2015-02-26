Pudding Fruit Salad

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is kinda like a homemade fruit cocktail. A perfect side dish with any meal.

By Karen514

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix pears, peaches, and pineapple in a serving bowl.

  • Stir pudding mix into reserved liquid from the peaches in a small saucepan over medium-low heat; cook and stir until the pudding dissolves completely and the mixture is bubbling, about 5 minutes. Pour the pudding mixture over the fruit mixture and stir to coat.

  • Refrigerate salad until chilled completely, at least 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 51g; fat 0.2g; sodium 130.2mg. Full Nutrition
spice of life
Rating: 4 stars
02/23/2016
Very tasty for either a salad or a dessert. Read More
