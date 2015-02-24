Cucumber Cups with Dill Cream and Smoked Salmon

Substitute Boursin cheese and add a couple capers. Had this in England about ten years ago, and have been making it ever since.
I tried it the first time with Boursin cheese and capers as mentioned by the one review and it was delicious!
Made homemade Boursin cheese and used. Hubby loved this recipe.
Delicious appetizers. Made with lactose free cream cheese and bit of sour cream. Could have cut cucumbers a bit thinner. Used hot house cucumbers with soft skins, could have used Persian or Armenian cucumbers. Definitely need a melon baller.
I made this with a trio pack of salmon and put different toppings on each type of salmon. Dill on the dill salmon capers on the plain thinly sliced red onion on herb and pepper salmon. I also added a touch more lemon juice so I could whip this very light. I piped on the cream cheese mixture onto the cucumber and on top on the salmon under the toppings. This was the only item that was completely gone by the end of the party. We had about 15 dishes. I will definitely bring this to all future gatherings!!!! Oh and I used hot house cucumbers
Followed recipe cumcumber slices were a bit too thick. Good flavor nice presentation.
I made this for a Christmas party and it went over very well. Even people who 'weren't sure' about it liked it after they gave it a try. I used the long English cucumber with little to no seeds. If you allow the cucumbers to drain well I don't think you need to make the 'cups'.
I made it with strained greek yoghurt because my husband is lactose intolerant and kept everything else the same. It was great and very easy. Will keep this recipe active
A beautiful and delicious appetizer. The combination of textures and flavors is divine. Didn t modify the recipe one bit. These will be a party regular for me from now on.
I must have missed the boat with this recipe. Seems everyone who reviewed it loved it. I thought it was nasty and threw it out.