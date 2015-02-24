Cucumber Cups with Dill Cream and Smoked Salmon

Classic combos are classic because the flavors go well together! Dill, cucumber, and smoked fish are combined with a bit of lemon to perk things up. Small pieces of smoked trout would be a good substitute for the salmon in this pretty, easy, no-cook hors d'oeuvre. Cucumber cups can be assembled and kept chilled in an airtight container 1 day ahead of time.

By RuthE

prep:
40 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
24 cucumber cups
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Trim ends from cucumbers and cut crosswise into 24 (3/4-inch-thick) rounds. Scoop a 1/2-inch-deep depression from one side of each round with a small melon-baller, forming little cups. Drain cucumbers, cup sides down, on paper towels for 15 minutes.

  • Beat cream cheese, chopped dill, lemon zest, lemon juice, and black pepper together in a bowl. Spoon 1/2 teaspoon cheese mixture into each cucumber cup. Top each cup with 1 salmon strip and 1 dill sprig.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute reduced-fat cream cheese for cream cheese, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
49 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 3.8g; cholesterol 12.6mg; sodium 103.3mg. Full Nutrition
Jessica DeCesare
Rating: 4 stars
11/14/2015
I tried it the first time with Boursin cheese and capers as mentioned by the one review and it was delicious! Read More
Helpful
(7)
mommajama
Rating: 5 stars
08/15/2016
Made homemade Boursin cheese and used. Hubby loved this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(3)
PCT
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2018
Delicious appetizers. Made with lactose free cream cheese and bit of sour cream. Could have cut cucumbers a bit thinner. Used hot house cucumbers with soft skins, could have used Persian or Armenian cucumbers. Definitely need a melon baller. Read More
Helpful
(2)
KimcheeMomma
Rating: 5 stars
04/18/2019
I made this with a trio pack of salmon and put different toppings on each type of salmon. Dill on the dill salmon capers on the plain thinly sliced red onion on herb and pepper salmon. I also added a touch more lemon juice so I could whip this very light. I piped on the cream cheese mixture onto the cucumber and on top on the salmon under the toppings. This was the only item that was completely gone by the end of the party. We had about 15 dishes. I will definitely bring this to all future gatherings!!!! Oh and I used hot house cucumbers Read More
Helpful
(2)
Dana Hickman
Rating: 4 stars
12/18/2016
Followed recipe cumcumber slices were a bit too thick. Good flavor nice presentation. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Teowonna Clifton
Rating: 4 stars
12/17/2018
I made this for a Christmas party and it went over very well. Even people who 'weren't sure' about it liked it after they gave it a try. I used the long English cucumber with little to no seeds. If you allow the cucumbers to drain well I don't think you need to make the 'cups'. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Vickie
Rating: 4 stars
10/22/2018
I made it with strained greek yoghurt because my husband is lactose intolerant and kept everything else the same. It was great and very easy. Will keep this recipe active Read More
Helpful
(1)
Mechelina
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2018
A beautiful and delicious appetizer. The combination of textures and flavors is divine. Didn t modify the recipe one bit. These will be a party regular for me from now on. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Yoga Chick
Rating: 1 stars
06/11/2018
I must have missed the boat with this recipe. Seems everyone who reviewed it loved it. I thought it was nasty and threw it out. Read More
Helpful
(1)
